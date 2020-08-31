ON THE GREENS: Region’s bowlers keep rolling on

ACROSS THE WAVES BOWLS CLUB

Ladies

Results Friday August 28th:

Winners - B.Parker, M.Bedsor, G.Bauer, P.Van Huizen

Runners Up - D.Lacey & Pug

Sportsmen - N.Somerfield & D.Mitchell

Nominations for Championship Triples are open, closing at 4pm and drawn after play on September 25th. Competition to commence October 9th.

Our Pennants teams will be playing Bargara this Tuesday at Bundaberg Club, Quay Street, starting at 9.30am and again on Friday morning at ATW. Your support would be very much appreciated if you have those mornings free.

Coaching is available every Tuesday from 10am to midday. I hear it's proving to be very popular even amongst our more experienced players. Phone Glenyss Lock on 0408019707 to book in.

Social Bowls are played every Friday. Don't forget to bring your own water bottle due to Covid 19. We welcome all bowlers, both men and women. Play starts at 1pm. Phone the clubhouse on 41535644 by 12.30pm if you would like a game.

BROTHERS BOWLS CLUB

Thursday Social 27th - Winners P Archer A Juvelecas B Druce.

Sportspersons - J Weber N Long W Seawright.

Sunday Social 30th - Winners - P Archer T Seawright B Chandler.

Sportspersons - L Young W Searle W Seawright.

Upcoming events - Sunday 6th September - Fathers Day - An invitation is extended to all members to come along for a short game of bowls and an afternoon tea to die for to celebrate Fathers Day with us.

As Pennants has now been completed except for the finals, we now have the Anderson Shield to look forward to. It is to be hoped that we perform better in that competition than we did in the Pennants.

Don't forget to listen to Coral Coast Radio 94.7 FM for your bowls results and information.

BUNDABERG BOWLS CLUB

Tuesday 25 August:

Samson Green:

Winners,K. Kernick, J. Reed, M. Nicol. Runners Up, J. Aulfrey, B. McKinnon, G. Miles. Sportspersons, S. Warren, D. Petersen, F. Dewhurst.

Foundation Green:

Winners, M. Troughton, D. Brady, T. Chapman. Runners Up, V. Schmidt, R. Sydenham, R. Ribbans. Sportspersons,

H. McKinnon, M. Zacher, D. Harding.

Thursday 27 August: Mixed Triples $420.00 Day sponsored by Bull Financial.

Samson Green:

Winners, C. Suzor, B. Hofstetter, D. Harding. Runners Up, P. Lovell, R. Chambers, W. Smith. Sportspersons, M. Gatt, E. Lutz,

W. George .

Foundation Green:

Winners, R. Hoiberg, C. Hippisley, A. Powell. Runners Up, M. Hillier, B. Frawley, L. Poulson. Sportspersons, Thelma,

T. Seawright, J. Kemp.

Competition Results: Mens B Grade Singles, Semi-Final: V. Schmidt def D. Harding.

Competition Call: Saturday 5 September, Mens B Grade Singles Final, T. Lincoln v V. Schmidt. Marker, R. Ribbans.

SELECTORS: Tuesday 1 September: H. Schmidt, V. Schmidt. Thursday 27 August: M. Nicol.

Saturday 29 August: R. Ribbans.

LADIES PENNANTS: Teams: H. McKinnon, K. Itzstein, M. Zucher, M. Nicol. N. Lincoln, J. Reed, S. Sparke, C. Marcinkus. (Starting Tuesday 1 September at 9.30 a.m.)

MENS PENNANT TEAMS RESULTS:

Division 2: Bundaberg def Gin Gin. Division 3: Bundaberg def Moore Park. Division 4: East def Bundaberg.

MENS PENNANT COMPETITION: Saturday 5 September: Mens Div.2 Semi Final: Bundaberg v Woodgate played at Moore Park Bowls Club. Team to assemble at the Club at 11.00 a.m. Practice at 12.00 p.m. Good Luck bowlers.

Upcoming Events:

Tuesday 1 September,

Mixed Triples $420.00 sponsored by C. C. Electrical.

Ladies Pennant Competition: Bundaberg v Moore Park Starting at 9.30 a.m.

Thursday 3 September,

Social Bowls, Names in by Wednesday 2 September please.

Saturday 5 September,

Championship and Social Bowls.

Bare Foot Bowls at 2.00 p.m. Helpers required! Advise John if you can assist.

Tuesday 8 September,

Mixed Triples $600.00 Day sponsored by Bundaberg Marineland.

Mixed Social Bowls on normal Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

All Players need to have your names down on the Sheets a day prior to the Games to assist John with the organization.

Please remember Social Distancing Rules and personal hygiene.

BURNETT BOWLS CLUB

Men

Results

Tuesday 25th August Winner: Team Hamill 1st Runner Up: J Ling, D Ling, K Mableson 2nd Runner Up: K Bayntun, W Barnett, D Green Sportsman: N Hook, E Mulley, W Dowling.

Thursday Night 27th August Winner: Col, Noel A Runner Up: Phil, Noel B, John Snr Sportsman: Hannah, Duncan. "Pick the Joker Jackpot" was not won.

Friday 28th August Winner: Jezza, Andrew P. Runner Up: A Vinegrad, J Stewart Sportsman: W Watson, R Spencer. Jackpot was won.

Saturday 29th August Winner: J Ogden, H Ogden.

Pennants

Results for Round 5 Saturday 29th August: Div 1 Burnett 48 shots were defeated by ATW 83. Div 3 Burnett 73 shots defeated Easts 41. Div 4 Burnett were defeated by Bargara.

Congratulations to our Division 3 team who have made the finals. We are waiting on further information about the finals. All players please check the board at the club during the week for further details.

Events this week

Visitors most welcome on all playing days. Entry sheets are at the club or phone the club on 4151 4217. If you can't get through on the club number regarding bowls then phone 0401341378 or 0466539441.

Tuesday 1st September 1pm Social bowls Open Pairs Names by 12:15pm. Green fees paid by 12:45.

Thursday Night 3rd September 6:30pm Bowl under the lights and enjoy a fun filled night with a chance at the "Pick the Joker Jackpot" which will be $1031+ this week. Visitors and those who want to try bowls for the first time will be made very welcome. Names by 6pm, start at 6.30 pm.

Friday 4th September 1pm $200 Open Pairs plus Jackpot which is now $50. Names by 12:15pm. Green fees paid by 12.45pm.

Saturday 5th September 1pm Social bowls Open Pairs Names by 12:15pm. Green fees paid by 12:45.

Coming events

Sunday 18th October Seafood Day Triples, 9:30 am start, $10 green fees.

Club news

Dinner@theBurnett - Bistro nights are Wednesday 6-8pm, Thursday 5:30-8pm, Friday 6-8pm and Saturday 6-8pm.

Wednesday is Roast Night $15 per head.

Due to Covid restrictions bookings are essential ph. 41514217

Entertainment for Friday night 4th September is Peter Sajko.

Ladies

Last week we had a great roll up and Played Pairs and Triples, it's so wonderful having some of the Men Bowling on Wednesdays with us.

The Lucky Player this week was Decima Dingle.

The Winners were on Rink 2, Julie and Keith Whalley,

Runners Up were Bev Stehbens and Ros.Horwell, Congratulations to all.

Next week its Social Bowls again, the Pink Boards at the Club are our Ladies Events. Names in by 12.30 for 1pm start, call the club on 41514217, or myself on 0400472241, Selectors in the Box next Wednesday will be Sue Petterson and Decima Dingle, thank you Ladies.

Our Next 50:50 Money Day and Open Pairs , over 27 Ends is on the 16th of September , so get your Teams in, or Single Entries. The Board is at the Club, Highlighted !!. All Players are very welcome on any Ladies Wednesday afternoon to play,

there are Games on Tuesday and Friday afternoons, Thursday Evening's and Saturday afternoons.

Every 2nd Sunday there is also Social Bowls , 9.30 start, the weather is glorious so come down for a Game.

Thank You All for your assistance in this difficult time , with the covid Restrictions, keep well and see you All next week

GIN GIN BOWLS CLUB

Women

Results from Tuesday 25th August, Pennants Woodgate def Gin Gin at Woodgate with a margin of +9, Wed 26th , Pennants Woodgate def Gin Gin at home with a margin of +7, Social, C Manderson & D Maughan def L Morey & K Wylie, C Rutte & T Wedel def C Morey & G Bruce, Winners of the Day were C Manderson & D Maughan.

Wed 2nd September, K Klien 242 Pairs, Tuesday 8th September, Pennants Gin Gin vs Moore Park at Moore Park, Wednesday 9th, Pennants Gin Gin vs Moore Park at home, Wed 16th Consolation Singles R2, Wed 23rd, Presidents Cath's Pairs, Wed 30th Ladies Championship Triples R2.

Men

Saturday 29th Artie Stevens Memorial Day 60 family & Friends played and enjoyed the Day. Winners. Jeff Nothdurt, Ann Robinson & Nanette Drinkwater. R/Up Peter Stallan, Tim Flanders & Brendan Stevens. Encouragement Ray Betts, Carol Dau & Cherry Gaffle. Sunday 30th Flanders Day. 40 Family and Friends Joined in the Day Winners. Bevin Flanders , Brendan Stevens & Sonia Hancock. Encouragement Peter Stallan, Gavin Flanders & Jemma Stevens. Competition Games T Wedel def H Cappetta. J Cappetta def T Chapman.10 Members played Social bowls Winners. J Leather, B Chapman & C Morey. Encouragement T Chapman & Marker P Duffy. Coning Events Sept. 5th John & Sharyn Finlay Farwell Day Names in by 12.30. 1.00 pm Start Sunday 6th. Rd. 1Mixed Singles D Stevens v W Morgan. T Flanders v J Davey. C Morey V A Stevens. G Bruce V G Stallan. B Rossit V A Porter. All Players in Mixed Singles Please Attend to Mark Or play next Round Game. Sat. 12th Rd 1 (B) Singles Sun. 13th May, June & September Birthdays Contact Alan Stevens 0437577392 If you can contribute to the Day.