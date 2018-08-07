Menu
Council News

One and half million dollar upgrade about to start

7th Aug 2018 10:41 AM

WORK is set to begin next week on a $1.5 million upgrade to the Fitzgerald and Thabeban Sts intersection.

Divisional representative Ross Sommerfeld said the project, funded under round two of the Works for Queensland program, was another piece in the puzzle to improve traffic safety in the area.

"Significant work has already been undertaken in the surrounding area to relieve historic traffic issues,” he said.

"The recent completion of the Kay McDuff Drive and Eggmolese Street extensions has resulted in increased traffic flow for this intersection.

"The addition of a roundabout will significantly ease traffic pressures and increase safety.

"This is a win for nearby residents, students and parents accessing Shalom College and commercial transport vehicles accessing the nearby industrial precincts.”

Works will start on Tuesday, August 14 with the relocation of an existing water main.

"Roundabout construction will commence mid-September and is scheduled for completion in December, weather permitting,” Cr Sommerfeld said.

"Council crews will be onsite from 6.30 am to 5 pm weekdays during the construction period.

"We thank motorists in advance for their patience and understanding while traffic management measures are in place.”

For more information on this project phone the council on 1300 883 699 and ask to speak with the Fitzgerald and Thabeban Streets roundabout project manager.

bundaberg bundaberg regional council fitzgerald st road works ross sommerfeld thebeban st
Bundaberg News Mail

