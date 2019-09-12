One Bundy school leading the way in after-school work, study

Many Wide Bay students are not moving on to higher education or work.

A GREATER percentage of Wide Bay school-leavers are neither employed or studying six months after finishing Year 12, compared to the state average.

Data from the State Governemnt's Next Step 2019 Year 12 Completers Survey shows 18.4 per cent, or nealy one in five, of Wide Bay's 2018 Year 12 graduates are not in education, training or employment, compared to 13.7 per cent across Queensland.

But at least one Bundaberg school is that bucking that trend, with 95.2 percent of St Luke's Anglican School's 63 former students, who participated in the survey, either working or studying.

While individual school results will be releases next month, St Luke's released it's data, which shows the private school is out-performing both the Wide Bay and rest of Queensland.

St Luke's Anglican School Principal Craig Merritt said the result was well above the Queensland average of 82.9 percent of school leavers either employed or studying.

And the data shows the majority of St Luke's students go on to higher education, with less that one in five going strainght into work.

"About 78 percent of our graduates are in further education or training, compared to 47 per cent across the Wide Bay region." Mr Merritt said.

"Some 65 per cent are enrolled in a Bachelor's degree at university, 13 percent perusing VET pathways and a further 17 per cent of our students transitioned directly into paid employment.

"We are proud of the achievements of our graduating students. Not only have they performed strongly in their studies, but they have also shown strength of heart, mind and character; ready and willing to take their place in a globalised community."

Head of Senior School Robyn Deer said the Next Step Post-School Destination Survey of all government, religious and independent school leavers showed St Luke's graduates had bright futures ahead of them.

It's the quality of their futures that we are most excited about as a school. We're committed to developing the whole child, and it's a real reward when we see a St Luke's Anglican School education giving our students a head-start in life," Ms Deer said.

Students surveyed described St Luke's teachers as "extremely supportive" and pointed to the opportunities they were given to pursue their sporting and humanitarian interests.

St Luke's Anglican School leavers reported studying a broad range of degrees from medicine to IT, international relations, psychology, social work, tourism and secondary education. Others attained jobs in fields such as hospitality, logistics, dental hygiene and sport.