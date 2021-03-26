Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Bundaberg's covid fever clinic will return to the grounds of the Bundaberg Hospital from Monday.
Bundaberg's covid fever clinic will return to the grounds of the Bundaberg Hospital from Monday.
News

ON THE MOVE: Bundy’s fever clinic to relocate next week

Geordi Offord
26th Mar 2021 12:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Bundaberg's covid fever clinic is on the move, with the testing site set to move back to the Bundaberg Hospital grounds.

From Monday, locals needing to be tested will need to head to the fever clinic with entry via Hinkler Ave near the Tallon Bridge.

The clinic will still be a drive through site.

On Monday only, the clinic will operate from 10am until 4.30pm, all other days will run as normal from 7.30am-4.30pm.

COVID-19 testing is recommended and available to anyone who has any symptoms, no matter how mild, associated with the virus.

Symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, runny nose, fatigue, diarrhoea, vomiting/nausea, or loss of smell or taste.

Bundaberg's fever clinic will still be open at Kendall's Rd until the site moves on Monday.

More stories

BITTERSWEET: Colleagues reflect on Heather's contributions

QLD COVID community transmission from 'unknown source'

Activate your free Courier Mail subscription for big rewards

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

bundabergcoronavirus bundaberg fever clinic bundaberg hospital covid testing
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ALERT: COVID-positive man ‘infectious in community for week’

        ALERT: COVID-positive man ‘infectious in community for week’

        News The Premier has confirmed Queensland has recorded a new case of COVID-19 community transmission: A man on Brisbane’s northside who has been infectious in the community...

        BEACH REPORT: Forecast music to the ears of beachgoers.

        Premium Content BEACH REPORT: Forecast music to the ears of beachgoers.

        News A word of warning though to be careful during the run-out stage of the tide as...

        New lockers to keep food, soiled nappies, from dingoes

        Premium Content New lockers to keep food, soiled nappies, from dingoes

        News Visitors can store food, bait, berley, fish, iceboxes as well as rubbish items like...

        ‘I’m furious’: New rape laws rubbished

        ‘I’m furious’: New rape laws rubbished

        Politics Last-ditch bid to amend new consent laws rejected in Qld parliament