ON THE GREENS: All the latest golf and bowls results

LADIES GOLF: Carmen Carter from Bargara competing in round 1 of the Bargara Ladies Classic held at the Bargara Golf Club on Monday, 13 October 2014. Photo: Max Fleet / NewsMail

BOWLS: Clubs got into the Christmas spirit as the first week of December happened.

Here are all the latest results from last week from almost all of the clubs.

BOWLS

Across The Waves Ladies

Results - November 30:

Championship Singles: L. Donaldson d J. Horvath

Trophy Winners: L. Donaldson & R. Byers

Sportsmen: V. Smith, J. Killen, M. Bedsor

Our last bowling day will be this Friday.

Please bring a small plate and come dressed in Christmas attire. We welcome all bowlers, both men and women. Play starts at 1pm and is under shades.

Phone the clubhouse on 41535644 if you haven't got your name on the list and would like a game.

The following Friday, December 14, we will be holding our Christmas lunch and trophy presentation for our lady members at The Waves Sports Club, Miller St, at 11.30am.

Bargara

Monday - Turkey pairs open/mixed. Names by noon. Pay by 12.30pm. Play 1pm

Tuesday - Ladies social bowls. Pay by 12.30pm with play at 1.00pm

Wednesday evenings 5.30pm for 6pm start - Barefoot Bowls. All welcome, phone club on 41592202 or call at the starters office prior to the event listed here.

Thursday - men's pairs raffles - great prizes - names by noon, pay by 12.30pm for 1pm play.

Saturday morning 9am start. Free coaching learners and new members welcome.

Sunday mixed/open pairs. Names by noon pay by 12.30pm. Play 1pm.

Coming events:- Monday December 10 - Turkey pairs break up day. Sunday December 16 - Christmas cheer mixed/open triples $1000 ham and seafood day. Nominations are now being called for expressions of interest to play in the Wide Bay bowls classic. This event commences Saturday January 12. Nominations called for club mixed fours closing Thursday December 27. Play rounds one & two on Saturday and Sunday January 5 and 6. Final is on Sunday January 13.

Monday Turkey pairs:- Winners: Jenny & Harvey Dingle. Runner up: Sandra & Barry Burgess. 3rd: Ron Hunter & Roger Watt. 4th: Bev Watt & Julie McInally.

Thursday Men's pairs:- Winners: Keith Bayntun & David Green. 1st runner up: Jok Allder & Robert Pershouse. 2nd runner up: Baz Ross & John Mathews. 1st lucky loser: Ray Tonkin & Alan Arnold. 2nd loser: Darryl Raggart & Wayne Heath. 3rd loser: Bob McNamee & Paul Bianchi.

Sunday:- Men's A & B pairs - Final saw a great match up with Dennis Fielding & Jim See against Ross Hoiberg & Des Ivins, with Hoiberg and Ivins being the victors 20 shots to 17. The mixed pairs final ended in a real nail biter with Jenny Hearn and John See just edging out Deb Handley and Barry Hearn 24-23. Social results - Winners: Rocky Murdaca & Allan Setter. Lucky Losers: Rick Russell & Mike Troughton.

Tuesday Ladies:- Winners: Marg Schluter & Margaret Smith. Runners up: Betty Manwaring, Judy Green & Wendy Campbell. Losers prize: Suzanne Smith, Pam Andrew & Jess Cannon.

Consistency singles semi finals. Tulu Chippendale def Sandra Burgess (forfeit) Sandra suffered injury. Jenny Hearn def Judy Nowell. Next Tuesday - Ham Day

Saturday Ladies consistency singles final. Tulu Chippendale def Jenny Hearn 120-108

Brothers Ladies

Trophy winners - A. Richardson, C. Jackson, Y. Jensen

Sportspersons - A. Farmer, K. Sunner, P. Jackson.

Please have your teams in for Fellowship Day, Wednesday December 5. Men and Women, mixed or single entry. Game commences 1pm with play over 17 ends or a timed certain finish at 4pm. A Christmas afternoon tea will follow. This is our last playing day for 2018. Please come along and enjoy our fellowship.

Tuesday morning, December 4, at 10am, there is a special meeting for all members in the Clover Room to discuss Amalgamation Business.

Christmas Lunch - Ladies, be sure to contact Kath on 4153 6972 or Anne on 4155 1015, re bookings. Numbers are important for catering purposes.

Our Jackpot is finished for this year. The Jackpot will start again in 2019 with prize money of $240.

Brothers Men

Thursday November 29 - Sponsored by Brothers Sports Club.

Winners - A. Farmer, P. Smith, J. Farmer.

1st Runners-up - T Seawright, K Appo W Seawright.

2nd runners up - C. Darlington, M. Darlington, B. Druce.

Sportspersons - E. Leis, J. Schmidt, L. Morris.

Saturday December 1 at am - semi final of consistency singles - K. Appo def A. Tyson.

Saturday December 1 at pm - final of consistency singles - K. Appo def L. Farmer.

Sunday December 2 - shirts v skirts. The shirts managed to bat the skirts by 148 to 103. The wind was very unpredictable and made the game difficult to play consistent bowls but it was a pleasant sociable day.

After the game, we all enjoyed freshly made pizza supplied by Belinda and her friends from Piping Hot Wood fired Pizzas.

Our Christmas party is being held on Sunday December 9. Cost for members is $5 each and non-members is $10. We require numbers for catering so get your names in.

Our adjourned President's Day is being held on December 16.

Social games will be played on Saturday December 15.

Subscriptions are now due and must be paid by December 31. Locker fees are also due now.

Work has begun on laying the carpet for our updated green and we hope to be playing it soon.

Bundaberg Ladies

Results of games played

Friday November 30

President's triples: D. Dolan, M. Dick, B. Elworthy def. K. Itzstien, G. Roberts, C. Marcinkus, C. Daniel, E. Angove, H. Schmidt def. J. Barrett, C. Long, M. Nicol

Social: M. Foster & J. Nikora def. J. Wilkie & S. Gastaldon

Trophy Winners: C. Daniel, E. Angove, H. Schmidt

Sportman: K. Itzstien, G. Roberts, C. Marcinkus

Friday December 7 - Ladies break up. 12.30pm start. Please bring a small plate of goodies for afternoon tea.

Bundaberg Bowls Club Christmas breakup is Friday December 14 at 7pm.

Names on sheet at club.

Mixed social bowls names in by 12.30pm play 1pm

Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday afternoon

Ring the club on 41513183, Barbara Elworthy 41533700 or John Clough 0419643079

Bundaberg Men

Weeks Results:- Tuesday winners: M. Stumbles, J. Scougall. Losers: R. Harrison, V. Schmidt. Thursday winners: J. Scougall, W. George. Sportsmen: D. Peterson, B. Newton. Saturday winners: G. Stewart, V. Stewart. Sportsmen: D. Robinson, P. Robinson. Competition results:- B-grade pairs final M. Delany & V. Schmidt def. H. Sparke, J. Francis. Selectors - Tuesday: V. Schmidt, D. Peterson. Thursday - J. Clough. Saturday - J. Craig.

Christmas breakup Friday December 14 at 7pm. Two course dinner is $20 a head closing December 7. Don't forget the New Year's Eve night with bowls and barbecue. Ring Alan 41518118 with numbers. Watch the fireworks on the river.

Tuesday December 4 - $420 sponsored by Ross Gray Motors. Tuesday December 11 - Ham Day, prizes Hams and Christmas goodies, Raffles Hams and Plum Puddings. Playing days Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Phone the club on 41513183 or John 41515432.

Burnett Ladies

Trophy winners for last Wednesday were J. Bedford, G. Witt, S. Jardine. Social bowls will be played tomorrow. Visitors most welcome. Names in by 12.30pm. Play to start at 1pm. Ladies committee meeting tomorrow at 10am. Our mini cent sale for December is tomorrow at afternoon tea. Christmas goodies would be appreciated, thank you. Our Christmas Breakup is next Wednesday December 12. Play to start at 9.30am, followed by lunch at noon and then Secret Santa. Please come dressed in your Christmas attire. We will resume bowls on Wednesday January 23 for our Friendship Day. Our AGM is Wednesday January 30.

Burnett Men

Results

Tuesday November 27 - Winner: C. Toft, O. Newman, K. Ware. 1st runner up: Wally, G. McLennan, W. Watson. 2nd runner up: G. Lock, S. Cameron, G. Rosmalen. Sportsman: A. Payne, P. Wendt.

Thursday Night November 29 - Winner: John Snr, Rosalie, Wayne K. Runner up: Ron Coutts, Ian Nicko. Sportsman: Phil Laurie, Jude, Rob Gibson. Pick the Joker was not won.

Friday November 30

Winner: G. Lock, S. Jardine.

Saturday December 1 - Winner: J. Stewart, M. Lucy. Sportsman: G. Hayes.

Competition - open singles: J. Stewart 25 d G. Hayes 10, B. Pownell 25 d D. Hicks 20, D. Bust 25 d A. Nielson 21. Open pairs: N. Holmes, O. Newman 27 d G. Ferguson, M. Jeffs 15.

Events this week

Visitors most welcome on all playing days. Entry sheets are at the club or phone the club on 4151 4217.

Tuesday December 4 - open pairs names by 12.15pm. Green fees paid by 12.45pm please. Start 1pm.

Thursday Night December 6 - Bowls under the lights for beginners and experienced bowlers. Here's a great way to enjoy a fun filled night, and a chance at Pick the Joker which will be $169+ this week. Visitors and those who want to try bowls for the first time will be made very welcome. Names by 6pm for start at 6.30 pm.

Friday December 7 - 1pm social bowls - open pairs.

The $200 prize money on Fridays has finished for this year but will return again next year.

Friday Night December 7 - Friday night three bowl pairs. Play commences 7pm and play through to 9.30pm. Names in by 6.30pm. Green fees $10 per player. Both players to be present for the draw. 50% of green fees back in prize money.

Raffles, Goose Club and Swannies raffles are run every Friday night with great prizes. The members club draw is drawn at the conclusion of the raffles at approximately 6.45pm. Entertainment for Friday is Mark Lavender.

Bistro under new management. Come down and try the new tasty menu. Phone 41514217 to book a table.

Saturday December 8 - 1pm competition - Open pairs: C. Toft, J. Jardine v I. Korner, O. Korner; G. McCracken, B. Pownell v G. McLennan, W. Watson; G. Hewitt, R. Hawkins v A. Nielson, W. McCurley; S. Cameron, G. Rosmalen v D. Hamilton, N. Brokate; Wazza, G. Hayes v D. Hicks, W. Fagg; J. Stewart, A. Vinegrad v D. Bust, F. Mueller. Players can organise to play through the week if they wish. Any players who are unavailable to play this game must contact the games director John Jardine on 0428 988 027 as soon as possible.

1pm social bowls open pairs names by 12.15pm. Green fees paid by 12.45pm please.

Upcoming competition

Please note: The open fours, pairs and singles competition draws are on the competition boards at the club. All players are encouraged to organise to play games on any playing day throughout the week and not to wait for games to be called.

Coming Events

Saturday December 15 - 10.30am- Men's section annual general meeting- All members are requested to attend.

East Bundaberg

Tuesday November 27

Winners: I. Quartermain, D. Coster

Runners up: D. Stevensen, S. Lawler

Sportspersons: B. Cullen, B. Farlow

Friday November 30

Winners: G. Engstrom, P. Manning, C. Engstrom

Runners up: T. Winning, I. Quartermain, D. Coster

Sportspersons: B. Farlow, S. Squires, G. Mizzo

Sunday December 2

Winners: K. Hansen, W. Short, R. Hussey

Runners up: B. Wray, P. Anderson, L. Charteris

Sportspersons: H. Guppy, R. Wedel

Competition

Mixed triples final; B. Cullen, L. Elliott, N. Cullen - def - S. Squires, G. Mizzo, B. Farlow

Social bowls programme: All welcome

Tuesday & Friday: 12.30pm for 1pm. Sunday: 9am for 9.30am start.

For information phone Peter 0427 124 355 or Coral 4151 4284.

Free coaching and bowls on loan.

Phone number on bowls days 0498 952 616

Elliott Heads

Competition Results A+B Pairs - Grahame Stephens, Russell Johnston def Andrew Daly, Jerry Fossey

Mixed pairs final - Julianne Smart, Ron Bence def Jan Roberts, Jerry Fossey

Wednesday winners - Verna McMah, Dennis Young, Julianne Smart, Jan Roberts

Thursday winners - Denise Schneider, Grahame Stephens, Frank Smith, Verna McMah, Beryl Smith

Coming events - Ham Day - Wednesday December 12, Ladies Christmas lunch - Wednesday December 5

Bowl days - Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday - all Mixed

Meals are served Thursday and Sunday Nights with $10 Roast Nights. Friday and Saturday is from the menu

Friday Nights raffles membership draw - $100 Lucky Number Board

Bingo is on Saturday afternoon with a start at 1.30pm. Cost $13 for a book and three jackpots

Gin Gin Ladies

Results Wed 28th November, Games Directors Trophy, postponed due to the hot weather.

Coming events, Wed 5th December, 11am Ladies Meeting, 1pm, Games Directors Trophy, Wed 12th December, Ladies Break up Day, Lunch 12 noon Ladies please bring a plate for lunch, Men welcome, pm Social Bowls.

Gin Gin Men

Results from Saturday December 1 - Men's AGM - new committee for 2019 - Patron - John Leather, President - Bruce Sellers, Senior Vice President - Ken Fritz, Junior Vice President - Doug Maughan, Secretary - Alan Stevens, Assistant Secretary - Graham Denning, Games Director - Danny Stevens, Selectors - Ashley Bust & Peter Stallan, Association Delegates - Alan Stevens & Glen Bust, Junior Liason - Graham Denning.

Ham Day results were - J. Cappetta & M. Leather def G. Denning & C. Manderson, D. Stevens & B. Flanders def B. Sellers & D. Maughan, P. Duffy & T. Chapman def A. Stevens & C. Morey, R. Manderson & G. Bust def J. Leather & G. Finlay, A. Bust & M. Bust def K. Fritz & H. Cappetta, Winners of the day were D. Stevens & B. Flanders. Sportsmans award went to G. Denning & C. Manderson.

Coming events - Saturday December 8 - Bowls, ham prizes, presentation of trophies and our Christmas Party, members free with non Members $10. Names on the board please for catering. Sunday December 9 - Reg Jensen memorial bowls day, all welcome, Saturday December 15 - Social Bowls, Sunday December 16 - December Birthdays, Sunday December 23 - social bowls.

Moore Park Men

Coming events - Thursday - men or mixed pairs or triples, Saturday and Sunday - social bowls. Members draw - Wednesday night is worth $20,000, yes $20,000. Any enquires about Wednesday night to bowls bar staff or Grant Errington phone 0458950118. Do not forget you must be at the club to win. Friday night members draw is worth $800. Competition results A & B pairs semi final L. Kronk, S. Fryer d B. Sechtig, A. Strowger. Final A & B pairs - J. Connell, G. Errington, L. Mason d N. Robson, S. Carney, B. Harris. Final A & B pairs: L. Kronk, S. Fryer d G. Gunn, A. Ferrara. Final mixed triples - B. Klaasen, J. Gaffney, G. Skelly d M. Garney, S. Carney, L. Bronwe

QRI

On behalf of Allan Cook I would like to thank all the bowlers and non-bowlers who attended his Annual Ham Day last Sunday.

It was such a wonderful day and an overwhelming success.

It was great to see Allan and Gay at the club too.

Many thanks to Burnett Bowls Club for holding the day. A huge thank you to Paul and the East End Hotel for their generosity by donating the Esky for a raffle prize. Also to Des Kemp and the Burnett Bowls Club, Bundaberg QRI, Neville McEvoy, Frank Mueller, Gary Dowden, Bill McCurley and Keith Ware for their money donations for this day.

We really appreciate your thoughtfulness. Many thanks to Burnett and QRI members who kindly donated prizes for the continuous raffle. To Fred and Andrea, thank you for your tireless work over the last couple of weeks and on Sunday. Thank you to Daphne for assisting with sorting out the prizes too. Many thanks to the ladies and Chris for helping with the snacks and handing out the prizes for the raffle. Thank you to Jim and Elsa for doing the raffle, also Valmai for helping with the touches and doing some of the raffle as well. Thanks to Keith and Denis for all your assistance today as well. Lastly a huge thanks to Sue, Des, Ros and Kellie for you hard work behind the bar all day. We look forward to Cookie's Ham Day next year.

Our next QRI morning is this coming Sunday. It is our Christmas Break Up. Play starts at 9.30am with lunch at 12pm. Lunch numbers are now closed due to catering purposes. Next years calendar will be ready on this day, so make sure you get your copy.

GOLF

Across The Waves

Results for our Monthly Medal Stroke event played at Bargara on Sunday December 2 are as follows:

Overall winner: Dave Bunyoung 68 nett c/b.

Runner up: Ross McNeilly 68 nett.

A-grade winner: Gordon Kelly 69 nett.

B-grade winner: Ian McColskey 71 nett.

Pin Shots Golden Circle No 3: M Brett; No 5: G Kelly 4.20m, G Sillars 10.36m; No 14: C McMahon 6.97m, B Kelley 14m, G Kelly 15m.

Approach Shots No 8: M Brett 0.87m, G Straker 2.20m, K Ballin 2.80m; No 13: C McMahon 3.85m, R McNeilly 4.72m, D Bunyoung 5.69m.

Putts: E Blackburn 26.

Next week will be a two ball Ambrose (draw for partners) to be played at Bargara on Sunday December 9. Tee off time 6.15am.

Field Out: I Lincoln Field In: W Brown.

Bargara

Bargara 9 Hole PM men and women

Monday November 26: Winner: John Gardiner 17: 2nd: John Mathews 20: 3rd: Brian Hart 21:

4th: Allan Parnell 26 c/b: Other scores: Judy Van De Walt 26, Mike Dillon 28, Ivan Robertson, Graham Evans, Dave Kent 29: Next Comp: Monday December 3: Holes 1 to 9

Bargara Chicken Run

Friday November 30: Women: Jan Fisher 22, Val Edwards 18: Men: Lloyd Glass 26, John Mathews, Chris Blake, Dennis Sussens 25, Ken Evans, Brian Lanyon 23, Alan Cooper 22, Dave Hunter 21 c/b: Next Comp: Friday December 7: Holes 1 to 9

Bargara Men

Thursday November 29: Comp: Stableford Mid-Week Xmas Cheer: Winners: Div 1: Des Ryan 44 Pts: Div 2: Dave Hunter 38 Pts: 2nd: Div 1: John Antrobus 43 Pts: Div 2: Les Muller 37 Pts c/b: 3rd: Div 1: Ian Harvey 38 Pts c/b: Div 2: Don Smith 37 Pts c/b:4th: Div 1: Ian Johnson 38 Pts: Div 2: Brian Lanyon 37 Pts c/b: Rundown: R Macaulay, B Nicholls 38, D Wilkinson, R Jackson, M Dwyer 37, P Marschall 36 c/b: Eagle: Bob Nicholls 8th: Approach No 8: B Nicholls (In Hole), P Drummond 4.0: Approach No 13: D Banks .20, K Whan, D Wilkinson, I Johnson, B Neville, I Harvey 4.72: Pro's Pin No 5: B Nicholls 7.32, K Drady, R Macaulay 12.52: Pro's Pin No 14: R Macaulay 2.07, D Smith, M Ramsay, B Nicholls, M Kirchner 5.51

Saturday December 1: Comp: Stableford - Murgon Visit 182 Players: Winners: A Gr: Ben Ulcoq 43 Pts c/b: B1: Steve Moras 40 Pts c/b: B2: Dan Bishop (Murgon) 41 Pts c/b: C Gr: Kevin Zielke 41 Pts c/b: Eagle: Ryan Paul 6th: Rundown: R Paul 43, T Turner (K/Roy), E Nankivell, R Mason, L Butler 41, B Neville, P Medwin, M Brett, G Suschronczak 40, G Mann, C Moras, M Dwyer 39, D Herschell, M Anderson, J Phillips, I Johnson, K Drady, K Williams, G Cahill, Ben Warren, M Kirchner 38, R Stratton, N Moller, N Rasmussen, B Clemson, B McEwen 37, D Robinson, M Ramsay. W Waugh, L Kuorikoski, P Wakefield, I Harvey, L Ulcoq, R Allan, C Baldwin, A Forster, J O'Sullivan. D Faithfull, N Curd, J Dugdell, I White, N Langthorne, P Taylor 35, P Stephenson, R Wagner 35 c/b

Pinshot No 5: S Thomas .76, T Kruger, M Suschronczak, I Burton, G Sillars, M Dowdle, M Randall, D Faithful, J Thomson, P Medwin, S Moras, I White, B Neville 8.90:

Approach No 10: D Ryan 2.20, W Dunk, T Kruger, P Wheatley, J Phillips, M Ramsay, T de been, I Johnson, G Ebert, D Herschell, L Kuorikoski, B Coleman,

A Forster 8.61: Solarhart Approach 4th: Jackpot to $30: Pro's Pin No 3: G Mogridge 2.04, Bruce Rogers, G Cahill 8.83: Pro's Pin No 14: J Daley .73, J Thompson, W Brown, D Faithfull, N Rasmussen, J Sajko, D Bishop, G Mann, A Chappell, M Turner, K Kirk, T Donegan, G Sillars, S Martell, S Moras 7.96: Next Comp: Thursday December 6: Stableford; Saturday December 8: Stroke Monthly Medal

Bargara Veterans

Tuesday November 27: Comp: 4 Person Ambrose - Sponsors Day: Ladies: Jan Fisher/ Janine Smith/ Chris Bloem/ Mary Price 59 ½: R/Up: Elaine Archibald/ Wendy McNamara/ Judy Grills/ Jan Johnson 62 ¾: Mixed Winners: Bob Nicholls/ Kaye Nicholls/ Des Ryan/ Gail Ryan 54 5/8: R/Up: Chris Wake/ Sallie Wake/ Peter Drummond/ Marg Taylor 54 ¾: Men Winners: Jeff Chapple/ Greg Cahill/ Kevin Williams/ Paul Bianchi 52 3/8: R/Up: Steve List/ Malcolm Turner/ Dennis Somers/ Graham Ezzy 52 5/8:

Rundown: J Archibald/ N McNamara/I Johnson/J Wicks 54 7/8: K Kroger/J Antrobus/ M Ramsay/ D Bowman 55 ¾: P O'Neill/ J Wilson/ R Hunter/ R Jackson 55 ½ : M Anderson/ F Houlahan/ D Newbert/ C Harford 56 1/8: A Cooper/ M Martin/ L Glass/ G Craig 56 3/8: J Phillips/ M Hounslow/ T Bradbury: A Kerr 56 ¾: C Carter/ B Fitzgerald/ A Carter/ M Cherry 57

Approach No 3: Sponsored by RSL: Div 1: J Beer .25: Div 2: B Studholme 1.31: Approach No 13 Sponsored by Wide Bay Burnett Pest Management: Div 1: F Taylor (In Hole); Div 2: L Saxby/ B Beh (In Hole): Pro's Approach No 5: K McDonnell .17,

P McKewen, B Potter, L Lanyon, R Warren 2.25: Pro's Pinshot No 14: C Christensen 2.36, C Carter, L Schafer, J Brown, S Wake 9.58

Men: Pinshot No 3: Sponsored by RSL: Div 1: J Phillips .56: Div 2: R Royle 5.84: Approach No 13: Sponsored by Wide Bay Burnett Pest Management: Div 1: J Archibald .15: Div 2: R Mason .67: Pro's Pin No 5: K Kroger 3.88, D Honeybul, B Philip, J Antrobus, R Hunter, D Taylor, K Nisbet 6.85: Pro's Pin No 14: K Kroger .98, S New, B Nicholls, D Ryan, M Anderson, J Chapple, D Burns 6.88: Next Comp: Tuesday December 4: Men, Women, Mixed 4BBB Stableford - Closing Day

Bargara Women

Thursday November 29: Comp: Stableford - Mid Week Xmas Cheer: Winners: Div 1: Carmen Carter 40 Pts: Div 2: Marion May 44 Pts: 2nd: Joy Faithfull 38 Pts: Div 2: Jan Johnson 39 Pts: 3rd: Div 1: Wendy McNamara 38 Pts: Div 2: Allison Jackson 36 Pts

4th: Div 1: Shelley Reed 37 Pts: Div 2: Val Manning 35 Pts c/b: 5th: Div 1: Debra West 37 Pts c/b: Div 2: Bev Gatley 35 Pts: Rundown: L Lanyon, L Spruce 35, K McDonnell, T Lawes 34, W Ricketts 33 c/b: Approach 8th: Div 1: L Lanyon .58: Approach 13th: Div 2: Joy Faithfull .42: Pro's Approach No 5: D West .14, K Gallagher, K McDonnell, J Smith, J Beer, L Worrall, D Clements 5.70: Pro's Pinshot No 14: B Studholme .97, S Reed, A Jackson, D Clements, W Ricketts, J Brown, C Bloem 7.67

Saturday December 1: Comp: Stableford: Winners: Div 1: Chris Redshaw 42 Pts: Div 2: Amanda Elder 41Pts: Rundown: J Milton, R Robinson 39, V Bazley, A Bull, J Burton 37, J McLaughlan, J Faithfull 36, M Taylor, B Beh 35, B Fitzgerald, V Gray (Uralla), K Nelson 34 c/b: Approach No 3: B Fitzgerald .35, S Wake, A Curd, J Poppelock 1.46: Pro's Approach No 5: K Nelson .30, S Wake, M King: Pro's Pin No 14: K Nelson 9.32, C Redshaw, J Burton 13.00: Hole No 4: Nil - Jackpot: Next Comp: Thursday December 6: Stableford; Saturday December 8: Stableford

Bundaberg Ex ADF and Associates Social Golf Club

Date: Wednesday November 28

Venue: Oakwood Park Golf Course

Game: Single Stableford for Decembers Bundaberg Services Club Voucher

Winner: Skully Moul 39 pts

1st Runner Up: Eddie Richardson 38 pts

2nd Runner Up: Jim Redshaw 36 pts on C/B from Bruce Rogers

Pin Shot: Eddie Richardson

Approach Shot: Eddie Richardson

Our next game will be played at the Oakwood Park Golf Course playing a single stroke & putts for the December Monthly Medal and the (Medal of Medals (played of AGU base handicap)) hitting off at 8am. Those members eligible to play in the Medal of Medals are Dale Fagg, Ross Hussey, Len Fox, Bevan Vowles, Peter Baxter, Vern Eggmolesse, Jim Redshaw, Peter Schoch, John Hay, Col Baldwin & Bruce Rogers. Every member is also playing for Decembers Monthly Medal.

Remember the Christmas Breakup dinner is being held at 6pm, Thursday December 6, at the East End Hotel (courtesy bus 0418 526 388.) Your refunds will be given out at the dinner by Col Baldwin.

Bundaberg

Bundaberg Men

On Saturday we were very generously sponsored by Troy Coates at Bundaberg Marineland, thank you Troy. Bogey competition - A-grade winner was Adam Rayner with +6 runner-up Warick Peake +5. In B grade Jason McEwan + 5 ocb from Peter Giles +5 ocb. Consolations C Triggs +5; C Daniels, A Pashley, D Leet, B Druitt, M Doolan +4; M Parsons, J Rach +3; G Tesch, E Buckle, B Ives, B McClymont, K Turner, J Lowe, P Brandon, J Menyweather, T Hall, M Horswood +2; R Penny, J Manteit, T Tempest, T Mooney, T DeMari, R Asnicar, S Buxton +1.

Gardeners Golden Circle Nearest the pin on the 4th hole A Pashley 2.40. Club approach 5th J McEwan 1.31 and the 13th P Walton 1.34. Pro's Pinshots, 2nd J Lowe 3.48, G Arnold, M Hemsley, J Gibbs, P Baxter, C Wilde, D Anderson. 4th A Pashley 2.40, J Lowe, W Ives, D Gordon, G Tesch, P Baxter, K Ackerman. 8th J Davis 1.63, Mi Newman, M Hemsley, P Giles, F Lowe, A Dunphy, G Tesch, D Obst. 14th T Mooney 1.30, M Shailer, S Shirley, M Hemsley, K Herrmann, C Gibbons, J Gibbs, C Herrmann.

Competitions this week-end: Saturday December 8 is a stableford and trophies on the day sponsored by Derek James, Painter and Sunday is a stableford medley.

Club Annual General Meeting is Sunday December 16 commencing at 10.30am followed by the Mixed Christmas Hamper Day shotgun start at 11.30am, time sheet in the pro. shop.

Burnett Cup 2019, plan ahead.

Upper Crust Cup

Thursday the Upper Crust Cup backmarker challenge for Men and Ladies sponsored by Upper Crust Bakery Moore Park and Kensington, our thanks Jason and Emma.

Men's winner Trevor Richardson 63 nett runner-up Sel Shirley 66. Then P Easton, M Janke 67, G Crisp, B Ives, K Fourro 68; DT Williamson, I Webb, R Shield, W Scott 69; R Baldwin, D Cartwright 70. All players with 70 nett or better received a dozen Callaway Chrome Soft Golf Balls. Men's pinshot 2nd D Obst 5.19. 4th George Crisp Hole in One, well done George. 8th P Stockham 3.15. 14th L Que (V) 1.65.

Ladies winner Mary Shailer 77 nett runner-up Shirley Jarrett 78. Approaches, 2nd K Tischler 1.10; 4th R Savidge in the hole; 8th L Burton 2.53. 14th B Gatt 10.70.

Sporters Thursday December 6 is a stroke.

Bundaberg Veterans

Tuesday 4BBB stableford for trophies by Val Earney won by Bill Ives ad Del Crowley with 49 points. Consolations P Ryan C Harrison 48; L Killer P Skyring 47; J Steele D Crowley 46; K , Christensen K Tischler 45; S Shirley B Dummer 43 ocb. Men's pinshot 4th K Jones 7.50, D Williamson 9.29 and the 14th pinshot J Berry 2.20, A Gray 4.80. Mens approach 17th K Jones 0.07, R Brettell, J Kitchen, K Christensen, D Lloyd, R Maudsley, K Spencer, P Skyring 2.64. Ladies approach 4th B Gatt 1.14, K Tischler, V Nixon, D Hartfiel 3.47. Ladies approaches, 8th B Gatt 0.80. S Jarrett 2.08 and the 17th K Tischler 1.36, B Dummer 1.57.

Tuesday December 4 is a stroke including the monthly medal play-off. Qualifiers for Medal play-off for Men, V Glass, N Hughes, G Wilmott, W Pole, J Steel, B Druitt, B Dansey. Ladies qualifiers J Wilson, J Marrinan, S Hughes, L Loveday, L Finsen, K Thompson, A Chalmers, M McQuire.

Field G McCracken W Pole, cards A Chalmers.

Bundaberg Women

Saturday the ladies competition was generously sponsored by Bundaberg Marineland, Troy Coates, thanks very much Troy. The competition was a 4 ball stableford aggregate and the winners were Miriam Newman and Beth Dummer with 73 points runners-up Kay Tischler Averil Chalmers 67. Consolations H Hannah C Harrison 66; M McQuire V Nixon 64; C Wilde J Petterson 63. Approach div. 1 on the 14th M Hemsley in the hole and div. 2 M Shailer 0.78 and the club approach on the 17th Miriam Newman in the hole, B Dummer 0.38.

The competition on Saturday December 8 is a stableford and the day is sponsored by Derek James, Painter.

Bundaberg Golf Club Annual General Meeting is Sunday December 16 commencing at 10.30am followed by the mixed Christmas hamper day shotgun start at 11.30am, time sheet in the professional shop.

Coral Sea

Results for Wednesday November 28

Two members played a two ball Ambrose event at Innes Park Golf Club.

Winner: Kevin Christensen, John Adams and Del Crowley 48 1/16 nett

1st runner up: Kerry Jones and Allan Gray 58 3/4 nett

2nd runner up: Pat Speight and Chris Gilfoyle 59 nett on a c/b

3rd runner up: Penny Tieniker and Lynn Christensen 59 nett

4th runner up: Mick Brown and John Berry 59 3/4 nett

Nearest the Pin:-

Hole 3: nobody

Hole 6: nobody

Hole 14: Del Crowley 5.03m, Bevan Tanner 0.40 m

Hole 16: Ron Nielsen 1.20m

The club will be playing a secret partners stableford event at Bundaberg Golf Club on December 5.

Players and visitors are requested to register by 7am for a 7.30am start.

Coral Sea Golf Club is a mixed social group and invites all players whether new, returning, or looking for a less competitive game, to join us. No AGU required.

Visitors are most welcome. Please contact the Club Captain Kev Christensen phone 0402548178 for more information.

Innes Park

Tuesday November 27 - Veterans monthly medal stroke event. Medal Winner:- Phil Wardrope 58c/b. Nett runner up:- Ron Hafemeister 58. Gross:- Russell Conway 76. N.T.P.3:- Ed McGilvray. N.T.P.16:- Russell Conway. Today's event is a Gold Trophy playoff, stroke others. Tee off & shotgun start 7.30am. Draw for scoring partner.

Wednesday November 28 - Frothblowers front nine stroke event. Nett winner:- Ed McGilvray 12. Nett runner up:- Nerida Wardrope 14c/b. Putts:- Glenn Wardrope 13. Mens Approach 4:- Phil Wardrope. Ladies Approach 9:- Doreen Jump. Bradmans:- Jo McGilvray.

Friday November 30 - Chook Run. Winner:- Dazza Hall 31. This Friday December 7 the Chook is on the Front Nine.

Sunday December 2 - Social golf club gold trophy playoff, stroke others. Gold trophy winner & stroke winner:- Phil Wardrope 55. Gross winner:- Phil Wardrope 75. Nett runner up:- Glenn Wardrope 58. Putts:- Don Nasmyth 26c/b. N.T.P.7:- Tony Hudson. N.T.P.16:- John Frintzilas. Next Sunday December 9 - Game is nine hole, three clubs & putter stroke on front nine tee off when ready. If you want to play the other nine holes, grab the rest of your clubs and enjoy, there will only be N.T.P. & approach shots on back as voucher will be on front nine only. Tee off when ready with 7.30am being last tee off time.

NOTE:- Club closed Christmas Day & New Year's Day. Snacks available from Bar all times Club is open. Restaurant open every Friday & Saturday nights from 6pm. High Tea every Sunday from noon. For more details please phone 41593489. Golf & motorised carts deals all day Monday's & Thursday's golf $10, carts $15. Booking of carts essential at all times. Considering a function or party? Need a venue? Then the Innes Park Country Club will be your best choice. Off street parking, great surrounding, room to move both inside & outside. Great food & beverages, everything is here to make your function one to remember. For more information please phone 41593489.

Isis

Competition and events coming up:

Tuesday, December 4, Single Stableford, noon

Thursday, December 6, Ladies' Closing Day

Saturday, December 8, President's Closing Day Single Stableford, 12.30pm.

Juniors, In recess

Weekly results

Tuesday Vets Canadian Foursomes

Winners: Clinton Dowling & Bill Galway 64.5

Runners up: Chris Fitzsimons & Michael Stanton 67.5

Third: Vicki & Mark McAulay 69

Fourth: Len Stallard and Ray Walker 69.5

Fifth: Rusty Usmar and Ray Burrowes 71

Approaches

1 & 10 Nigel Radin & Helen Ricciardi 0.35m

4 & 13 Larry Pershouse & Kieth Rule 0.15m

Chook Run Winners

1. Kev Denham

2. Darryl Johnstone

3. Bob Werne

4. Ray Burrowes

Thursday Ladies Monthly Medal Final

Winner: Diane Rowley 66 nett C/B

Runner up: Ilma Kidd 66 nett

Third: Sue Dunlop 73 nett

Fourth: Coralie Volgyesi 74 nett

Approach

1 & 10 Cecily Fay 0.66m

4 & 13 Cecily Fay 0.65m

Saturday's Tiger Stableford

Single Division

Winners: Mark Williams & Michael Stanton 77 points

Runners up: Darryl Johnstone & Harry Zawacki 74 points

Third: Clinton & Fiopna Dowling 68 points

Fourth: Mark McAulay & Ray Graves 66 points

Rundowns Helen Ricciardi & Leanne Windeknecht 65 points, Phil Luckett & Ken Albion 64 points

Pinshots & Approaches

1 & 10 Men's A Division Pinshot Steve Cole 5.5m

Men's B Division Approach Gary Gretton 0.56m

Ladies' Approach Fiona Dowling 0.37m

4 & 13 Men's A Division Pinshot Steve Cole 5.6m

Men's B Division Approach Mark Williams in the hole

Ladies' Approach Fiona Dowling 0.20m

Order of Merit (to resume in 2019)

Oakwood

Monday November 26, Ladies 9 hole Comp

Winner: Penny Teiniker 28 nett

Friday November 30, Chook Run nine hole stableford

Winner: Colo Fritz 26, 2nd place: Marie Gronow 23

Saturday December 1, Monthly Medal

Winner: Eddy Richardson 63 nett, 2nd place: Geoff MArcus 65 nett

Run down: David Doyle 66 nett, Bevan Vowles 68 nett, Kerry Garson 68 nett c/b, Jim Redshaw 70 nett

NTP 10: Ian Hazel 2.19, NTP 11: Eddy Richardson 1.77, APPROACH 18: Kerry Garson 0.32

Saturday December 1, Medal of Medals

Winner: Eddy Richardson 63 nett, 2nd place: Geoff Marcus 65 nett

Rundown: David Doyle 66 nett, Bevan Vowles 68 nett, Peter Schoch 70 nett, Don Jones 74 nett

This Coming Week:

December 5, Vets, Stableford

December 6, Over 50's Social Group

December 7, Chook Run 9 hole Stableford - Social Players welcome

December 8, Stableford

December 10, Ladies 9 hole Comp, Over 50's Social Group

Saturday December 15 - is our Christmas Hamper Golf Day, 11am Shotgun start

Names drawn out of a hat with presentations to follow

From December 1 - AGU Membership $330, Free Green Fees Membership $625 and Social Membership $230.

We have Reciprocal Rights to all AGU Members.

Free practice fairway with balls provided free of charge open seven days a week form 6am.

For any information on any events, call Oakwood Park Golf Course 41520659, email: oakwoodparkgolf@gmail.com