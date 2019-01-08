ONE FOR ALL: NDRL and BRL to be refereed by same team

BIG CALL: Sugar Coast Rugby League referee Tanner Howard makes a try signal in 2017. He could now be refereein Northern Districts Rugby League matches this season.

LEAGUE: All rugby league games in Wide Bay could be refereed by one organisation this season.

The NewsMail can reveal the Sugar Coast Rugby League Referees Association is on the verge of taking over all games in the Northern Districts Rugby League, starting this season.

The Sugar Coast Rugby League Referees, with the move, would now provide their referees to the Bundaberg Rugby League in seniors and juniors, the Fraser Coast Rugby League in juniors and now the NDRL.

"The NDRL referees are not able to form so we've asked the Sugar Coast to look after us,” NDRL chairman Neil Redfern said.

"They were unable to operate as an association.”

Redfern said the move made sense for the competition with the NDRL referees already members of the Sugar Coast Rugby League Referees.

"Coming under the one umbrella will make it more professional,” he said.

Redfern said costs for hiring referees could also decrease for clubs and the competition with the move.

The only issue, according to Redfern, was potential matches on Saturday in the competition.

The Bundaberg Rugby League is expected to host all matches on Saturday this year, which could restrict the use of referees that day for the NDRL.

The NDRL hosts matches in Miriam Vale on Saturday night but may be forced to move to Sunday it if not enough referees can be found.

The Sugar Coast Rugby League Referees confirmed talks were underway and expected to be resolved soon.

"The Northern Districts Rugby League and NRL have contacted the Sugar Coast to officiate their league,” SCLERA president Ian Harvey said.

"The NDRL chairman and SCLERA have been in contact over the Christmas break to confirm the terms and conditions.

"The NDRL is meeting in the coming weeks to confirm the terms and conditions of the partnership with the referee's association.” Bundaberg Rugby League chairman Mike Ireland said he was not aware of what was happening when contacted by the NewsMail.

But he said the BRL wouldn't have any problems with the move.

"It's a good idea to strengthen the referees,” he said.

The NDRL will be meeting tomorrow night in Agnes Water to finalise its competition and talk about the referee deal.

The BRL will also hold a meeting on Sunday at 10am at Salter Oval.