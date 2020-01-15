Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

One dead as serious crash closes Bruce Highway

15th Jan 2020 7:21 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PERSON has died and the Bruce Highway has been closed in both directions following a serious accident north of Townsville.

The crash involving a truck and a car occurred at Bluewater, north of the city, and authorities say motorists should expect delays or seek an alternative route.

 

 

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service reports one person has died after paramedics were called to the scene at around 4:40am where they treated "at least" two people.

The truck driver is stable with minor injuries, while another person is in a critical condition.

The forensic crash unit will investigate.

More Stories

Show More
bluewater bruce highway editors picks highway closure serious accident

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Two down, one case to go for farming patriarch

        premium_icon Two down, one case to go for farming patriarch

        News Queensland farming family patriarch Guy Barbera has had two civil suits dismissed although he still has another on the horizon next month.

        Magistrate tells man ‘nothing good happens at 3.19am’

        premium_icon Magistrate tells man ‘nothing good happens at 3.19am’

        News Man charged after telling the police they were bastards

        Dancing Queen returns to Bundaberg to bring musical alive

        premium_icon Dancing Queen returns to Bundaberg to bring musical alive

        News BUNDABERG dancer Leisa Petersen’s passion for dance and entertainment has seen her...

        High-calibre Olympic shooter takes aim at Bundaberg range

        premium_icon High-calibre Olympic shooter takes aim at Bundaberg range

        Sport THE Bundaberg Clay Target Club will play host to an Olympic shooter as he prepares...