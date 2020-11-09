Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
D’Aguilar Highway: One dead, one injured in late night rollover
D’Aguilar Highway: One dead, one injured in late night rollover
News

One dead, one injured in late-night highway rollover

by Tobias Jurss-Lewis
9th Nov 2020 6:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

One person has died and another person has been taken to hospital after a vehicle rolled on a rural Queensland highway early this morning.

Emergency crews were called to the D'Aguilar Highway near Harlin, in the Somerset Region, at around 2.30am after reports of a single vehicle rollover.

One person was treated for critical injuries, but sadly they died at the scene.

Another woman, who was also in the vehicle, was taken to the Royal Brisbane Hospital in stable condition.

The forensic crash unit is investigating.

Originally published as One dead, one injured in late-night highway rollover

More Stories

Show More
crash d'aguilar highway fatal motoring rollover

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FRESH-FACED OFFENDERS: Four Bundy teen crimes exposed

        Premium Content FRESH-FACED OFFENDERS: Four Bundy teen crimes exposed

        News From assault to lying in the face of the law, here are four of the region’s teens that found themselves before the courts.

        Local news and rewards: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content Local news and rewards: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites

        WAITING GAME: Where count is at for Bundaberg seat

        Premium Content WAITING GAME: Where count is at for Bundaberg seat

        News It’s been a week since the Queensland state election day.

        Everybody appearing at Bundaberg Magistrates Court today

        Premium Content Everybody appearing at Bundaberg Magistrates Court today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Monday.

        • 9th Nov 2020 6:50 AM