ON THE MOVE: Pastor and his family to leave town

MOVING ON: Scott, Jade, and their children Joseph and Vivienne Griffith are on the move at the end of the year. Credit: Sam Turner.

GAYNDAH will say goodbye to their long serving pastor Scott Griffith at the end of the year.

Mr Griffith, his wife Jade, and their children Vivienne and Joseph are packing their bags after a pastoral offer in Brisbane.

Mr Griffith has served as the pastor at Gayndah Wesleyan Methodist Church for more than four years, as well as being the pastor for Burnett State College.

Originally moving out to the North Burnett to being closer to his wife's family, Mr Griffith was the first pastor they'd had in Gayndah for 12 years.

After recognising the distinct changes from his previous work at the Hills Church in Everton Hills Brisbane, Mr Griffith said this role in Gayndah had been fulfilling.

"In my previous job in Brisbane I was a part of a larger staff team compared to out here," Mr Griffith said.

"I then entered some roles I hadn't done before, such as working in a school, or being the pastor of an entire church."

Admitting there had been some challenges along the way, he has been able to improve on his personal leadership, as well as building stronger connections with the community.

"It's not just strictly with the school either, I have formed so many great relationships along the way.

"Community just happens to you out here, rather than trying to force it to happen in the city."

After wrestling with the decision on whether to move or not, he was offered a pastoral role at the ThreeSixteen Wesleyan Method Church in Mackenzie.

Mr Griffith and his family are set to leave the area towards the end of December.

He'll be hosting Sunday mass weekly at 10am at the Gayndah Wesleyan Methodist Church up until his departure.