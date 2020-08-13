Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Emergency services at scene of fatal Bruce Hwy crash
Breaking

One killed, traffic blocked after serious Bruce Hwy rollover

Ashley Carter
13th Aug 2020 10:09 AM | Updated: 10:24 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has died after a serious crash on the Bruce Highway at Tanawha this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were called to the crash in the northbound lanes, just south of the Ilkley Rd overpass, just after 9am after the car rolled down an embankment.

Coast woman killed in late-night outback crash

'Held him, kissed him': Firey mum first at son's fatal crash

A man has sadly died after his Mitsubishi Challenger veered off the road and into an embankment at Tanawha this morning.
A man has sadly died after his Mitsubishi Challenger veered off the road and into an embankment at Tanawha this morning. Patrick Woods

Tow truck driver driver Lindon Bailey said the Mitsubishi Challenger appeared to have drifted off the road and into the embankment at the high-traffic area.

"He's just drifted off the road down into the gully, taken out a few trees and ended up down in the gully," he said.

The patient was treated for critical injuries at the scene.

One northbound lane of the highway is blocked and delays are expected.

Drivers are being urged to proceed with caution.

More to come.

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

bruce highway crash editors picks scd traffic tanawha
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        State’s problem gambling issues mirrored in region

        Premium Content State’s problem gambling issues mirrored in region

        News Since the reopening of pubs and clubs, the Gambling Help Services has seen a moderate increase over the past two months.

        Get more from your News-Mail digital subscription

        Get more from your News-Mail digital subscription

        News Check out the digital edition, your rewards, and access other sites

        Qld continues COVID-free streak

        Qld continues COVID-free streak

        News No new Queensland community COVID-19 cases for 12th day in a row

        • 13th Aug 2020 10:23 AM
        • 1 robert
        Region’s new compost facility design revealed

        Premium Content Region’s new compost facility design revealed

        News PHOTOS: See the artist impression of the Green Solutions Wide Bay facility set to...