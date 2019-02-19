ON TOP OF WORLD: Enslin family celebrates

SHOOTING: The Enslin family might not have been born in Australia but they were proud to help the nation they call home to victory in New Zealand recently.

Darren Enslin and his wife Gillian Webb-Enslin are still celebrating after helping the green and gold break a 31-year-old drought.

Darren captained Australia to a win, with Gillian in the side, in the International Confederation of Fullbore Rifle Associations PALMA Team Match, which is one of the oldest trophies fought for in shooting.

The Apple Tree Creek Caltex service station owners led Australia to just its third title since the competition started in 1876.

"The team punched above their weight in the aspect of having to be very patient,” Darren said.

"We would only go (shoot) when I was absolutely satisfied when it was time to go.

"They were well disciplined and the reward was there.”

Australia battled against the best in the world over two days with shooters firing shots at targets 800, 900 and 1000 yards away.

Australia faced the rest of the world in the 800, 900 and 1000 before doing it all again the next day.

The Aussies lost the first match-up in the 800 but then did not lose another match-up in the final five rounds.

Weather conditions really tested the shooters.

Darren didn't compete but guided the shooters as to when each of them would go.

He said preparation and a change of tactics from previous years led the team to win.

"I insisted that everyone shot the individual (before the Palma) so everyone got a good read on the wind and atmospheric conditions,” Darren said.

"I made the final selection after the world individual.

"And I had a lot of confidence because two of my coaches were in the final. By having the coaches do well, we were going to be able to pick the conditions for us to nail it.”

Darren said words couldn't describe how he felt after winning so he would take time to think about coming back again for the next event, in South Africa in 2023.

"That would be something we'd like to pursue but we're still celebrating victory, not going to get too far ahead,” he said.

"It is one of the most special moments for me.

"I was a farmer in Africa, a mister nobody. We immigrated to Australia and 20 years later there I was receiving the most prestigious trophy in our sport.''

For Gillian it was reward for hard work.

"I just expected it because we put so much effort in,” she said.

But Gillian was more emotional after their son Dean helped captain Australia to the under-25 world title. It is the first time in the history of the event a father and son have achieved the feat.