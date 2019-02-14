Menu
Bundaberg police have started patrolling on bicycles.
Bundaberg police have started patrolling on bicycles. QPS
News

ON YA BIKE: Police roll on to patrol

13th Feb 2019 4:37 PM
POLICE are stepping it up with pedal power on the streets of Bundaberg as a new campaign rolls in.

Bundaberg Police will be patrolling the Bundaberg CBD and surrounding areas by getting on bicycles to keep an eye on the streets.

They've started to conduct patrols on push bikes and are looking out for traffic and public order offences, as well engaging in the community and raising awareness about bicycle safety.

Senior Constable Tim Clark encourages community members to stop and say hello if they see the officers riding past.

"Always remember when riding a bicycle to wear a helmet and obey all traffic laws,” Snr Const Clark said.

The community is also reminded for non-urgent incidents they should contact policelink by phoning 131444.

