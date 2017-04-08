Harry Sanderson competes in the outlaw class at Mower Racing at Yaamba. Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin

ON YOUR mark, get set, mow.

Maybe not literally but when you're racing on the back on a lawn mower it's still physically.

The Bundaberg Turf Burners Club will be holding its race day at the Bullyard Recreational Ground tomorrow (Sunday). .

Club secretary Julie Sanderson said it would be a great family event raising money for a local Joshua Ruan.

The Childers teenager was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia at the age of 15, he has spent four years fighting for his life.

Not only will the day be about helping Josh but the adrenaline will be running high with hopes of more than 500 people flock through the gates.

The mowrs aren't like regular lawn cutters, they are supped up and capable of doing up to 100km/hr.

Mrs Sanderson said her husband, Harry, and son Trent had been racing for decades and were eager to show people their experience on the track.

Racing start 10am at The Bullyard Sports and Recreation Fields, 2359 Bucca Rd, Bullyard.

Entry to $5, with children under 12 free, proceeds go to help Josh continue the fight against cancer.