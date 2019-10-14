Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

One dead, one brutally bashed in home invasion

by Greg Stolz, Patrick Billing
14th Oct 2019 9:41 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A MAN has been shot dead and another badly bashed in a terrifying home invasion in the Scenic Rim.

A 48-year-old male occupant sustained a gunshot wound to his leg at a property in Brittany Ct at Gleneagle, near Beaudesert,  and was treated by Paramedics at the scene in a critical condition. He died at the scene just before 7am.

 

A 48-year-old man has died after being shot in the leg, while a second man is being treated for head injuries after a home invasion at Gleneagle, near Beaudesert. Picture: 7 News Queensland
A 48-year-old man has died after being shot in the leg, while a second man is being treated for head injuries after a home invasion at Gleneagle, near Beaudesert. Picture: 7 News Queensland

A 40-year-old male occupant was hit on the head with a hammer and sustained minor injuries. He is being treated at the scene by Paramedics and is in a stable condition.

A black, new model, Holden Commodore utility with no registration plates was seen fleeing the scene and was last observed on the Mount Lindesay Highway.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed - or has dash camera footage or CCTV - of the vehicle, in the vicinity of Brittany Court before 6am today, to come forward.

A 48-year-old man has died after being shot in the leg, while a second man is being treated for head injuries after a home invasion at Gleneagle, near Beaudesert. Picture: 7 News Queensland
A 48-year-old man has died after being shot in the leg, while a second man is being treated for head injuries after a home invasion at Gleneagle, near Beaudesert. Picture: 7 News Queensland

 

More to come.

bashing fatality hammer attack home invasion scenic rim

Top Stories

    All over RangeRover: idiot driver loses $107K rig

    premium_icon All over RangeRover: idiot driver loses $107K rig

    News A man with an acquired brain injury has faced court after police seized the luxury vehicle he paid $107,000 for.

    SCHOOL FUNDING: The Bundy schools that get the most, least

    premium_icon SCHOOL FUNDING: The Bundy schools that get the most, least

    News One Bundaberg school has received more than $58.3m in state and federal government...

    New program set to save parents of students big dollars

    premium_icon New program set to save parents of students big dollars

    News Families will benefit from a new project designed to help reduce stress at the...

    Local pays off for OT students

    premium_icon Local pays off for OT students

    News CQUNI OT students are celebrating the end of their tertiary education with a...