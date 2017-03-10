On your bikes, kids

IN JUST one week, children from around Australia will be spinning their bike wheels for Bicycle Network's National Ride2School Day.

Friday March 17 will see at least 350,000 students from more than 2,000 schools across the country getting on their bikes and going to school the healthy way.

National Ride2School Day shows students just how fun and easy it is to ride, walk, skate or scoot to school and get their daily dose of 60 minutes of exercise.

Bicycle Network spokeswoman Anthea Hargreaves said that National Ride2School Day highlighted to children, parents and entire school communities that riding to school was healthy, fun and could also improve classroom performance.

"Children need 60 minutes of exercise a day to stay healthy and the easiest way to do this is by simply subbing out time spent sitting in the car or bus with a bike ride to school,” she said.

"Plus, riding to school offers countless benefits - children can explore their independence, connect with friends and even improve their marks. Studies have also shown that those who get active on the way to school arrive more alert, focused and ready to learn.”

Ride2School has a number of resources for students, parents and schools including riding tips and guides for bike maintenance and fitting helmets. Catherine Yeulet

Bicycle Network's Ride2School program aimed to address the decline in physical activity among Australia's youth by supporting and encouraging schools, parents and students to get physically active on the way to school.

Eighty per cent of students rode or walked to school in the 1970s, but in recent times that figure dropped to around 25%.

However, schools that participate in Bicycle Network's Ride2School program report that well over half of their students ride, walk, skate or scoot to school.

"We see great results from schools that participate in our Ride2School program, but there's still work to do. National Ride2School Day is the perfect opportunity for schools and families that aren't yet involved to jump on the bike and discover the joy of riding,” Ms Hargreaves said.

"There's no need to get overwhelmed with all the gear, getting rolling for National Ride2School Day is as easy as ABC - simply make sure the bikes got air in the tyres, the brakes are ok and the chain runs smoothly. Throw in a smile for good measure and you're good to go.”

More than 2,000 schools are expected to take part in National Ride2School Day and registrations are still open at ride2school.com.au