Firefighters, police and crash crews at the scene of the Evan St crash Sunday night.
News

On-the-spot fine for letter-box crash

Reuben Wylie
by
9th Apr 2018 10:54 AM

POLICE handed a $294 on-the-spot fine to a driver whose ute crashed into an Evan Street unit's mailbox.

Mackay police traffic branch said the ute crashed into the mailbox outside a residential unit off Evan St, South Mackay, about 7pm Sunday.

The driver, who was fined for failing to have proper control of a vehicle, was uninjured, a Queensland Police Media spokesman said.

 

Police arrived at the crash scene at 7.18pm but no ambulance was required. A crash crew and fire truck were later deployed to remove the ute.

Residents who saw the crash claimed to have heard a "loud bang"', not preceded by any sounds of engine revving or tire-squeals.

