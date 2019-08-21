Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Driver dies in Tweed crash while delivering pizza

Michael Doyle
by
20th Aug 2019 8:48 PM | Updated: 21st Aug 2019 5:18 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE: FAST food chain Domino's Pizza, has confirmed one of their drivers was killed in a fatal accident in Tweed Heads on Tuesday night. 

In a statement released by the company in the wake of the three-vehicle crash on Ducat St, the company confirmed the driver was delivering pizza when the incident occurred.

"Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited has confirmed, with great sadness, the death of one of our team members in a motor vehicle accident," a Domino's spokesperson said.

"We will be providing support to our team members and loved ones, including providing counselling.

"Domino's will also provide the local police with all possible assistance with their investigation.

"We would like to express our sincere condolences to our team member's family and friends and ask that their privacy is respected at this difficult time."

The driver was on his scooter travelling south on Ducat St just before 6pm, when he reportedly came into contact with a ute and then an oncoming vehicle according to a NSW Police spokeswoman. 

ORIGINAL: ONE MALE has died, and two other drivers have been taken for testing after a fatal crash in Tweed Heads on Tuesday night.

NSW Police reported a scooter driver was involved in a three-vehicle accident on Ducat St, around 6pm.

The driver of the scooter died at the scene according to Police.

"A scooter travelling south on Ducat St collided with a ute and an oncoming Toyota Prado," a NSW Police spokeswoman said.

"The male driver died at the scene.

"The two (other) drivers have been taken for mandatory blood and urine testing, and were not injured."

Tweed District Rescue Squad were also on the scene.

dominos pizza editors picks fatal crash nsw police tweed crash tweed district rescue squad tweed heads
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    Why youth struggle to keep work

    premium_icon Why youth struggle to keep work

    Business BUNDABERG employers mentored in a pilot program designed to increase staff retention have said they are mostly frustrated in young people not attending work.

    • 21st Aug 2019 5:00 AM
    Unanimous: Councillors delegate more power to CEO, Mayor

    premium_icon Unanimous: Councillors delegate more power to CEO, Mayor

    Council News Bundaberg councillors increase CEO's decision making

    • 21st Aug 2019 5:00 AM
    Ridiculous $10k cash ban sparks fury

    Ridiculous $10k cash ban sparks fury

    News You could face years in jail for paying more than $10,000 in cash

    • 21st Aug 2019 4:36 AM
    How to score free swimming lessons for kids

    premium_icon How to score free swimming lessons for kids

    News Why children should have at least two swimming lessons a week