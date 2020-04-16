Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The RACQ LifeFlight helicopter is on its way to the scene of the crash in the Southern Downs.
The RACQ LifeFlight helicopter is on its way to the scene of the crash in the Southern Downs.
Breaking

One feared dead, two injured in horror crash

by Danielle O’Neal
16th Apr 2020 12:40 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PERSON is feared dead and another has been flown to a hospital in a critical condition following a crash in the Southern Downs.

Emergency services were called to a high-impact collision involving two cars on McMasters Rd in Upper Freestone about 8.30am.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said two people were assessed at the scene with critical injuries while a third person was in a serious condition.

The rescue helicopter was tasked and has taken one patient to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition. Another has been transported by road to Warwick Hospital in a serious but stable.

It is understood the cars collided head-on.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

More Stories

accident breakingnews collision fatality qld southern downs vehicle crash

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Five new cases as state tally tops 1000

        Five new cases as state tally tops 1000

        Health Queensland has again recorded five coronavirus cases overnight, taking the state tally to just over 1000 after some of the cases announced yesterday were revised.

        Police seeking help to locate stolen car

        premium_icon Police seeking help to locate stolen car

        News Can you assist police in their search for a stolen vehicle?

        IN COURT: 39 people set to appear

        premium_icon IN COURT: 39 people set to appear

        News THE following people are listed to appear in Bundaberg Magistrate’s Court today.

        Police issue driver with $1245 Easter present

        premium_icon Police issue driver with $1245 Easter present

        Crime The driver was pulled over by police and given his Easter gift along the Burnett...