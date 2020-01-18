Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emergency services are attending a scene of a roll over, south of Proserpine.
Emergency services are attending a scene of a roll over, south of Proserpine.
Breaking

Man killed in Bruce Highway crash identified

Jordan Gilliland
by
17th Jan 2020 4:24 PM | Updated: 18th Jan 2020 7:40 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SATURDAY, 7.45AM: A man killed in a single-vehicle rollover on the Bruce Highway on Friday afternoon has been identified.

The 39-year-old man from Mandalay died at the scene of the crash south of Proserpine.

Police, in a statement, said preliminary investigations indicated about 4pm, a car was travelling north on the highway towards Proserpine when it lost control.

The car rolled and hit a tree. The man, the sole occupant of the vehicle, was trapped inside.

He died at the scene.

Forensic Crash Unit investigations are continuing.

 

FRIDAY: The Bruce Highway has reopened after a single vehicle rollover south of Proserpine. 

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said traffic was slowly moving in both directions. 

The spokesman could not confirm if police were still on the scene of the crash. 

 

 

4.30PM: ONE lane of the Bruce Highway is closed and a man is in a critical condition after a roll over on the Bruce Highway. 

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the Bruce Highway was closed north-bound after a single vehicle rollover at Lethebrook. 

The spokesman said police were currently setting up traffic diversion in the area. 

He said it is understood a small, white vehicle drove off the highway before rolling on the side of the road. The man is believed to have been entrapped in the vehicle. 

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokeswoman said one crew attended at 4.20pm, and all occupants of the vehicle were now out. 

 

 

EARLIER: EMERGENCY services are responding to reports of a man in a critical condition after a Bruce Highway roll over, south of Proserpine.

A Queensland Ambulance Services person said parademics were attending to a man in a critical condition, at a single vehicle rollover near Lethebrook. 

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokeswoman said two crews were on scene, with a Queensland Police Service spokesman saying a crew had left just before 4pm. 

MORE TO COME
 

More Stories

Show More
bruce highway bruce highway crash lethebrook proserpine
Whitsunday Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'I'm going to kill you': Woman tries to hit ex with car

        premium_icon 'I'm going to kill you': Woman tries to hit ex with car

        Crime A WOMAN who tried to hit the father of her children with her car, said she had “a momentary lapse of self control”.

        Gidarjil secures 20 year lease extension at Port

        premium_icon Gidarjil secures 20 year lease extension at Port

        News GIDARJIL Development Corporation has secured an extension of the lease at the...

        Bluey reflects on retirement after 40 years at Ergon’s Bundy depot

        premium_icon Bluey reflects on retirement after 40 years at Ergon’s Bundy...

        News A BUNDABERG retiree reflects on the tumultuous political time that happened when he...

        Backpacker’s shipping container rape ‘hell’

        Backpacker’s shipping container rape ‘hell’

        Crime British backpacker’s rape ‘hell’ during visa farm work