Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The scene of a crash at Pacific Pines that left one dead and two hospitalised. Picture: 9News
The scene of a crash at Pacific Pines that left one dead and two hospitalised. Picture: 9News
News

One dead, two hospitalised following fatal rollover

by Kyle Wisniewski
15th Feb 2021 5:09 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A FATAL single-car rollover on the Gold Coast has left two people hospitalised and another deceased.

A car that crashed into a tree at Pacific Pines resulted in a single-car rollover leaving one person dead and another two people fighting for their lives before being rushed to hospital.


Paramedics, including Critical Care, arrived to treat the three patients after the incident on Pitcairn Way and Salvado Dr just before 5pm today.

A police spokesperson said the age and gender of the deceased person and the two others involved won't be disclosed until family have been informed.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesperson said the other two people were taken to Gold Coast University Hospital with one in a serious but stable condition and the other in a stable condition.

kyle.wisniewski@news.com.au

Originally published as One dead, two hospitalised following fatal Coast rollover

More Stories

Show More
editors picks fatal crash gold coast

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man drank away $1000 of booze before drunken crime spree

        Premium Content Man drank away $1000 of booze before drunken crime spree 

        News The magistrate described the offending as “pointless” and “mindless”.

        • 15th Feb 2021 5:00 AM
        50+ PHOTOS: Eagles soar with historic win over Bombers

        Premium Content 50+ PHOTOS: Eagles soar with historic win over Bombers

        News In the competition’s four seasons, this is the first time ATW Eagles have claimed...

        New chapter for Oceanside RV Lifestyle Village

        Premium Content New chapter for Oceanside RV Lifestyle Village

        News Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey: It’s a master-planned village, built to the highest...

        REVEALED: Central Queensland’s shocking STD statistics

        Premium Content REVEALED: Central Queensland’s shocking STD statistics

        News Some Central Queenslanders paid the price for not using protection.