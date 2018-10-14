Once-in-a-decade waves pound Coast beach

WAVES on Mooloolaba Beach hit their highest peak in years, reaching about 8.5m on Saturday.

The Queensland Government's wave-monitoring site revealed waves hit a maximum shortly after 6pm, and heights then ranged from about 4m to 7m through to midnight.

A list of the top-10 waves recorded in Mooloolaba reveals the highest ever was 12.1m recorded at 3.30pm on March 5, 2004.

Saturday's maximum heights are enough to reshuffle the top-10 list and bump off the 7.9m recorded on June 28, 2012.

The last time an 8.5m wave was recorded at the popular swimming spot was on August 24, 2007.

Caloundra's maximum waves neared 8m shortly after 6pm on Saturday, which was higher than the maximum waves in the Gold Coast which approached 6m shortly before midnight.

The Bureau advises people to stay out of the water and away from surf-exposed areas.

Surf Life Saving Queensland closed nine beaches across the weekend as the Bureau of Meteorology issued a hazardous surf warning for Sunshine Coast waters, which continues today.

The weekend's strong currents and dangerous surf forced the closure of Currimundi Beach, Kawana Waters, Marcoola, Maroochydore, Mudjimba, Peregian, Sunrise Beach, Sunshine Beach and Wurtulla Beach on Saturday and Sunday.