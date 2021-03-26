ON THE MOVE: Bundy’s fever clinic to relocate next week

Bundaberg's covid fever clinic will return to the grounds of the Bundaberg Hospital from Monday.

Bundaberg's covid fever clinic will return to the grounds of the Bundaberg Hospital from Monday.

Bundaberg's covid fever clinic is on the move, with the testing site set to move back to the Bundaberg Hospital grounds.

From Monday, locals needing to be tested will need to head to the fever clinic with entry via Hinkler Ave near the Tallon Bridge.

The clinic will still be a drive through site.

On Monday only, the clinic will operate from 10am until 4.30pm, all other days will run as normal from 7.30am-4.30pm.

COVID-19 testing is recommended and available to anyone who has any symptoms, no matter how mild, associated with the virus.

Symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, runny nose, fatigue, diarrhoea, vomiting/nausea, or loss of smell or taste.

Bundaberg's fever clinic will still be open at Kendall's Rd until the site moves on Monday.

More stories

BITTERSWEET: Colleagues reflect on Heather's contributions

QLD COVID community transmission from 'unknown source'

Activate your free Courier Mail subscription for big rewards