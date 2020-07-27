ON THE GREEN: Latest Bundy golf results
ISIS GOLF CLUB NOTES
July 26th, 2020
COMPETITIONS COMING UP:
Tuesday, July 28th – Vets’ four ball, hit off at midday.
Thursday, July 30th – Ladies’ single stableford, hit off at 8:30am.
Saturday, August 1st – Singler stroke, hit off at 12:30pm.
All club championships for 2020 cancelled – resume in 2021.
WEEKLY COMPETITION RESULTS:
Tuesday, July 21st – Single stableford:
Division 1:
Winner – Norm Plath – 38 points
Runner up – Patrick Kennedy – 36 points
Third – Kieth Rule – 35 points C/B
Fourth – Michael Stanton – 35 points C/B
Division 2:
Winner – Coralie Volgyesi – 39 points
Runner up – Len Stallard – 37 points C/B
Third – Bill Doyle – 37 points C/B
Fourth – Ted Buckland – 35 points
Chook run draw:
1. Norm Plath 2. Ken Albion
Thursday, July 23rd – Ladies’ competition (washed out)
Saturday, July 25th – Two person ambrose:
Winners – Laszlo/Coralie Volgyesi – 66.5 nett
Runners up: Harry Zawacki/Tony Howarth – 69.75 nett
Third: Coralie Volgyesi/Phil Luckett – 70 nett C/B
Fourth: Gary Gretton/Ray Walker – 70 nett
GIN GIN
Members
Results from two person ambrose on Saturday 25th July, 2020:
Winners – Peter Jenkins and Brian Stevens -70 ¾.
Other Scores – Geoff Brandon and Alan Porter – 73, Paul Shyhun and Joe Gough – 73 ¼, Bob Materna and Wayne Digby – 75 ¼.
Pin shot 7 and 16 – Peter Jenkins 1.3.
Longest Putt – Geoff Brandon.
UP COMING EVENTS:
Saturday 1st August, 2020 – Stableford.
Saturday 8th August, 2020 stroke – Monthly medal
Sunday 9th August, 2020 – Gin Gin junior carnival
Friday 14th August, 2020 – 19th – Hole barbecue night
Saturday 15th August, 2020 – Three person ambrose green keepers revenge day – Wake for Brian Tobin.
CORAL SEA GOLF CLUB
Results for Wednesday 22nd July 2020:
Ten players played an Ambrose event at Innes Park Golf Course.
Winners: Kev Christensen, Lynn Christensen and Chris Gilfoyle – 49 1/2 points.
Runners up: Nev Brauer, Mick Cole and John Steel – 52 1/6 points.
Nearest the pin:
Hole no. 3 – Peter Drinkwater
Hole no. 6 – NA
Hole no. 14 – John Berry
Hole no. 16- Peter Drinkwater.
This week on Wednesday the 29th, the Club will be playing a single stableford at Bargara Golf Club.
Tee off time is 8:00am – please register by 7:30am.
Coral Sea Golf Club is a mixed social group and invites all players whether new, returning, or looking for a less competitive game, to join us – no AGU required.
Visitors are most welcome.
Please contact the club Captain Kevin Christensen on 0402 548 178 for more information.