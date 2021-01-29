ON TRACK: First race day for 2021 to welcome hundreds

AT THE TRACK: Chloe Walker, Casey Lee Steemson and Kahla Bennier at the Bundaberg Race Club. Photo: File

Keen racegoers will head to the track this weekend for the first race day in Bundaberg of 2021.

The Waves Sub Clubs Beach Party Race Day will be the first race meet since covid restrictions were brought into place to allow ticket purchases at the gate.

Bundaberg Race Club president Dale Rethamel said racegoers were excited to head trackside.

He said with restrictions eased, they were expecting to welcome up to 500 people to the races.

“Everyone’s always excited to come to the races and there have been a lot of questions about what they can and can’t do,” he said.

“But it’s a very relaxed race day and beach attire is acceptable so it’s not too much of a stressful day.”

Mr Rethamel said it meant a lot to the race club to be able to welcome people back to the track.

“Being a not-for-profit race club we rely on contributions from the community,” he said.

“It means a lot to welcome people back and not only will they be having a great time, but they’ll also be supporting the local racing community.”

The event will also help support the Across the Waves Rugby League, AFL and fishing clubs through marquee ticket sales.

The day will consist of five races with trainers coming from as far as the Sunshine Coast and Gladstone for the meet.

Racegoers will need to sign in using a QR code before entering the track, with gates opening at 11am.

The first race will get underway at 1.20pm.

For more information, click here.

