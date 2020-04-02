Menu
One additional case of COVID-19 was confirmed in the Wide Bay this afternoon.
News

One additional COVID-19 case confirmed for region

Zachary O'Brien
, zachary.obrien@news-mail.com.au
2nd Apr 2020 5:20 PM
ONE additional case of coronavirus was confirmed for the Wide Bay this afternoon, bringing the region’s total to 19.
Of the total cases, 11 were confirmed in Bundaberg, seven in Hervey Bay and one overseas national who was being managed by the Wide Bay Public Health Unit but who has been self-isolating in Brisbane.

Contact tracing for the confirmed cases was undertaken and the health service was directly contacting people believed to be at risk.

The WBHHS called on the communities across the Wide Bay to take proper precautions to help slow the spread of the virus.

Advice remained much the same; wash your hands thoroughly and regularly, respecting the 1.5 metre social distancing rules, staying at home as much as possible and avoiding touching your face, nose and mouth.

bundaberg coronavirus hervey bay wide bay
