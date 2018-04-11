ON WRIGHT TRACK: Bundy's Mitch Wright off to nationals

COMPOSED: Mitch Wright has been named in the Queensland North under-18 side. Adam Harford could joing him but has been named as a reserve.

COMPOSED: Mitch Wright has been named in the Queensland North under-18 side. Adam Harford could joing him but has been named as a reserve. Mike Knott BUN090418BASKETBALL1

BASKETBALL: Bundaberg's Mitch Wright is hoping two things happen at the upcoming nationals.

One is to win gold for Queensland North.

The second is to play with his good mate Adam Harford.

Wright has been selected for the under-18 side that will head to Geelong next week for the titles.

He could be joined by Harford, a fellow Bundy Bull, who has been named a reserve for the side.

Harford needs one player to withdraw between now and the tournament starting in order to play.

"I'm just staying ready, just training every day,” he said.

"I don't want somebody to get purposely injured but it would be a good opportunity for me (to play).”

Harford said he was happy, regardless of what happened.

"This is the furtherest I've gone in trialling,” he said.

"I'm proud of that.”

Wright is hoping his fellow Bull can take part.

The teenager was part of the U16 Queensland North team that won the national title last year and the state schools team that won four years ago.

Now, he's hoping to win in U18s with a side that is similar to last year.

"We've got another young squad, with seven bottom age players,” Wright said.

"We're going back to the competition not thinking about whoever is older, better or stronger, we're just going there to fight.

"We'll try our hardest, as always.”

Wright, who recently moved to Brisbane, was also focusing on impress coaches and potential scouts as he tries to head overseas to a college in the US after school.

"I'm just trying to improve my game in every aspect,” he said.

"Show a bit more composure on court.

"You get bigger and strong (getting older) so you have to use that to your advantage.”

Queensland North starts its campaign against South Australia Metro on April 21.

Shane Jones