ON THE GREENS: Region’s clubs keep rolling

ACROSS THE WAVES LADIES BOWLS CLUB

Results Friday August 21st:

Final Championship Singles -

P.Van Huizen d R.Byers

Trophy Winners - Pug & K.Claridge

Runners-Up - T.Ogden & K.Tuttle

Sportsmen - N.Sommerfield & P.Manning

Pennants will be played September 1st & 4th.

Call for Competition on or before September 11th:

Championship Pairs -

R.Baretta & J.Horvath v G.Lock & E.Karstens

L.Murphy & L.Hillier v D.Killen & M.Bedsor

D.Claridge & M.Clark v K.Mason & T.Clark

S.Squires & J.Jones v D.Lacey & F.De Bono

Nominations for Championship Triples are now open, closing at 4pm and drawn after play on September 25th. Competition to commence October 9th.

Coaching is available every Tuesday from 10am to midday. Phone coach Glenyss Lock on 0408019707 to book in.

Don't forget to bring your own water as our bubblers are unavailable due to Covid 19.

Social Bowls are played every Friday. We welcome all bowlers, both men and women. Play starts at 1pm. Phone the clubhouse on 41535644 by 12.30pm to get your name in.

BROTHERS BOWLS CLUB

Tuesday 18th Self Sponsored Day - Winners - J Watson C McArthur N Hempseed.

Runners-up - Jayne Jones team.

Sportspersons - T Seawright J Kemp W Seawright.

Thursday Social 20th - Winners - K Sunner C McArthur J Short.

Sportspersons - G McEwan J Watson D Ing.

Sunday Social 23rd - Winners - J Short B Gelhaar T McCrystal.

Sportspersons - L Young N Long.

Pennants 22nd - A great game of bowls against Woodgate at home in windy conditions. We were unlucky to be defeated by 2 shots at the end of a fine game.

Saturday 29th - There are no changes to the Pennants teams for this coming weekend which is being played at home against Bargara. Umpire J Field.

To hear about the Lawn Bowls played in Bundaberg, listen in to Coral Coast Radio 94.7FM on Wednesday afternoon.

BUNDABERG BOWLS CLUB

Tuesday 18 August:

Samson Green:

Winners, G.Purches, S. Ribbans, R. Ribbans. Runners Up, C. Suzor, B. Hofstetter, L. Hofstetter. Sportspersons, K. Mitchell, F. Dewhurst, P. Brown.

Foundation Green:

Winners, Ellis, V. Sauer, J. Schluter. Runners Up, Mike, John, Dawn. Sportspersons, P. Skelton, J. Francis, B. Newton.

Thursday 20 August:

Samson Green:

Winners, Sharon, Sandy, Tulu. Sportspersons, T. Lear, B. McKinnon, D. Wells .

Foundation Green:

Winners, B. Hofstetter, V. Sauer, J. Schluter. Sportspersons, W. Horn, K. Cook, K. Cook.

Competition Results: Ladies Singles Final, M. Nicol def C. Marcinkus. Well done ladies for the second year in a row.

Mens Singles Final, B. Mann def B. Lowndes

Mens B Grade Singles, T. Lincoln def L. Poulsen. D. Harding def M. Delaney.

Selectors:

Tuesday 25 August: M. Nicol. Thursday 27 August: K. Mitchell, J. Clough. Saturday 29 August: J. Clough.

LADIES PENNANTS: Teams: H. McKinnon, K. Itzstein, M. Zucher, M. Nicol. N. Lincoln, J. Reed, S. Sparke, C. Marcinkus. (Starting Tuesday 1 September at 9.30 a.m.)

Thursday 27 August, Ladies Pennant Team practice at 10.00 a.m.

Mens pennant teams results:

Division 2: Bargara def Bundaberg. Division 3: Bundaberg def Isis. Division 4: Bargara def Bundaberg.

Mens pennant competition

Saturday 29 August:

Division 2: Bundaberg v Gin Gin. Division 3: Bundaberg v Moore Park. Division 4: East v Bundaberg.

Teams try to be here to practise by 12.00 p.m please.

Upcoming Events:

Tuesday 25 August,

Mixed Social Bowls.

Mens B Grade Singles: V. Schmidt v D. Harding (9.30 a.m.)

Thursday 27 August,

Mixed Triples $420.00 Day Sponsored by Bull Financial.

Saturday 29 August, Pennants and Social Bowls.

Monday 24 August, Cards Afternoon starts again.

Mixed Social Bowls on normal Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

All Players need to have your names down on the Sheets a day prior to the Games to assist John with the organization.

Please remember Social Distancing Rules and personal hygiene.

Call the Club on 41513183 or John on 0419 643 079

BURNETT BOWLS CLUB

Ladies

last Wednesday we played our Monthly 27 Ends Open Pairs Game, and we had a great afternoon of Friendship and Bowls.

Winners on the day were, N.Hunter and P.Hunter in a close 21- 19 Game, Runner Up was R.Horwell and A.Keegan in another close game of 21- 19.

Sportsman were "Rocky" and J.Jardine,. I would personally like to thank all the Men who came to support our Ladies Money Day and I hope to see you all again next Month.

This Wednesday Social Bowls will be Played, Names in by 12,30 for Play @ 1pm. The Players Board is at the Club,(Pink Board) or call the Club on 41514217, or myself on 0400472241.

All Bowlers are very welcome. Remember that this Sunday Morning, and every 2nd Sunday, the Burnett Bowls hold a Social Bowls morning, names in by 9am for 9.30am start cost is $5.00.

Barefoot Bowls on a Thursday Night is also very popular, especially as the weather is getting warmer, "Pick the Joker", and win some money !!

Thursday night Bowls and a Great Meal from the Bistro. call the club to get your name into Play.

The Club is still limited to 100 people as per Covid restrictions, and of course Social Distancing and frequent Hand Hygiene is encouraged,Hand Sanitizers are supplied by the Club and can be found Everywhere.

Men

Tuesday 18th August Winner: B Dowling, E Mulley Runner Up: J Ogden, R Swallow Sportsman: G McLennan, W Watson.

Thursday Night 20th August Winner: Gary, Wayne Runner Up: Sue, Anthony, Ken Sportsman: Annette, Yogi. "Pick the Joker Jackpot" was not won.

Friday 21st August Winner: W Mallet, B Mallet Runner Up: W Watson, R Spencer Sportsman: Gerome, Ken M.

Saturday 22nd August Winner: S Busch, M Lucy.

Pennants

Results for Round 4 Saturday 22nd August: Div 1 Burnett 65 shots defeated Moore Park 50. Div 3 Burnett 84 shots defeated Moore Park 41. Div 4 Burnett 36 shots defeated Woodgate 33. Well done teams.

Saturday 29th August Round 5: Div 1 Burnett v ATW away, Div 3 Burnett v Easts at home, Div 4 Burnett v Bargara at Bundaberg (Bargara are using Bundaberg greens while their greens are out of action). Teams are on the noticeboard at the club. Club uniform must be worn by all players.

Teams finishing in 1st place after the next round (Round 5) go straight through to the final on 12th September. Teams finishing 2nd and 3rd will playoff on 5th September with the winner going to the final on 12th September. Venues for these games are yet to be confirmed.

Our teams in all divisions have a chance of finishing in the top three positions. Good luck and good bowling to everyone.

Events this week

Visitors most welcome on all playing days. Entry sheets are at the club or phone the club on 4151 4217. If you can't get through on the club number regarding bowls then phone 0401341378 or 0466539441.

Tuesday 25th August 1pm $300 Open Triples Names by 12:15pm. Green fees paid by 12:45.

Thursday Night 27th August 6:30pm Bowl under the lights and enjoy a fun filled night with a chance at the "Pick the Joker Jackpot" which will be $1008+ this week. Visitors and those who want to try bowls for the first time will be made very welcome. Names by 6pm, start at 6.30 pm.

Friday 28th August 1pm $200 Open Pairs plus Jackpot which is now $90. Names by 12:15pm. Green fees paid by 12.45pm.

Saturday 29th August 1pm Social bowls Open Pairs Names by 12:15pm. Green fees paid by 12:45. Pennants Round 5.

Club news

Dinner@theBurnett - Bistro nights are Wednesday 6-8pm, Thursday 5:30-8pm, Friday 6-8pm and Saturday 6-8pm.

Wednesday is Roast Night $15 per head.

Due to Covid restrictions bookings are essential ph. 41514217

Entertainment this Friday night to be confirmed.

GIN GIN BOWLS CLUB

Ladies

Results from Wed 19th August, Ladies Championship Singles Final, J Davey def C Manderson, Consolation Singles R1, P Sellers def B Bust, Winners of the day were P Sellers and marker K Wylie.

Tuesday 25th August, Pennants Gin Gin vs Woodgate at Woodgate, Wed 26th , Pennants Gin Gin vs Woodgate at home, Wed 2nd September, K Klien 242 Pairs, Tuesday 8th September, Pennants Gin Gin vs Moore Park at Moore Park, Wednesday 9th, Pennants Gin Gin vs Moore Park at home, Wed 16th Consolation Singles R2, Wed 23rd, Presidents Cath's Pairs, Wed 30th Ladies Championship Triples R2.

Men

Saturday 22nd round 4 div2 pennant ATW 2 rinks 58 Gin Gin 1 rink 49. Sunday 23 Kev Shield Memorial Day.36 Family friends and members enjoyed the afternoon Winners Sellers, J Finlay & G Jensen. A Stevens, R Jones & M Bust. Encouragement J Leather, B Sellers & J Mills.

Coming events Sat 29 Pennants at Bundaberg. P Duffy, A Porter, D Stevens T Chapman. T Wedel, R Manderson, W Morgan, G Page. J Cappetta, G Bruce, A Warren, R Jones. At Gin Gin Artie Stevens Memorial Day Names in By 12.30 1.00 pm Play. Sunday 23rd Flanders Day Start 12.00 Start. Call Mixed Singles T Chapman vs J Cappetta. T Wedel vs H Cappetta. Saturday September 5th John & Sharyn Finlay Farwell Day. Watch the board for the calls in the next month