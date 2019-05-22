One down, one title to go for Bolivia

BOWLING UP: Gin Gin's Bolivia Millerick is aiming for back-to-back singles titles at the Queensland Bowls Championships.

BOWLING UP: Gin Gin's Bolivia Millerick is aiming for back-to-back singles titles at the Queensland Bowls Championships. Warren Lynam

BOWLS: Gin Gin's Bolivia Millerick will go into Friday's sectional singles event at the state titles in top form after capturing the fours title this week.

It was Millerick's third state championship in fours after going back to back in 2013-14.

She was joined by her sister Cassandra in the win, which was also her third success in the event.

Karen Goldsworthy and Jessie Cottell, who competed in Bundaberg last year at the junior state titles, completed the line-up.

Bolivia will start singles at home club Broadbeach on Friday and faces rivals in Burnett Bowls Club member Michelle Stockton and Lynette Vicary.

The Millerick sisters had a tough day in pairs on Tuesday when they lost to clubmate Jacinta Weier and Pialba's Tilly Orero before falling to eventual section winners Heather Hodgson and Wendy Usher.

Both failed to qualify for the finals held yesterday on the Gold Coast.

Bolivia is currently in the Australian Jackaroos team and was given cap number 85 when she made her debut in 2017.

The sisters after the state titles will prepare for the national titles to be held on the Gold Coast.

Bolivia and Cassandra will compete in singles with both to compete in pairs and fours as well.

The Gin Gin pair will not be playing with each other in either pairs or fours.

The titles begin next month on June 10 and run until June 23.

Renard Peters & Shane Jones