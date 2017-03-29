One Bundaberg region school closed after ex-TC Debbie

SCHOOL CLOSED: Lowmead State School has been closed as a precaution after the effects of TC Debbie.

QUEENSLAND Education has released a report of closed schools across the state after ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie crossed the coast.

There are currently 101 schools closed around Queensland and one in the Bundaberg region, Lowmead State School.

The school has a history of being affected by flood waters and was closed for sometime after the 2013 floods.

In 2013 Lowmead State School principal Christine Pascoe told the NewsMail the school was forced to close as creeks rose and access roads were cut to the school.

No one was at rural primary school this morning to take our calls.