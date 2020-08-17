ON THE GREENS: Latest bowls results from around the region

FLASHBACK: Across the Waves and Bargara competing in the division 1 pennants final at Elliott Heads Bowls Club IN 2015. Photo: Max Fleet

ACROSS THE WAVES LADIES BOWLS CLUB

Results Friday August 14th:

Championship Singles Competition -

P.Van Huizen d L.Robinson

R.Byers d J.Horvath

Trophy Winners - F.Plant & B.Gelhaar

Sportsmen - L.Hall, J.Leeson & G.Crutchett

Call for Competition Friday August 21st at 1pm:

Final Championship Singles - R.Byers v P.Van Huizen. Marker K.Mason (2)

Coaching is available every Tuesday from 10am to midday.

Phone Glenys Lock on 0408019707 to book in.

With the weather starting to warm up, bowlers are reminded that they need to bring their own water due to coronovirus restrictions.

Social bowls are played every Friday. We welcome all bowlers, both men and women.

Play starts at 1pm. Phone the clubhouse on 41535644 by 12.30pm to get your name in.

BURNETT BOWLS CLUB

Burnett men results

Tuesday 11th August Winner: S Preston, J Hamsom 1st Runner Up: B Harris, S McGovern 2nd Runner Up: G Watt, B Pownell Sportsman: W Barnett, D Green.

Thursday Night 13th August Winner: Tony, Ian, John Runner Up: Arthur, Rob Sportsman: Sue, Ken. "Pick the Joker Jackpot" was not won.

Friday 14th August Winner: Rocky, J Jardine Runner Up: J&J See Sportsman: A Wood, G McLennan.

Saturday 15th August Winner: J Ogden, E Cross, J Franks Sportsman: M Lucy, G Jackson.

Pennants

Results for Round 3 Saturday 15th August: Div 1 Burnett 60 shots defeated Easts 59. Div 3 Burnett 63 shots defeated Bundaberg 50. Div 4 Burnett 58 shots defeated Bundaberg 23.

Results for completion of Round 2 (due to rain) Sunday 16th August: Div 1 Burnett 47 shots were defeated by Bargara 72. Div 4 Burnett 48 shots defeated Easts 33.

Saturday 22nd August Round 4: Div 1 Burnett v Moore Park at home, Div 3 Burnett v Moore Park away, Div 4 Burnett v Woodgate away. Teams are on the noticeboard at the club. Club uniform must be worn by all players.

Events this week

Visitors most welcome on all playing days. Entry sheets are at the club or phone the club on 4151 4217. If you can't get through on the club number regarding bowls then phone 0401341378 or 0466539441.

Tuesday 18th August 1pm Social bowls Open Pairs Names by 12:15pm. Green fees paid by 12:45.

Thursday Night 20th August 6:30pm Bowl under the lights and enjoy a fun filled night with a chance at the "Pick the Joker Jackpot" which will be $988+ this week. Visitors and those who want to try bowls for the first time will be made very welcome. Names by 6pm, start at 6.30 pm.

Friday 21st August 1pm $200 Open Pairs plus Jackpot which is now $70. Names by 12:15pm. Green fees paid by 12.45pm.

Saturday 22nd August 1pm Social bowls Open Pairs Names by 12:15pm. Green fees paid by 12:45. Pennants Round 4.

Coming events

Tuesday 25th August 1pm $300 Open Triples.

Club news

Dinner@theBurnett - Bistro nights are Wednesday 6-8pm, Thursday 5:30-8pm, Friday 6-8pm and Saturday 6-8pm.

Wednesday is Roast Night $15 per head.

Due to Covid restrictions bookings are essential ph. 41514217

Entertainment this Friday night is Billy Guy

GIN GIN BOWLS CLUB

Results Saturday 15th

Div 2 Pennants at Woodgate Woodgate 2 rinks 70 Gin Gin 1 rink 57. Sunday 16th Mixed Fours. T Wedel, P Stallan, R Wedel & G Stallan def T Chapman, D Maughan, T Flanders & B Chapman. G Bruce, J Cappetta, P Rebbeck & H Cappetta def G Bust, B Bust, C Morey & M Bust. R Manderson, G Finlay, C Manderson & D Stevens def P Duffy, J Davey, P Sellers & A Sinden Men's Pairs A Porter & B Rossit def A Stevens & B Flanders. Winners. J Leather & G Page. Encouragement P Duffy, J Davey, P Sellers & A Sinden. Coming Events. Saturday 22nd Pennants at Gin Gin Vs ATW. P Duffy, A Porter, F Munro & D Stevens. T Wedel, D Sinden, W Morgan & J Leather. A Stevens J Cappetta, G Bruce, & B Flanders. Sunday 23rd . Kev Shield Memorial Day.

Saturday 29th Artie Stevens Memorial Day. Sunday 30th Flanders Day. September 5th John & Sharyn Farewell day.

BUNDABERG BOWLS CLUB

Tuesday 11 August - Mixed Triples $420.00 Day sponsored by Des Allen & Co Funerals.

Samson Green:

Winners, L. Scougall, J. Scougall, G. Selley. Runners Up, P. Skelton, R. Chambers, B. Smith. Sportspersons, J. Enory, D. Jankovic, R. Harvey.

Foundation Green:

Winners, D. Francis, E. Hopton, P. Beadman. Runners Up, Alan Todd, Des. Sportspersons, R. Moisel, J. Wilkie, C. Marcinkus.

Thursday 13 August:

Samson Green:

Winners, B. McKinnon, A. Sbrizzi, V. Schmidt. Runners Up, W. Horn, G. Cahill, P. Bianchi. Sportspersons, Mannie, H. McKinnon, P. Lovell.

Foundation Green:

Winners, K. Mitchell, Mike, P. Brown. Runners Up, D. Francis, C. Marcinkus. Sportspersons, L. Taylor, J. Emery, D. Jankovic.

Competition Results: Ladies Singles Semi Final, C. Marcinkus def S. Sparke.

Selectors:

Tuesday 18 August: G. Mallett, M. Nicol. Thursday 20 August: D. Petersen, J. Clough. Saturday 22 August: J. Clough.

Ladies pennants:

Teams: H. McKinnon, K. Itzstein, M. Zucher, M. Nicol. N. Lincoln, J. Reed, S. Sparke, C. Marcinkus. (Starting Tuesday 1 September at 9.30 a.m.)

Pennant teams results:

Division 2: Bundaberg def Brothers. Division 3: Burnett def Bundaberg. Division 4: Burnett def Bundaberg.

Mens pennant competition

Saturday 22 August:

Division 2: Bundaberg v Bargara. Division 3: Bundaberg v Isis. Division 4: Bundaberg v Bargara.

Teams try to be here to practise by 12.00 p.m please.

Upcoming Events:

Tuesday 18 August,

Board of Management Meeting at 10.00 a.m. All members are welcome to attend.

Thursday 20 August,

Ladies Competition Singles Final: M. Nicol v C. Marcinkus. (12.30 p.m. Start)

Mens B Grade Singles: M. Delaney v D. Harding. Marker: V. Schmidt. (9.30a.m. Start)

Mens Competition Singles Final: B. Mann v B. Lowndes. Marker: J. Clough. (12.30 p.m. Start)

Mens B Grade Singles: L. Poulsen v T. Lincoln. Marker: V. Schmidt.

Mixed Social Bowls.

Saturday 22 August, Pennants and Social Bowls.

Monday 24 August, Cards Afternoon starts again.

Thursday 27 August, Mixed Triples $400.00 Day sponsored by Bull Financial.

Mixed Social Bowls on normal Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

All Players need to have your names down on the Sheets a day prior to the Games to assist John with the organization.

Please remember Social Distancing Rules and personal hygiene.

Call the Club on 41513183 or John on 0419 643 079

BROTHERS BOWLS CLUB

Thursday 13th Social bowls - No results available.

Sunday 16th Social bowls - Winners - A Payne W Seawright.

Runners-up - M Higginbotham T Seawright N Long.

Pennants - Continued game against ATW was played on Wednesday at ATW with disastrous results for our teams. We forgot to turn up to play and got thrashed. Beaten by the better side on the day. Then last Saturday, we lost 2-1 to Bundaberg at Bundaberg. Looks like we'll have to play better than we have been.

No changes to teams for our home game this Saturday against Woodgate. Umpire J Field.

REMINDER. Don't forget the Bi-Annual Meeting this Tuesday starting at 10-00 am in the Clover Room, followed by a short monthly meeting. Tuesday Sponsored Day after lunch. Get your teams in.

GIN GIN LADIES BOWLS CLUB

Results from Wednesday 29th July, Ladies Championship Singles R1, H Cappetta def B Chapman, J Davey def P Sellers, Wednesday 5th August, G Stallan def K Wylie, C Manderson def H Cappetta, B Stevens def A Cenita, Wednesday 12th August, Ladies Championship Singles R3, J Davey def G Stallan, C Manderson def B Stevens, social C Morey and G Bruce def L Morey and D Maughan, winners of the day were J Davey and Marker P Sellers.

Call for Wednesday 19th August, Ladies Championship Singles Final, J Davey vs C Manderson (B Stevens), Consolation Singles R1, P Sellers vs B Bust (marker TBC) Wylie vs A Cenita (If they want to play) Mixed social bowls, selector J Davey.