On the job: Slight drop in Wide Bay's unemployment rate

ON THE JOB: Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt and Adam Robert from Consolidated Linen Services. Cody Fox

WIDE Bay's lowest monthly unemployment rate in six years continues to decrease, although it is a small one.

It is currently at 7.5 per cent, having decreased by 0.1 per cent since March, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

The ABS's most specific data is only set to the Wide Bay region, which means there is no indication of how Bundaberg fits into that percentage.

Federal Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt described the local unemployment rate as "stubbornly high”, which he said had been the case for years.

"But we are finally seeing some positive movement,” Mr Pitt said.

"And I hope to see that continue.”

He credited federal government funded projects for increasing more jobs in the area such as the Austchilli facility and the expansion of Consolidated Linen Service, and said that the Hinkler Regional Deal projects would create permanent positions.

"That's why I'd like to see the Queensland State Labor Government come to the table and get involved,” Mr Pitt said, referring to the $173 million scheme, which does not include any contributions that the state government would need to make.

There had been a decrease in the unemployment rate in March, which had dropped 0.5 per cent to become 7.6, the lowest percentage since late 2012.

Meanwhile, Stockbroking firm CommSec lists Wide Bay as having the sixth worst unemployment rate across the country.

Commsec's list looks bad for the smart state, with four other Queensland regions having a worse unemployment rate than Wide Bay.

The worst was Outback Queensland at 14 per cent.