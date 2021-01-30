ON THE ROAD: Comedy tour bringing laughs to Bundy

Anna Brennan is coming to Bundaberg with the Road Trippers comedy tour.

Anna Brennan is coming to Bundaberg with the Road Trippers comedy tour.

If you’re looking for a night of laughter, look no further, the Road Trippers are coming to you.

Putting on eight shows, four comedians (and some ring-ins) with a slightly dodgy car are making their way through regional Queensland for limitless laughs.

Queensland comedians Matt Ford, Anna Brennan, Ryan Anderson and Brendon Beltame are hitting the road in a slightly knackered Prius to bring fresh jokes to everyone who needs a giggle.

Tour organiser Anna Brennan said Road Trippers was a welcome return to live performing.

“Coming out of a year where almost everything was cancelled, it’s great to be back on the road,” Anna said.

“Cancelling gigs isn’t just about lack of income, it’s also about lack of momentum.

“It’s hard to develop new material when you don’t have an audience to perform to.

“I’m so freaking excited to disgrace some stages up north.”

“We’re bringing some top comedy talent to regional Queensland, plus your first chance to see some new and emerging talent, and inviting local comics along for a guest spot at some gigs too.”

Who are the Road Trippers you may ask?

More than the organiser for this tour, Brennan has produced and performed at more than 50 comedy shows across Brisbane, the Sunshine Coast and Melbourne.

She is an award-winning comedic playwright, and runs the Jester Guild stand up comedy course.

Matt Ford has been performing stand up comedy since his teens, after winning the 2010 National Class Clown Competition and gone on to appear at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival, Brisbane Comedy Festival and Adelaide Fringe.

Matt Ford is heading to Bundaberg as part of the Road Trippers comedy tour.

Ford has toured with the Aboriginal Comedy Allstars performing sold out shows nationwide and he’s a veteran TV comedy performer.

While Ryan Anderson and Brendon Beltame are Jester Guild graduates: a bewildered Texan coming to terms with this strange southern land, and a jazz guitarist and singer riffing jokes instead of tunes for a change.

Road Trippers kicks off in Gympie on Friday, January 29 and will gather speed up the Queensland coast with gigs in Agnes Water, Gladstone, Yeppoon, Rockhampton, Blackwater and Bundaberg before heading to the big smoke for the finale at Birdees in Fortitude Valley.

All shows start 7.30pm and tickets are $25.

For tickets visit events.humanitix.com and search for ‘Road Trippers’.

On Saturday, January 30, they will be playing at Codie’s Place in Agnes Water.

While on Sunday, January 31, they will take the stage with an extra guest Jodie van de Wetering at The Precinct in Gladstone.

Come Thursday, February 4, the Road Trippers will venture to Bundaberg with Jodie van de Wetering for their show at HSG At The Gardens.

