DESPITE winter now being behind us, colds and flu continue and so does the demand for for blood and plasma donations.

The Bundaberg Blood Donor Centre still has more than 30 appointments available for whole blood donations and 100 for plasma donations.

Each donation will help save the lives of three people.

One in three people will need blood or blood products at some point in their lives. However, only one in 30 donates.

To donate call 13 14 95 or visit www.donateblood.com.au.