Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

One dead, three injured in highway tragedy

by Tobias Jurss-Lewis
28th Feb 2020 6:46 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A MAN is dead and three others, including a child, are in hospital after a car and motorcycle collided on a highway west of Brisbane.

The motorcycle and car collided at the notorious Minden crossroads - the intersection of Lowood Minden Rd and the Warrego Hwy - west of Ipswich at about 7.20pm on Thursday.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three others were taken to hospital.

A rescue helicopter ferried one woman to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in Brisbane.

While another woman and an 11-year-old child were taken to Ipswich hospital.

The incident closed one lane of the Warrego Hwy.

More Stories

Show More
crash death editors picks emergency tragedy

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How the region is reaching out for DV support

        premium_icon How the region is reaching out for DV support

        News Abuse of any kind is unacceptable, and yet for hundreds of women, men and children in the region alike it’s their reality.

        Wasting no time: Biohub CEO plans to proceed

        premium_icon Wasting no time: Biohub CEO plans to proceed

        News “Bundaberg I think is the number one site for biofutures in Australia,” the CEO...

        Blackburn promises 80 per cent buy local target

        premium_icon Blackburn promises 80 per cent buy local target

        News THE Bundaberg mayoral candidate said the 80 per cent target was achievable.

        Aboriginal perspective addressed in festival

        premium_icon Aboriginal perspective addressed in festival

        News THE culture and stories of the local Aboriginal communities will be recognised in...