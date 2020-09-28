ON THE GREENS: Bowlers make the most of the weekend

Teams take to the green at the Burnett Bowls Club. Photo: Geordi Offord.

Teams take to the green at the Burnett Bowls Club. Photo: Geordi Offord.

BURNETT BOWLS CLUB

Ladies

Last Wednesday we played Social Bowls, Pairs and Triples. We enjoyed our visitors company Allan and Rhonda Hircoe from Mooney Ponds and hope you come for another next week.

Winners on the day were Vicky Dowling and Helen Foster.

Sportsmen were Howard Best and Ros Horwell.

Lucky Player --Lesley Burnell-Jones.

Remember the Seafood Day is being held on Sunday the 18th of October, the Teams are filling very quickly and we have a limit of 100 @ the Club , as per Covid Rules.

On the 17th of October a Meeting will be held @ 11.30 at Burnett to discuss the Wide Bay Classic,.A List is on the Men's Board for people interested in Playing in this event. Can you please write your Names down, Ladies and Gentlemen.

Next week, Social Bowls will be played, our Pink Board is at the Club for Names, or call the Club on 41514217 to Play.

Some of our Ladies will be away next week for a District meeting in Yapoon, travel Safe Ladies.

Men

Tuesday 22nd September Winner: R Gibson, A Wood, J Stewart Runner Up: K Claridge, A Nielsen, P Wendt 2nd Runner Up: H Foster, A Goldsworthy, H Best Sportsman: G Dewing, J Bawden, M Jeffs.

Thursday Night 24th September Winner: Rossi, Janet, Col Runner Up: Arthur, Rob Sportsman: Annette, Yogi. "Pick the Joker Jackpot" was not won.

Friday 25th September Winner: G Dewing, M Jeffs Runner Up: S Jardine, H Foster Sportsman: N Jarvis, K Ibels. Jackpot was not won.

Saturday 26th September Winner: L Pane, B Plummer Sportsman: A Vinegrad, S Burnell-Jones.

Games director

Competition results - Championship Singles Final K Whalley 25 d B Pownell 17. Congratulations to Keith on his win.

Competition call for Saturday 17th October 1pm Championship Fours Final: R Swallow's team v H Best's team.

Anderson Shield - This Inter-club District Event will be held this coming weekend 3rd and 4th October. Teams have been selected and details are on the board at the club.

Wide Bay challenge

All players interested in participating in the Wide Bay Challenge at the start of next year are requested to attend a meeting on Saturday 17th October at 11:30am at the club. Please also write your name on the list that is on the board at the club to indicate your interest in this competition.

Events

Visitors most welcome on all playing days. Entry sheets are at the club or phone the club on 4151 4217. If you can't get through on the club number regarding bowls then phone 0401341378 or 0466539441.

Tuesday 29th September 1pm Social bowls Open Pairs Names by 12:15pm. Green fees paid by 12:45.

Wednesday 30th September 1pm Social bowls, all players welcome. Names by 12:15pm.

Thursday Night 1st October 6:30pm Bowl under the lights and enjoy a fun filled night with a chance at "Pick the Joker Jackpot" which will be $57+ this week. Visitors and those who want to try bowls for the first time will be made very welcome. Names by 6pm, start at 6.30 pm.

Friday 2nd October 1pm $200 Open Pairs plus Jackpot which is now $150. Names by 12:15pm. Green fees paid by 12.45pm.

Saturday 3rd October 1pm Social bowls Open Pairs Names by 12:15pm. Green fees paid by 12:45.

Coming events

Tuesday 13th October 1pm 3 Bowl Pairs, 27 ends. 50/50 Day - Prize money will be half of all green fees for the day.

Sunday 18th October Seafood Triples, play from 9:30am until 12noon, $10 green fee per player. First 32 teams accepted. This event is nearly full so be quick if you want to enter a team. Numbers are limited due to covid restrictions and no spectators will be allowed on the day.

Club news

Dinner@theBurnett - Bistro nights are Wednesday 6-8pm, Thursday 5:30-8pm, Friday 6-8pm and Saturday 6-8pm.

Wednesday is Roast Night $15 per head.

Due to Covid restrictions bookings are essential ph. 41514217

Entertainment for Friday night 2nd October is Peter Sajko and 9th October is Bevan Spiers.

BROTHERS BOWLS CLUB

Results of Thursday 24th Social games - Winners - J Dawes, W Seawright.

Sportspersons - L Young, J Field.

Sunday Social results - Winners - L Young, T Lovett. Sportspersons - C Warren, M Darlington.

The draw for B Grade Singles has been extended to the 4th October to allow for the Anderson Shield to be played. Teams for this event are D Ing, J Watson, J Finemore, C McArthur - L Young, C Warren, J Field, W Seawright. We are playing at Gin Gin and will be travelling by the Sports Coach coach, departing the Sports Club at 7-45 am SHARP. It is requested that all participants be there in plenty of time.

GIN GIN BOWLS CLUB

Sat 19th George Sellers Day 20 teams played and enjoyed the day. Winners 1st B Winsor,C Dowling, A Winsor & J Herd-Evans. 2nd .P Duffy, A Porter, R Rossit & A Sinden. 3rd M Stockton, F Mueler, G Lock & S Squires. 4th D bust, J Davey, H Foster,& A Goldsworthy. Last round winners A Arnold, M Stauffer,H Stauffer& C Arnold. Encouragement Hartigan, G Finlay, P Hartigan & G Page.

Sent from Gin Gin Bowls Club. Sunday 20 Mixed Fours T Wedel P Stallan, R wedel & G Stallan Def J Cappetta, T Zimitat, R Jones & H Cappetta. R Manderson, G Finlay, C Manderson & D Stevens Def A Stevens A Porter, B Stevens & B Flanders. Coming Events Sat 26th B Singles R Jones V D Scanlan. G Jensen V B Flanders. G Bust V K Fritz. Sun. 27th Final Mixed Fours.