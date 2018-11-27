ON THE GREENS: All the results from bowls and golf clubs

TEE OFF: Trevor McLeod hits off the first for the Burnett Cup at Bundaberg Golf Club.

Here are the results from all clubs in bowls and golf from the past week.

BOWLS

Across The Waves Ladies

Results November 23:

Championship Singles: J. Horvath d R. Simon, L. Donaldson d R. Byers

Consistency Singles: L. Hillier d T. Clark

Trophy Winners: P. Hartigan & R. Ninness

Sportsmen: R. Byers & M. Ebeling

Competition call - November 30:

Championship Singles: L. Donaldson v J. Horvath. Marker: R. Byers

Social bowls are played every Friday. We welcome all bowlers, both men and women. Play starts at 1pm and is under shades.

Green fees $8. Phone the clubhouse on 41535644 by 12.30pm if you would like a game.

Our last playing day for the year will be on December 7. Everyone is asked to bring a plate on this day and to wear something to do with Christmas.

Across The Waves Men

Wednesday November 21 - ATW $300 sponsored by The Optical Super Store Bundaberg

Winners: J. Killen, G. Weston and O. Hocking

1st runners up: Tulu, Cookie and Chippy

2nd runners up: G. Hardigan, S. Penningh and B. Conmey

Sports people: G. Finsen, W. Murphy and J. Jacobsen

Saturday November 24 - social bowls

Winners: A. Buxton, B. Antribus and B. Gelhaar

Sports people: Enzo and L. Bertolla

The open competition draws are on the boards and the events will start shortly.

We will be holding our break up day on Saturday December 22

Men's social bowls are on a Wednesday and Saturday names in by 12.30pm. Games start at 1pm. Ladies day is Friday, names in and starting times are the same as the men's days. On all social days both men and ladies are welcome to play

Bargara

Monday - Turkey Pairs - open/mixed. Names by noon. Pay by 12.30pm for play at 1pm

Tuesday - Ladies social bowls. Pay by 12.30pm for play at 1pm

Wednesday evenings at 5.30pm for 6.00pm start is Barefoot Bowls. All welcome. Phone Club on 41592202 or call at the starters office prior to the event listed here.

Thursday - Men's Pairs - raffles, great prizes - names by noon, pay by 12.30pm for 1pm play.

Saturday morning - 9am start. Free coaching learners and new members welcome.

Sunday - mixed/open Pairs. Names by noon, pay by 12.30pm. Play 1pm.

Coming Events:- Club presentation night - Monday December 3 - RSVP by November 29. Monday December 10 - Turkey pairs break up day. Sunday December 16 - Christmas cheer mixed/open triples - $1000 Ham and Seafood day. Nominations are now being called for expressions of interest to play in the Wide Bay Bowls Classic. This Event commences Saturday January 12.

Monday turkey pairs:- Winners: Rod Lacy & Viv Sauer. Runner up: Jenny & Harvey Dingle. 1st game winners: Rocky Murdaca & Des Ivins. 2nd game winners: Janelle Emery & David Jankovic.

Thursday men's pairs:- Winners: Ron Hunter & Barry McDermott. 2nd: Ray Tonkin & Greg Cahill. 3rd: Rocky Murdaca & Ashley Powell. 1st lucky loser: Harvey Dingle John Murfett. 2nd loser: Ross Hoiberg & John See.

Saturday A & B pairs: Dennis Fielding & Jim See def Darryl Raggart & Wayne Heath

Sunday social:- No social bowls. Next Sunday is two finals. Mixed pairs and A & B Pairs.

Tuesday ladies consistency singles results:- Jenny Hearn def Kerry Rodgers, Helen Stewart def Jess Cannon, Tulu Chippendale def Shirley Nichols, Sandra Burgess def Adele Pershouse.

Wednesday morning - Jenny Hearn def Helen Stewart, Sonja Slater def Verity Reitzenstein, Maxine Stauffer def Gayle Blakeman, Judy Nowell def Patsy Wakeling, Di McCarthy def Vicki Powell, Dawn Brady def Joan Bartlett.

Next Tuesday November 27 - 9am - consistency singles. Tulu Chippendale vs Sonja Slater, Sandra Burgess vs Maxine Stauffer, Judy Nowell vs Dawn Brady, Jenny Hearn vs Di McCarthy. Tuesday afternoon 1pm - social money day - paddle pop. Wednesday November 28 at 9am - semi finals - consistency singles.

Brothers Ladies

Trophy winners - M. Roberts, L. Morris

Sportsperson - M. Higginbotham, F Beresford and N. Long

Social bowls - November 28. Please have your name in on the sheet provided, or ring 4152 7340 by 12.15pm. Green fees to be paid by 12.30pm.

No jackpot winners this week. Next week the prize is $230.

Please get your teams in for Fellowship Day, Wednesday December 5. Men and women, mixed or single entry.

Tuesday morning, December 4 at 10am there is a special meeting for all members in the clover oom, to discuss Amalgamation Business.

Christmas Lunch. Ladies, be sure to contact Kath on 4153 6972 or Anne on 4155 1015 about bookings. Numbers are important for catering purposes.

Shirst and skirts. Our annual competition is on Sunday December 2. All members are requested to come along and make it an enjoyable afternoon. This will be followed by Piping Hot Woodfire Pizzas kindly donated by Belinda for afternoon tea.

Free coaching available. Phone Kath on 4153 6972 or Marcia on 0432 571 499

Brothers Men

Tuesday November 20 - self sponsored money day.

Winners: B. Lowndes, M. Darlington, C. Darlington.

Runners up: A. Farmer, P. Smith, J. Farmer.

Sportspersons: L. Young, A. Payne, L. Farmer.

Thursday November 22 - social play

Winners: M. Darlington, D. Ing

Sportspersons: B. Muir, D. McAuliffe.

Sunday November 25 - social play

Winners: D. Schmidt, T. Seawright.

Sportspersons - J. Schmidt, L. Morris.

Thursday November 29 - Money day sponsored by Brothers Sports Club. Get your teams in.

Competition call for Saturday December 1. Consistency singles at 9am.

A. Tyson v K. Appo - 1pm Final - Winner of this game v L. Farmer.

Bundaberg Ladies

Results of games played

Friday November 23.

Consistency Singles: S. Sparke def. J. Barrett

Final 242 Club Pairs: C. Daniel & M. Nicol def J. Reed & H. Schmidt

Social: B. Elworthy & K. Itzstien played D. Dolan & E. Angove - score was a draw

Trophy winners: S. Sparke & D. Francis

Competition call for November 30: President's triples

D. Dolan, J. Burmeister, B. Elworthy v K. Itzstien, G. Roberts, C. Marcinkus. J. Barrett, C. Long, M. Nicol v C. Daniel, E. Angove, H. Schmidt

Ladies last playing day is November 30.

Friday December 7 - ladies break up at 12.30pm. Please ring Barbara for more info.

Bundaberg Bowls Club Christmas breakup is Friday December 14 at 7pm.

Names on sheet at club

Mixed social bowls names in by 12.30pm for play at 1pm.

Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday Afternoon is when we play.

Ring the club on 41513183, Barbara Elworthy on 41533700 or John Clough 0419643079.

Bundaberg Men

Weeks results:- Tuesday winners: V. Schmidt, D. Robinson. Sportsmen: G. Dowden, D. Peterson.

Thursday $420 day sponsored by Bundaberg Eye Clinic. Samson Green winners: M. Dick, E. Angove, F. Melrick. Runners up: J. Dunn, B. Dunn, P. Pitt. Sportsmen: V. Stewart, B. Newton, G. Stewart. Foundation green winners: L. Scougall, K. Mitchell, J. Scougall. Runners up: D. Francis, S. Sparke, G. Elworthy. Sportsmen: H. Schmidt, H. Pilent, R.C. Saturday winners: V. Schmidt, P. Robinson, D. Peterson. Sportsmen: H. Sparke, A. Edgerton, G. VanHaren.

Selectors - Tuesday: J. Clough, J. Scougall, Thursday: V. Schmidt. Saturday: J. Craig. Coming events - Thursday December 4 - $420 day sponsored by Ross Gray Motors.

Playing days - Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Visitors and Ladies welcome. Phone the Club on 41513183 or John on 41515432.

Burnett Ladies

Trophy Winners for last Wednesday were A. Goldsworthy, R. Horwell, S. Jardine. Social bowls will be played tomorrow. Visitors most welcome. Names in by 12.30pm. Play to start at 1pm. Ladies Committee Meeting is Wednesday December 5 at 10am. Our Mini Cent Sale for December is on Wednesday the 5th at afternoon tea. Christmas goodies would be appreciated, thank you. Our Christmas Breakup is Wednesday December 12. Play to start at 9.30am, followed by lunch at noon and then Secret Santa. Please come dressed in your Christmas Attire. We will resume bowls on Wednesday January 23 for our Friendship Day. Our AGM is Wednesday January 30.

Burnett Men

Results:

Tuesday November 20 - Winner: W. Watson, R. Spencer. Sportsmen: S. McGovern, M. Lucy

Thursday Night November 22 - Winner: Lindsay, Kemal, John. Runner up: Hannah, Jack. Sportsman: Rossie, Ronnie. Pick the Joker was not won, it is $149 this week.

Friday November 23 - Winner: G. McCracken, B. Pownell, sportsman: G. Hewitt, M. Lucy

Jackpot this week is $170.

Saturday November 24 - Winner: G. Crowther, L. Steemson

Competition results - open singles: J. Stewart v G. Hayes, G. Hayes won on forfeit. N. Holmes v D. Hamilton, D. Hamilton won on forfeit, F. Mueller 25 d .J Jardine 22. D. Hamilton 25 d G. Rosmalen 19.

Events this week

Visitors most welcome on all playing days. Entry sheets are at the club or phone the club on 4151 4217.

Tuesday November 27 - $300 open triples - names by 12.15pm. Green fees paid by 12.45pm please. Start 1pm. Neat casual dress please

Thursday night November 29 - Bowls under the lights for beginners and experienced bowlers. Here's a great way to enjoy a fun filled night, and a chance at Pick the Joker, which will be $149+ this week. Visitors and those who want to try bowls for the first time will be made very welcome. Names by 6pm for start at 6.30pm.

Friday November 30 - $200 open pairs - Men's, ladies or mixed. 1pm start. Guaranteed $200 prize money if 14 teams nominated. Nomination sheet at the club. The jackpot will be $230 this week. Players must be present to win the jackpot. Minimum of 14 teams to pay full prize money.

Friday night November 30 - Friday night three Bowl Pairs. Play commences 7pm and play through to 9.30pm. Names in by 6:30pm. Green fees $10 per player. Both players to be present for the draw. 50% of green fees go back into prize money, one to 10 players- winner only, 10 to 20 players- winner and runner up, 20+ players- winner, runner up and sportsman.

Saturday afternoon December 1 - Social bowls open pairs names by 12.15pm. Green fees paid by 12.45pm please. Start 1pm. Presentation night 6pm for 6.30pm.

Raffles, Goose Club and Swannies raffles are run every Friday night with great prizes. The members club draw is drawn at the conclusion of the raffles at approximately 6.45pm. Entertainment for Friday is Billy Guy

Bistro under new management. Come down and try the new tasty menu. Phone 41514217 to book a table.

Competition call:

Saturday December 1 at 1pm. Open singles: W. McCurley v P. Busch, marker - D. Kemp; D. Hicks v B. Pownell, marker - S. McGovern; A. Nielson v D. Bust, marker - F. Mueller.

Upcoming competition - Saturday December 8: The games director has called all of the open pairs who have entered the competition. Play 1pm. Play, Sub or Forfeit. Enquiries regarding playing on Saturday should be directed to John Jardine.

Please note: The open fours, pairs and singles competition draws have all been completed and are on the competition boards at the club. All players are encouraged to organise to play games on any playing day throughout the week and not to wait for games to be called.

Coming Events

Saturday December 15 - 10.30am- men's section annual general meeting- All members are requested to attend.

East Bundaberg

Tuesday, 13/11/18

CES BURKE DAY 2018

Winners: S. Marshall, E. Houlihan, A. Boorer

1st runners up: I. Jones, W. Fraser, W. Wallis, R. Higgins, G. Hartigan, S. Kington

2nd runners up: B. Gill, D. Jensen, W. Short, P. Fagg, F. Smith, B. Brown

Sportspersons: P. Brodie, K. Growback, P. Hardigan, M. Reed, S. Lawler, G. Buckingham, J. Adamson, B. Webster, F. Plant, N. Shaw

Friday, 23/11/18

Winners: B. Fryer, A. Warner, D. Coster

Runners up: J. Chalker, T. Winning, B. Brown

Sportspersons: G. Engstrom, K. Engstrom, C. Engstrom

Sunday 25/11/18

ROOFGARD DAY 2018

Winners: M. Flynn, J. Davis

1st runners up: H. Mosley, B. Flynn

2nd runners up: M. Whitbread, J. Jacobsen

Sportspersons: M. Stauffer, A. Arnold

COMING EVENTS

Tuesday 27/11/18 - Turkey Pairs

SOCIAL BOWLS PROGRAMME: All welcome

Tuesday & Friday: 12.30pm for 1pm. Sunday: 9am for 9.30am start.

For information phone Peter 0427 124 355 or Coral 4151 4284.

Free coaching and bowls on loan.

Phone number on bowls days 0498 952 616

Elliott Heads

Competition winners - mixed pairs - Katie and Warrick Francis def Karen Honey & Andrew Daly, Julieanne Smart & Ron Bence def Katie and Warrick Francis

Competition call A/B Pairs - Andrew Daly & Jerry Fossey v Gary Collins & Russell Johnston

Lucky winners Wednesday: Ron Bence, Paul Elliott, Graham Stephens, Andrew Daly, Karen Honey

Thursday winners: Jan Roberts, Cherryl Johnston, Warrick Francis, John Roberts

Bowls days - Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday - all mixed bowls

Coming events - Wednesday December 12 - Ham Day, BareFoot Bowls - Friday December 7 and Sunday December 15 - every one welcome

Ladies break up is on December 13. It will be a fun day

Meals - Thursday and Sunday - $10.00 Roast Nights. Friday and Saturday from the menu. Friday Nights Raffles are $100. Money Board Members Draw

Gin Gin Ladies

Results: Wednesday November 21 - Ladies AGM, Committee for 2019, Patroness - Marjorie Leather, President - Linda Marshall, Senior Vice President - Margaret Brennan, Junior Vice President - Tania Munro, Secretary - Barbara Stevens, Assistant Secretary - Bernadette Bust, Games Director - Penny Sellers, Selectors - Cath Manderson, Linda Marshall & Toni Zimitat, BDBA Delegates - Linda Marshall & Penny Sellers.

Vice Presidents Trophy - Winners of the day were P. Rebbeck, M. Brennan & R. Manderson. Encouragement award went to L. Morey, A. Cenita & Alan Stevens.

Coming events: Wednesday November 28 - Games Directors Trophy, Wednesday December 5 - 11am Ladies Meeting, 1pm Social bowls, Wednesday December 12 - Ladies break up day, lunch is at noon. Ladies please bring a plate for lunch, men welcome.

Gin Gin Men

Results from Saturday November 24 - Bust memorial bowls day, 60 bowlers, family and friends had a great afternoon of fellowship and bowls, winners of the day were Cheyenne Bust, Phillip Bust & Bluey Denning, Runners up were Carol Chard, David Chard & Alan Warren. Sportsman's award went to Cheryl Fritz, Barry Manderson & David Roser. Lucky player was Cassie Warren. Biggest losing margin went to John Hunter, John Warren & Ritchie Manderson. Raffle winners were Meg Bust, Florence Manderson & Bevin Flanders.

Coming events: Saturday December 1 - Men's AGM followed by a sausage sizzle and bowls ham day, Sunday December 2 - social bowls, Saturday December 8 - Bowls, presentation of trophies and our Christmas Party. Members free with non members $10, names on the board please for catering. Sunday December 9 - Reg Jensen Memorial Bowls Day, all welcome, Saturday December 15 - Social Bowls, Sunday December 16 - December Birthdays, Sunday December 23 - social bowls.

Moore Park Ladies

Winners: E. Tippett, L. Lovatt, B. Trudgian/A. M. Williamson

Losers: J. Steemson, E. Gough, L. Townson, C. Strowger

Wine: E. Gough.

Lucky no: P. Rush, L. Lovatt.

Results of Club Graded Fours Final.

P. Rush, R. Fryer, P. Scott, J. McGuirk def J. Steemson (replacement player), E. Gough, L. Townson, C. Strowger.

Coming events: Final club graded pairs; R. Fryer, M. Jackson vs L. Townson, E. Tippett.

Umpire: Don Fox.

November 29 - Open Ham Day triples. 9am start 3 games of 17 ends.

December 8 - Presentation night $20- book tickets now.

December 9 - 10am election of Games Directors and Selectors.

December 11 - Ladies Christmas break up day. Bowls in the morning followed by Lunch and secret Santa.

Moore Park Men

Results from Thursday - winners: B. Klassen, R. Fryer, S. Fryer. Sportman prize: G. Hicks, G. Eldridge, B. Harris. Jackpot of $316.50 was not won by M. Errington. Members draw is on Wednesday November 28 - new super draw is for more than $1800 in prize money. All enquires to bar staff. Friday night is $700, you must be there to get the money.

Competition results final open triples. P. Todd, N. Robson, L. Browne d D. Fox, L. Kronk, S. Carney. Coming events: Thursday ham day, all enquires to Lee Mason. Phone 0467481182. Saturday and Sunday bowls. Competition call for Saturday and Sunday is on notice board at club.

Past Presidents

Members please note: We have a change of date for our general meeting. It was December 8 but it is now December 15 and still at Burnett Bowls Club at 9am. We are looking forward to the Christmas Party on Friday December 7 to wind up our social calendar. This event is booked out. Please remember to bring a little gift for Santa's bag.

QRI

Cookie's Ham Day is being held this coming Sunday, December 2. It is open to all bowlers and non-bowlers. The sheet is filling up fast so make sure your name is down. We are playing mixed triples and dress is Mufti. Play starts at approx.9.30am. After the game we will be having a huge continuous raffle. If any QRI members would like to donate a prize for this raffle it would be very much appreciated.

Our Christmas Breakup will be held on Sunday, December 9. We will be playing Mixed Triples starting at 9.30am. Dress is Mufti. After the game we will be having our Christmas lunch. QRI will be paying for all financial members lunches. If your partner is attending this, it will be $15 for their lunch. Could you please put their name on the visitor sheet that is attached to the game sheet. Please pay Andrea on the day for this. Numbers have to be finalised for this day, by this coming Sunday (Cookie's Ham Day), for catering purposes. I will also have next year's calendar ready on our break up day. So make sure you get your copy. Any further information on these days please phone Fred or Andrea on 41527669.

GOLF

Across The Waves

Results of our 4BBB Stableford event played at Bargara on Sunday November 25 are as follows:

Overall winners: Gerry Straker & Ellis Blackburn 47 points.

Runners up: Keith Ballin & Jason Charlton 46 points.

Pin Shots Golden Circle No 3: K Ballin; No 5: G Straker 3.50m, I Lincoln 5.20m, J Moore 5.55m; No 14: S Hunter 3.90m, E Blackburn 5.63m, D Bunyoung 8.22m.

Approach Shots No 8: G Straker 0.06m, K Ballin 1.26m, I Lincoln 1.92m; No 13: G Straker 0.28m, J Moore 3.60m, K Ballin 4.39m.

Next week will be our Monthly Medal stroke event to be played at Bargara on Sunday 2/12/18. Tee off time 6.15am.

Field out: I Lincoln Field in: B Rehbein.

Bargara

Bargara 9 Hole PM Men and Women

Monday November 19: Winners: Judy Van Der Walt 24 c/b, Brian Hart 24, Peter Camp 25 c/b: Other scores: John Kluck, Val Edwards 25, Maureen Hall 26, John Gardiner 28,

Mike Dillon 29, Dave Kent 30: Next Comp: Monday December 3: Holes 1 to 9

Bargara Chicken Run

Friday November 23: Women: Jan Fisher 19, Lois Lanyon 17, Val Edwards 16, Rhonda Parnell 15 c/b: Men: Dean Harford, Dennis Sussex 24, Peter Hughes, Dave Hunter, Erik Hobson, Alan Parnell 22, Cliff Harford 21 c/b: Next Comp: Friday November 30: Holes 10 to 18

Bargara Men

Thursday November 22: Comp: Stroke: Winners: Div 1: Des Ryan 63: R/Up: Alan Cooper 65: Div 2: Don Smith 69 c/b: R/Up: Dave Taylor 69: Rundown: D Somers 66, G Craig 67, P Wheatley, N Weir 68, D King, J Archibald, J Antrobus 69, S New, M Hounslow, R Kruger, I Murden, P Drummond 70, Bob Warren, R Lerch, R Fisher 71, D Bowman, D Jones, G Evans, D Wilkinson, T Plant 72 c/b: Approach No 8: W Waugh 6.42, I Harvey 8.00: Approach No 13: K Whan 1.61, I Harvey, D Hunter, M Salisbury, S Lindsay, J Archibald 6.81: Pro's Pin No 5: L Muller 4.77, J Antrobus, J Phillips, G Evans, D Somers 7.76: Pro's Pin No 14: D Somers .60, G Craig, R Austin, M Hounslow, R Kruger 3.57

Saturday November 24: Comp Stableford Make A Wish Charity Day: Winners: Prizes donated by Sponsors of the Charity Day: A Gr: Michael Brett 45 Pts: B Gr: Bob McEwen 45 Pts: C Gr: Bruce Williams 41 Pts; 2nd: A Gr: Nike Weir 43 Pts: B Gr: Paul Cuskelly 44: C Gr: Mark Limb 39 Pts: 3rd: A Gr: Peter Stephenson 39 Pts: B Gr: Neale Moller 40 Pts: C Gr: Ian Murden 39 : 4th: A Gr: Paul Wheatley 39 Pts: B Gr: Gary Craig 40 Pts: C Gr: Josh Taylor 39 Pts: 5th: George Sillars 38 Pts: B Gr: Geoff Campbell 40 Pts: C Gr: Brent Neville 38 Pts: Rundown: (3 Prizes) Brett Coleman, Jeff Phillips, Mike Paul 38 Pts c/b: Pinshot No 5: (Prizes) Winner: Ken Silcox 1.82, K Drady, A Scherer, P Wheatley 3.66: Approach No 10: A Bainbridge .67, M Turner, N Weir, S List, D Bowman, D Banks 2.88: Pro's Pin No 3: J Thomson 4.20, G Craig, M Turner, D Banks, K Warburton 12.41: Pro's Pin No 14: R McAulay .61, D Bowman, B Wyatt, H Burden, P Marschall, S Forster, Dale O'Brien, Ben Warren, N Moller, J O'Sullivan, P Stephenson, B Coleman 12.17: Next Comp: Thursday November 29: Stableford Mid-Week Christmas Breakup 11am Shot Gun Start: Saturday December 1: Stableford - Murgon Visit

Bargara Veterans

Tuesday November 20: Comp: Stroke - Monthly Medal Finalists Playoff sponsored by Carlyle Gardens Retirement Village: Medal Finalist Winners: Ladies: Div 1: Bernadette Fitzgerald 69: Div 2: Janine Smith 70: Div 3: Sandy Dawson 69: Men: Div 1: Chris Wake 66 c/b: Div 2: Paul O'Neill 60: Div 3: Michael Anderson 67 c/b: Div 4: Alan Mansfield 69

Daily Ladies: Div 1: Bernadette Fitzgerald 69: R/Up: Julie Brown 70: Div 2: Robyn Warren 70 c/b: R/Up: Janine Smith 70: Div 3: Babs Beh 67: R/Up: Sandy Dawson 69: Rundown: B Potter, M May, L Collins 70, W Ricketts, J McLaughlan, K McDonnell, C Carter 71: Approach No 3: Sponsored by RSL: Div 1: M Wharley .11: Div 2: L Schafer .56: Approach No 13 Sponsored by Wide Bay Burnett Pest Management: Div 1: Debra West .10; Div 2: Barb Charters .96: Pro's Approach No 5: K McDonnell .17, P McKewen, B Potter, L Lanyon, R Warren 2.25: Pro's Pinshot No 14: B Potter 3.80, J Mansfield, L Lanyon, B Fitzgerald, R Warren 7.95

Men: Div 1: Chris Wake 66 c/b: R/Up: Des Ryan 66: Div 2: Paul O'Neill 60: R/Up: Paul Bianchi 64 Div 3: Geoff Irwin 64: R/Up: Ed Stevens 66: Div 4: Robert Allan 61:

R/Up: Laurie Erle 67: Rundown: D Somers, W Waugh 66, S Flanagan, K Fourro, M Anderson, B Head, R Jackson 67, B Philip, D Hunter, J Phillips, B Rumsey, Bruce Rogers, R Hunter 68: Pinshot No 3: Sponsored by RSL: Div 1: John Sajko 4.58: Div 2: -: Approach No 13: Sponsored by Wide Bay Burnett Pest Management:

Div 1: Dave Gordon .56: Div 2: Stan Martell 2.97: Pro's Pin No 5: K Kroger 3.88, D Honeybul, B Philip, J Antrobus, R Hunter, D Taylor, K Nisbet 6.05: Pro's Pin No 14: T Plant 1.02, D Ryan, K Nisbet, G Cahill, C Wake, D Williamson, D Berger 2.78: Next Comp: Tuesday November 28: Sponsors Day Men, Women, Mixed 4 Person Ambrose

Wednesday Sporters

Wednesday November 21: 12 Hole Winner: Mark Grice 38: R/Up: Stewart Flanagan 39: 1st Six: Noel Ash 18: R/Up: Dick Mason 18: 2nd Six: Mitchell Witt 21: R/Up: Russ Macaulay 22: Gross: Paul Rogers 52: Birdies: Paul Rogers 1; Putts: Greg Lewis 16: Pinshot: P Curd 3.55: Approach: Lance Williams 3.13, Paul Rogers

Bargara Women

Thursday November 22: Comp: Stableford: Winners: Div 1: Kerry Gallagher 35 Pts: Div 2: Sandy Dawson 38 Pts: Rundown: J Mansfield, L Burton 35, K Nicholls, M Price 34, V Manning, M King 33, J Wilkinson 32: Approach No 3: K Gallagher .74, R Edgar, G Collins 2.96: Pro's Approach No 5: K Nicholls .30, T Lawes, M King 1.12: Pro's Pinshot No 14: M Price 3.59, K Gallagher, B Beh 7.90

Saturday November 24: Comp: Stableford Make A Wish Charity Day: Winners: Prizes donated by Charity Sponsors: Overall Winner: Kaye Nicholls 42 Pts c/b: Div 1: Joan Milton 42 Pts: Div 2: Sandra Marshall 40 Pts: 2nd: Div 1: Chris Redshaw 40 Pts: Div 2: Ashleigh Bull 39 Pts: 3rd: Div 1: Kathy McDonnell 37 Pts: Div 2: Margaret Zande 36 Pts: 4th: Div 1: Linda Stephens 36 Pts c/b: Div 2: Barb Charters 35 Pts c/b: 5th: Div 1: Colleen Atherton 36 Pts c/b: Div 2: Allison Jackson 35 Pts c/b: Approach 3rd: Judy Grills .01, Rose Lay 1.92, J Poppelock 2.81: Pro's Approach 5th: S Reed (In Hole), J Burton, B Fitzgerald, J Milton .93: Pro's Pin No 14: L Spruce 3.12, R Lay, M Zande 17.54: Next Comp: Thursday November 29: Mid Week Christmas Breakup 11am Shot Gun Start:

Saturday December 1: Stableford

Bundaberg Ex ADF and Associates Social Golf Club

Date: Wednesday November 21

Venue: Coral Cove Golf Course

Game: 2 Person Ambrose

Winners: Paul Casey & Ian Prewitt 64.75 nett

1st Runners Up: John Hay & Bruce Rogers 67.5 nett

Pin Shot: Ian Prewitt

Approach Shot: Jim Redshaw

Our next game will be played at the Oakwood Park Golf Course playing a Single Stableford for the December's Bundy Services Club Voucher on Wednesday November 28, hitting off at 8am. Our last official game for 2018 will be played the following week on Wednesday December 5 at Oakwood Park Golf Course for December's Monthly Medal and also playing in the finals of our 2018 Medal of Medals. Those playing in the Finals of the Medal of Medals are: Dale Fagg, Ross Hussey, Bevan Vowles, Len Fox, Peter Baxter, Vern Eggmolese, Jim Redshaw, Peter Schoch, John Hay, Col Baldwin and Bruce Rogers who have won or tied in one or more monthly medals in 2018. Hope to see as many of you as possible as we have our Treasurer & Captain away on trips and a few out recovering from sickness or operations.

Bundaberg

Bundaberg Men

Saturday stableford was sponsored by Brendan Gray at Accurate Currency, thank you Brendan. The A-grade winner was Trevor McLeod with 43 points and the runner-up Callum Tranent 41. B Grade won by Jason McEwan 41 points and runner-up Graham Tesch 40 c/b. Consolations, S Enever, G MacDonald 40; D Petersen, N Gibbs, T DeMari, J Manteit, D Obst 39; D Gordon, N Weston, M Crossley (V), T Collins 38; M Hess, DT Williamson, L Killer, W Pole, T Juillerat, P Zandona 37; M Janke, D Cartwright, S Martin (V), C Rowe, M Doolan, G Hunt, E Albances, K Turner, K Brown, G Wilmott 36 c/b. Gardener's Golden Circle nearest the pin on the 4th hole G Tesch 2.90. Club approach on the 7th A Pashley 0.63 and the 11th T McLeod 2.34.

Pro's pinshots, 2nd J McEwan 2.28, P Batt, W Chalmers, M Hemsley, T Hall, L Schafer, G Tesch 17.02. 4th G Tesch 2.90, J Lowe, M Janke, G Chandler, D Lester, N Stitt, J Wilson 5.86. 8th R Burton 2.17, T Barbagallo, P Easton, J Menyweather, D Anderson 12.00. 14th S Martin 2.49, J Manteit, T Green, Ken Barritt, W Olsen, D Crowley, C Gibbons 8.90.

Competitions this weekend: Saturday is a bogey and the day is again sponsored generously by Troy Coates at Bundaberg Marineland, be sure to include your names on the time sheet.

Sunday December 2 is Volkswagen Scramble 2018, have you nominated your team. Shotgun start at midday. Call the Pro Shop on 4151 6706 to nominate.

Club Annual General Meeting is Sunday December 16 commencing at 10.30am followed by the Mixed Christmas Hamper Day shotgun start at 11.30am.

Bundaberg Sporters

Thursday winner was Ken Thompson with 38 points and the runner-up Paul Easton 37. Consolations G Crisp 36; D Obst, M Janke 34. Approach 3rd and 12th T McLeod 1.18 and 1.05. Pinshots, 8th K Thompson 3.07, D Cartwright 6.50. 14th M Janke 3.01.

Thursday November 29 is the 7th round of the Upper Crust Cup. This is an open stroke event with separate competitions for Men and Ladies, including consolations, and sponsored generously by Upper Crust Bakery and Café, Moore Park and Kensington. Men who shoot 70 nett or better and Ladies shooting 71 nett or better will receive a dozen Callaway Chrome Soft golf balls. Shotgun start at 11.30am and our generous sponsors Jason and Emma will be providing the usual tasty products from 10.30am for all to enjoy. If you haven't already nominated be sure to phone the pro. shop on 4151 6706 to include your name on the sheet, nominate ASAP. Future rounds of the Upper Crust Cup will be played on the last Thursday each month through to April 2019.

Bundaberg Veterans

Tuesday stableford Men's winner David Williamson 43 points and the Ladies winner Helen Davies 34 c/b. Men's consolations N Dowling 42; R Maudsley 39; G MacDonald, A Gray 38; P Hughes 35 c/b. Ladies consolations D Searle 34; S Jarrett, M McQuire 33. Men's pinshot 4th A Gray 8.65, Men's pinshot 14th R Maudsley 1.51, G MacDonald 2.60. Men's approach 17th Brian Foster 0.16, R Macinnes, A Gray, D Williamson, L Jackson, K Spencer 1.68. Ladies club approach 4th C Nicholas 0.19, H Hannah, J Marrinan, B Dummer, J Wilson 1.84. Ladies club approaches, 8th J Wilson 0.87, M Magnuson 1.22 and the 17th C Nicholas 0.90, J Wilson 2.47.

Tuesday November 27 is an earlier shotgun start at 10.00am, 4 BBB stableford draw for partners, followed by the Veterans Annual General Meeting, daily trophies by Val Earney. Field B Pole, G McCracken, cards M Newman.

Bundaberg Women

Saturday - our thanks to Brendan Gray at Accurate Currency for his continued support. The competition was our Christmas Oddball stableford, teams of 2. Winners Lorraine Schafer and Donna Jorgensen 56 points and the runners-up Kath Scotney and Del Crowley 53 c/b. Runners-up K Rosengreen K Groves 53; W Short K Tischler 51; Mi Newman A Chalmers, J Davis M Hemsley 50; Consolations H Hannah N Zwisler 49; J Wilson C Nicholas 47. Club approach on the 14th div. 1 D Crowley 0.85 and div. 2 K Tischler 1.09 and the club approach on the 17th M Hemsley 0.82, J Gibbs 1.63.

Thursday November 29 is the 7th round of the "Upper Crust Cup”. This is an open stroke event with separate competitions for Men and Ladies, including consolations, and sponsored generously by Upper Crust Bakery and Café, Moore Park and Kensington. Men who shoot 70 nett or better and Ladies shooting 71 nett or better will receive a dozen Callaway Chrome Soft golf balls. Shotgun start at 11.30am and our generous sponsors Jason and Emma will be providing the usual tasty products from 10.30am for all to enjoy. If you haven't already nominated be sure to phone the pro. shop on 4151 6706 to include your name on the sheet, nominate ASAP. Future rounds of the Upper Crust Cup will be played on the last Thursday each month through to April 2019.

Saturday December 1 and our trophies on the day generously sponsored by Troy Coates at Bundaberg Marineland and the competition is a 4 Ball Stableford Aggregate.

Also on Saturday the Ladies Annual General Meeting commencing at 10.30am followed by presentation of trophies for special competitions held during the year. It would be very much appreciated if you could attend, thank you.

Coral Sea

Results: for Wednesday November 21

24 Members played a Stroke and Putts, Medal of Medals Event, at Bundaberg Golf Club.

Congratulations to Sharon Rushton for winning the Medal of Medals

Winner: David Jones 66 nett on c/b

1st runner up: Allan Gray 66 nett

2nd runner up: Nev Brauer 67 nett

3rd runner up: John Berry 68 nett

4th runner up: Sharon Rushton 69 nett on c/b

Least Putts: Rod MacInnes 27

Nearest the Pin:-

Hole 4: Chris Gilfoyle 6.00m

Hole 8: Mick Brown 6.20m

Hole 14: Chris Gilfoyle 6.28m

Hole 17: John Berry 1.30m, Allan Gray 0.48m

The Club will be playing a two ball ambrose event at Innes Park Golf Club on November 28.

Players and visitors are requested to register by 8am for an 8.30am start.

Coral Sea Golf Club is a mixed social group and invites all players whether new, returning, or looking for a less competitive game, to join us. No AGU required.

Visitors are most welcome. Please contact the Club Captain Kev Christensen phone 0402548178 for more information.

Innes Park

Tuesday November 20 - Veterans two person ambrose event. Winners:- Mick Oliver & Mike Simpson 55-75. Runners up:- Paddy Smyth & Dazza Hall 56-50. Putts:- Doreen Jump & Ron Hafemeister 20c/b. N.T.P.8:- Jill Hudson & Gordon Voysey. N.T.P.16:- Russell Conway & Don Nasmyth. Mens G.C.7 Now 14 Balls. Ladies G.C.16 now 24 Balls. Today's event is monthly medal stroke, tee off and shotgun start 7.30am. Draw for scoring partner.

Wednesday November 21 - Frothblowers golf front nine stroke event. Nett Winner:- Lorraine Maher 11. Nett Runner Up;- Ed McGilvray 12. Putts:- Nerida Wardrope 13. Mens Approach 4:- Tony Farmer. Ladies Approach 9:- Doreen Jump. Bradmans:- Jo McGilvray.

Friday November 23 - Chook Run, Winner:- Tony Hudson 21. This Friday 30th November the Chook is on the Back Nine.

Sunday December 5 - Social Golf Monthly Medal Stroke. Medal Winner:- Des Brandt 57. Nett Runner Up:- Phil Wardrope 59. Gross:"- Brian Ewing 77. N.T.P.5:- Greg Higgins. N.T.P.8:- Doreen Jump. N.T.P.13:- Kev Garner. N.T.P.16:- Joyce Young. Approach 10:- Phil Wardrope. Next Sunday 2nd December is Gold Trophy Play Off ( Names are on Notice Board) All Off Tee 1 when ready. Stroke others, tee off & shotgun start 7.30am. Draw for Scoring Partner.

Snacks available from Bar all times during club opening hours. Restaurant open every Friday & Saturday Nights from 6pm. High tea every Sunday from noon. Considering a function? Needing a venue? Then the Innes Park Country Club will be your best choice. Off street parking, great surroundings, room to move, both inside & outside. Great food & beverages, everything is here to make your function one to remember. For more information please phone 41593489. Golf & motorised cart specials all day Monday's & Thursday's - golf $10 and carts $15. Booking of carts essential at all times but please phone 41593489. Driving range open every evening, come on down and iron (pun intended) out some of those annoying erratic shots off the Tee.

Isis

Competitions and events coming up:

A.G.M. Saturday, December 1 at 11am. - all welcome, nominations for Committee open

Tuesday, November 27, Canadian Foursomes at noon

Thursday, November 29, Thursday Monthly Medal Final at 8.30am.

Saturday, December 1, Tiger Stableford after A.G.M., 12.30pm.

Juniors, In recess

WEEKLY RESULTS

TUESDAY VETS' VIP. STROKE (Isis Golf Club - sponsors)

Division 1

Winner: Nigel Radin 66 nett

Runner up: Phil Luckett 69 nett

Third: Kev Savage 74 C/B (Tony Rosmalen)

Division 2

Winner: Len Stallard 63 nett

Runner up: Chris Fitzsimons 64 nett

Third: Norm Plath 67 nett

Ladies Division

Winner: Helen Ricciardi 74 nett

Runner up: Margaret Dennett 75 C/B

Third Val Plath 75 C/B (Lisa Cooney)

Approaches

1 & 10

Men's Division 1 Peter Hrelja 1 m

Men's Division 2 Phil Pearce in the hole

Ladies Division Coralie Volgyesi 4.12m

4 & 13

Men's Division 1, Tony Rosmalen in the hole

Men's Division 2, Bob Werne 0.16m

Ladies' Division Helen Ricciardi 3.36m

Chook Run Winners

1. Len Stallard 25

2. Chris Fitzsimons 30

3. Coralie Volgyesi 30

4. Val Plath 30

Thursday Ladies Single Stableford

Winner Coralie Volgyesi 32 points

Runner Up Helen Ricciardi 31 points C/B

Third Ilma Kidd 31 points

Approach

1&10 Helen Ricciardi 1.37m

Saturday's Monthly Medal Finals & Medal of Medalists

Men's Division

Winner: Ivan Philpott 68 nett

Runner up: Larry Pershouse 69 nett

Third: Clinton Dowling 71 nett

Fourth: Phil Luckett 72 nett

Medal of Medalist

Winner: Larry Pershouse (sponsor - Kieth Rule)

Runner up: Clinton Dowling (sponsor - Helen Ricciardi)

Third: Ken Albion (sponsor - Ken Albion)

Ladies' Division

Winner: Coralie Volgyesi 74 nett

Runner up: Monica Madsen 75 nett

Third: Sandy Kirk 77 nett

Fourth: Cynthia Draper 79 nett

Monthly Medal Final

Winner: Coralie Volgyesi (sponsor - Laszlo Volgyesi)

Runner up: Monica Madsen (sponsor - Damien Dowling)

Third: Fiona Dowling (sponsor - Leanne Windeknecht)

Pinshots & Approaches

1 & 10

Men's A Division Pinshot Larry Pershouse 5.05m

Men's B Division Approach Phil Pearce in the hole

Ladies' Approach Leanne Windeknecht 0.68m

4 & 13

Men's A Division Pinshot Clinton Dowling 4.9m

Men's B Division Approach Mark Williams 1.2m

Ladies' Approach Lisa Cooney 2.17m

Order of Merit (to resume in 2019)

Oakwood

Sunday November 25- Foundry Social Golf Club stableford competition played at Oakwood Park Golf Course

Winner - Bev Standen - 37 pts

Runner up (CB) - Rod Arstall - 36 pts

Third - Sue-Ellen Pitt - 36 pts

Pin Shot Hole 10 - Ivan Grills - 5m

Approach Shot Hole 15 - Chris Gilfoyle - ITH

The Foundry Social Golf Club plays at Oakwood Park Golf Course each Sunday. Hit off is at 7am. Visitors and new members are welcome - no AGU handicap required.

Friday November 23, Chook Run 9 Hole Stableford

Winner: Bev Stone 25, 2nd place: Don Nuzda 23

Saturday November 24, Stableford

Winner: Rodney Praed 41, 2nd place: Eddy Richardson 41 c/b

Run-Down: Sue Cassidy 39, Bevan Vowles 37, Bev Standen 36, Don Jones 35

NTP 10: Rodney Praed 10.66, NTP 11: No Winners, APPROACH 18: David Doyle 1.03

This Coming Week:

November 28, Vets, Stableford

November 29, Over 50's Social Group

November 30, Chook Run 9 hole Stableford - Social Players welcome

December 1, Stableford

December 3, Ladies 9 hole Comp, Over 50's Social Group

AGU Membership $350, Free Green Fees Membership $750 and Social Membership $250.

We have Reciprocal Rights to all AGU Members.

Free practice fairway with balls provided free of charge open 7 days a week form 6am.

For any information on any events, call Oakwood Park Golf Course 41520659, email: oakwoodparkgolf@gmail.com

Railway

Results for Sunday - 25/11/18

Played at -Bundaberg Golf Club,

Event - Stroke / MMedal / Hughes Butchery Eclectic

Winners A Grade - S McGoldrick. Runner up -G Wilmott

Winners B Grade - D Williamson. Runner up -J Hall.

Front 9 - C Hunt. Back 9 - W Tapper. Putts - D Kirchner

Pin Shots - 2nd S McGoldrick, 4th S McGoldrick, 8th C Hunt, 14th G Wilmott, 17th W Tapper

O/25 - 2nd Bare, 4th Bare, 8th J Vea Vea, 14th T Johnson

Approach Shots - 5th M Verdell, 9th S McGoldrick, 13th W Tapper

O/25 - 17th J Vea Vea

Next Sunday - Bundaberg Monthly Medal Play-off, Hughes Butchery Eclectic