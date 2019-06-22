ON THE RADAR: Third minister in a week visits Bundy

FROM being in a political no-man's land, it seems Bundaberg is now on the Queensland Government's radar.

In the past few days three ministers have been in the region.

And they followed the visit of Opposition leader Deb Frecklington on Tuesday.

The latest to visit is Education Minister Grace Grace, who followed State Development Minister Cameron Dick on Tuesday and Fisheries Minister Mark Furler on Thursday.

The government rollout follows Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk's visit after a 419-day absence earlier this month.

Ms Grace visited Bundaberg State High School yesterday to outline how recent budget funding will benefit staff and students.

"Bundaberg State High has got a great injection of around $12 million and they're going to do a lot with that money,” Ms Grace said. "New buildings, new classrooms, new multi-purpose courts. "We've increased our air-conditioning budget to around $100 million.

"We're also looking at targeting specific areas of the state where we can now air-condition classrooms and we're looking forward to rolling that out as soon as possible.”

School Captains of Bundaberg State High were proud to take Ms Grace on a tour of the school grounds, showing her the areas that will soon go under construction and the performing arts centre, which was renovated earlier this year.

In addition to the funding dedicated to reforming these facilities, the government have funded an additional $420,000 over the course of four years to the school, to develop a link and launch program.

"I'm also really excited about our new student engagement program,” she said.

"Bundaberg North State High and Bundaberg State High will be sharing in over $750,000, to deliver programs that engage students to further study, train or work.

"This is a beautiful part of the world and it's great to see us investing quite a bit of money in the Bundaberg and Wide Bay area.”