On your mark, get set, go Canetoad Classic

BMX ACTION: The Canetoad Classic is on this weekend.

HOLD on to your handlebars - the 2017 Canetoad Classic is about to begin.

The BMX bikes will be flying around the track at Dromeside Raceway, University Dr, today and tomorrow.

Riders from all across Queensland will compete to take home glory.

Kids as young as 7 up to the veterans in the 45+ age groups will race over two days in the second-biggest event in the state on the Queensland BMX calendar.

Organiser said manual late nominations would only be accepted on the condition off a $20 late fee being paid plus the rider's undertaking to purchase a personal transponder at a cost of $155 should the pool of hired transponders have been full allocated.

Everyone is welcome to go down and watch the dirt packed action at its best.

For more information go to the website www.bmxaustralia.com.au.