One bailed in Burnett drug operation, 3 to face 250+ charges

Police allege the trio was involved in trafficking a large quantity of ice from Brisbane and Gympie and supplying it within South Burnett communities over the past 16 months. Photo/QPS

A MYSTERIOUS $50K boost to a cleaners salary landed a Kingaroy woman in hot water, as police charged three with trafficking and supplying drugs to the South Burnett, a court heard.

Facing a whooping 112 charges, including trafficking and supplying dangerous drugs, Andrea Lori Falla, 47, faced Murgon Court in relation to Operation Volta - an eight-month investigation by the Murgon Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) , focusing on the supply chain of Methamphetamine in local communities.

According to police prosecutor Barry Stevens, police will allege Falla supplied 19 people with 171 grams of drugs, namely methylamphetamine, over a 15 month period.

Falla's defence lawyer J.Kennedy, Rose Gold Legal, said at this stage, all charges will be contested.

"My clients home has been raided 13 times this year, and on no occasion were drugs located during those raids," Mr Kennedy said.

He also notes Falla suffers from a number of health issues, including spina bifida, and is also awaiting a hip replacement.

"This criminal enterprise comprised three main practitioners. The allegation is that she supplied on 112 occasions over a 15 month period, about 171 grams of methamphetamine to 19 people," police prosecutor Barry Stevens said.

"The prosecution states she profited about $50 000 from this enterprise. She works as a cleaner and bank records show she had $23 000 deposited by the way of wages, but there was $80 000 in the bank."

"Unsophisticatedly, they tried to avoid detection using code words and alerting other people as the investigations were done."

The co-accused, who have not applied for bail at this point, are Scott Victor Stevens-Power, 42, and Grant George Meiers, 47.

Stevens-Power is facing a total of 80 charges, including trafficking and 76 supply charges over a 16 month period. Police will allege he distributed 129.7 grams to 13 people, profiting $33 000 from these dealings.

Meiers was slapped with 71 charges, including trafficking and 68 counts of supplying over a three-month period. He is alleged to have supplied 12.7 grams to 19 people, and pocketed $3200.

"This is not a bag and a bong enterprise. There is some sophistication," Sgt Stevens said.

"The case for the prosecution is rather strong. You'll read in the affidavit they're supported by telephone intercepts and other means."

Falla was granted bail at a sum of $20 000, and all three are scheduled for a committal hearing in February 2021.