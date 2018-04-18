ON TRIAL: Shots fired and house burned down

Kenneth Douglas at the Gladstone Courthouse yesterday with his barrister Scott Moon and his wife

Kenneth Douglas at the Gladstone Courthouse yesterday with his barrister Scott Moon and his wife Christine McKee

A FATHER and son are on trial in Gladstone District Court after a terrifying night in August 2016 where shots were allegedly fired before a family home at Diglum, 70kms south of Gladstone, was burned to the ground.

Kenneth Douglas and Jesse Douglas barely acknowledged each other in the dock yesterday as jurors heard the first day's evidence in the trial expected to last up to five days.

Both men have pleaded guilty to burglary while armed in company, and Jesse Douglas to arson.

They are on trial for entering premises and stealing by breaking.

Kenneth Douglas is also on trial for wilful damage and dangerous conduct with a weapon after the incident on August 12, 2016.

Crown Prosecutor, Tiffany Lawrence asserts that earlier that day, both men approached then 21-year-old Amanda Loader in Gladstone demanding to know where her brother was as there was ill-will over a fridge and wages they claimed were owed to Jesse.

She said, later that evening, Amanda and her partner, Zachary Moore were woken to the sound of banging noises, saw a light at the front gate and heard two shots fired.

The couple were approached by another son, Matthew Douglas who demanded to know where her brother was.

The incident allegedly accelerated when the window above their bed exploded with the crown asserting the bullet was shot by Kenneth Douglas.

Ms Loader saw a man at the back door she claims was Kenneth Douglas holding her brother Geoffrey's firearm, which had been stored in a locked shipping container on the property.

He allegedly fired a number of shots telling the couple they'd better stay where they were or "they'd get one".

Ms Lawrence said during the course of the trial, Amanda Loader would give evidence that a shot was fired and she turned around to see Kenneth Douglas staring down the barrel of a gun at her saying the next one would be for her.

With the house on fire, the defendants left the scene.

When questioned the following day, Kenneth Douglas denied they had been at the house but had been at home then gone fishing at Calliope River at midnight.

He told police: "It just goes over and they've all got together and fabricated a beautiful bloody story".

However the following day he admitted going to the property looking for a fridge and being "paralytic drunk".

Jesse Douglas has admitted to setting the house on fire.

Amanda Loader and her brother Geoffrey appeared before the court late yesterday afternoon and were cross-examined by defence barristers, Scott Moon and Jordan Ahlstrand.

Under cross-examination, Sgt Joshua White from Rockhampton Scenes of Crime acknowledged he was not able to tell when or how cartridges found on the property were spent or how they got there. Nor did he establish any identifiable fingerprints, tyre tracks or footwear impressions.

The trial continues today.