ON THE GREENS: All the latest bowls results

BURNETT BOWLS CLUB

Men

Tuesday 15th September Winner: J Bawden, M Jeffs Runner Up: J Vereshaka, A Pape Sportsman: A Wood, D Robertson.

Thursday Night 17th September Winner: Sophie, Susan Runner Up: Ron Coutts, Ian Nicko Sportsman: Duncan, Hannah. "Pick the Joker Jackpot" was not won.

Friday 18th September Winner: Richard, Phil Runner Up: J Stewart, A Vinegrad Sportsman: J&J Newbury. Jackpot was not won.

Saturday 19th September Winner: J Bawden, M Jeffs Sportsman: M Peters, W McCurley.

GAMES DIRECTOR

Competition results - Championship Singles: K Whalley 27 d R Swallow 14. B Pownell 27 d G Rosmalen 15. A&B Pairs Final: G Murray, H Best 26 d G Hayes, D Hamilton 10.

Competition Call - Wednesday 23rd September 1pm Championship Singles Final: K Whalley v B Pownell. Marker President Denis.

Saturday 17th October 1pm Championship Fours Final: R Swallow's team v H Best's team.

WIDE BAY CHALLENGE

All players interested in participating in the Wide Bay Challenge at the start of next year are requested to attend a meeting on Saturday 17th October at 11:30am at the club. Please also write your name on the list that is on the board at the club to indicate your interest in this competition.

EVENTS

Visitors most welcome on all playing days. Entry sheets are at the club or phone the club on 4151 4217. If you can't get through on the club number regarding bowls then phone 0401341378 or 0466539441.

Tuesday 22nd September 1pm $300 Open Triples Names by 12:15pm. Green fees paid by 12:45.

Wednesday 23rd September 1pm Social bowls, all players welcome. Names by 12:15pm.

Thursday Night 24th September 6:30pm Bowl under the lights and enjoy a fun filled night with a chance at "Pick the Joker Jackpot" which will be $29+ this week. Visitors and those who want to try bowls for the first time will be made very welcome. Names by 6pm, start at 6.30 pm.

Friday 25th September 1pm $200 Open Pairs plus Jackpot which is now $130. Names by 12:15pm. Green fees paid by 12.45pm.

Saturday 26th September 1pm Social bowls Open Pairs Names by 12:15pm. Green fees paid by 12:45.

Sunday 27th September Social bowls, names by 9am, play 9:30am to 12noon. $5 green fees. Self/table selected or arranged games and either pairs or triples. All bowlers welcome.

COMING EVENTS

Tuesday 13th October 1pm 3 Bowl Pairs, 27 ends. 50/50 Day - Prize money will be half of all green fees for the day.

Sunday 18th October Seafood Triples, play from 9:30am until 12noon, $10 green fee per player. First 32 teams accepted. This event is nearly full so be quick if you want to enter a team. Numbers are limited due to covid restrictions and no spectators will be allowed on the day.

CLUB NEWS

Dinner@theBurnett - Bistro nights are Wednesday 6-8pm, Thursday 5:30-8pm, Friday 6-8pm and Saturday 6-8pm.

Wednesday is Roast Night $15 per head.

Due to Covid restrictions bookings are essential ph. 41514217

Entertainment for Friday night 25th September is Sticky Rock and 2nd October is Peter Sajko.

Women

On Wednesday 16th, theLadies Day Open Pairs was played.

Winners were ; J.Jardine and J.Franks

Runners Up ; K & J Whalley

Sportsman ; J.Russell and K.Franks.

Lucky Player ; M.Hughes

Next week Social Bowls will be played, All bowlers are very welcome, and encouraged to enjoy a Game. The Pink board is at the Club to put your Names in or call the Club on 41514217.

Our "Seafood Day ", is on in October ,so enter a Team and come along.

BUNDABERG BOWLS CLUB

Tuesday 15th September: Mixed Triples

Samson Green:

Winners, B.McKinnon, G.VanHaren, V.Schmidt. Runners Up:Dave, Marion, Ricky. Sportspersons: R. Nikora, Heather, G.Selly.

Foundation Green:

Winners:P.Skelton, R.Ribbans. Runners Up:S.Hucker, J.Killan, O.Hocking. Sportspersons:R.Sydenham, B.Ross, A.Powell

Thursday 17th September: Mixed Triples

Samson Green:

Winners, R.Sydenham, S.Sparke, C.Marcinkus. Runners Up, K.Itzstein, S.Ribbans, R.Ribbans. Sportspersons, P.Grant, B.Lowndes, M.Zacher.

Foundation Green:

Winners: R.Monk, G.Cahill, P.Farrell. Runners Up:D.McCarthy, A.Setter, B.McCarthy. Sportspersons, Ray. F.Dewhurst, Matt.

Saturday 19th September

Winners: R.Sydenhams, R.Nikora, V.Schmidt. Sportspersons: B.Lowndes, D.Petersen, L.Quinn

COMPETITION RESULTS: Mixed Pairs: M.Foster, J.Clough def F.Millerick, D.Brady.

SELECTORS: Tuesday 22nd Sept.: K.Mitchell, K.Itzstein, Thursday 24th Sept.: M.Nicol. S.Gastaldon. Saturday 26th Sept.: J. Clough.

COMPETITION CALL:

Sat.26th & Sun 27th Sept. 10am District Mens Singles. & 1pm finals. venue TBA.

Sat 26th Sept 1pm: B Grade Pairs L.Poulsen, M.Stumbles v T.Lincoln, R.Nikora.

Sat 26th Sept 1pm: Mixed Pairs B.Fryer, K.Itzstein v G.Stewart, V.Stewart.

Sat 3rd Oct 1pm: Mixed Pairs T.Lincoln, N.Lincoln v B.McKinnon, H. McKinnon

Sun. 4th Oct 9am: Andersen Shield Semi Final. 1pm Final. Venue TBA.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Tues. 22nd Sept: Social Bowls

Thurs. 24th Sept: $420 Sponsored arv. Northside Produce.

Sat. 26th Social Bowls

Mon 28th Sept. 12.30pm Cards and Board Games

Tues.29th Sept: Is now social bowls. The $600 Takalvans sponsored day has been postponed until Sat. 17th Oct. Put your team on the sheet please.

Thurs. 1st Oct: Social Bowls

Sat. 3rd Oct: Social Bowls

Mixed Social Bowls on normal Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday starting at 1.00 p.m.

All Players need to have your names down on the Sheets a day prior to the Games to assist John with the organization.

Notice to Members:Donations for the Christmas Raffle are now being excepted Thank You.

Please remember Covid Safety Rules.

Phone John on 0419 643 079 for games

GIN GIN BOWLS CLUB

Sat 19th George Sellers Day 20 teams played and enjoyed the day. Winners 1st B Winsor,C Dowling, A Winsor & J Herd-Evans. 2nd .P Duffy, A Porter, R Rossit & A Sinden. 3rd M Stockton, F Mueler, G Lock & S Squires. 4th D bust, J Davey, H Foster,& A Goldsworthy. Last round winners A Arnold, M Stauffer,H Stauffer& C Arnold. Encouragement Hartigan, G Finlay, P Hartigan & G Page.

Sent from Gin Gin Bowls Club. Sunday 20 Mixed Fours T Wedel P Stallan, R wedel & G Stallan Def J Cappetta, T Zimitat, R Jones & H Cappetta. R Manderson, G Finlay, C Manderson & D Stevens Def A Stevens A Porter, B Stevens & B Flanders. Coming Events Sat 26th B Singles R Jones V D Scanlan. G Jensen V B Flanders. G Bust V K Fritz. Sun. 27th Final Mixed Fours.