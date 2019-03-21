Menu
Margot Robbie in Once Upon A Time in Hollywood.
Movies

First look at Margot Robbie’s Tarantino movie

21st Mar 2019 10:30 AM

The first teaser trailer for Quentin Tarantino's next film is here, giving fans their first glimpse of Aussie Margot Robbie as doomed actress Sharon Tate.

Tarantino's Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood is set in Los Angeles circa 1969, a time when everything is changing, as TV star Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt) make their way around an industry they hardly recognise anymore.

The film mixes fiction - Pitt and DiCaprio's characters - with grisly fact: Robbie plays perhaps one of Hollywood's most famous murder victims, the wife of director Roman Polanski who was murdered in her home by followers of Charles Manson.

 

The film, Tarantino's first since The Hateful Eight in 2015, will also be his first not to be associated with Harvey Weinstein, after Tarantino cut ties with The Weinstein Company following sexual abuse allegations against Weinstein.

The film's official poster caused a stir when it was released this week as film fans pointed out what looked like a dodgy Photoshop job on the two stars, Pitt and DiCaprio.

