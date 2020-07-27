Menu
JOIN THE CLUB: Plenty of action on the green this week with plenty of results from local comps.
Sport

ON THE GREEN: Latest Bundy golf results

Rhylea Millar
27th Jul 2020 12:00 PM
ISIS GOLF CLUB NOTES

July 26th, 2020

COMPETITIONS COMING UP:

Tuesday, July 28th – Vets’ four ball, hit off at midday.

Thursday, July 30th – Ladies’ single stableford, hit off at 8:30am.

Saturday, August 1st – Singler stroke, hit off at 12:30pm.

All club championships for 2020 cancelled – resume in 2021.

WEEKLY COMPETITION RESULTS:

Tuesday, July 21st – Single stableford:

Division 1:

Winner – Norm Plath – 38 points

Runner up – Patrick Kennedy – 36 points

Third – Kieth Rule – 35 points C/B

Fourth – Michael Stanton – 35 points C/B

Division 2:

Winner – Coralie Volgyesi – 39 points

Runner up – Len Stallard – 37 points C/B

Third – Bill Doyle – 37 points C/B

Fourth – Ted Buckland – 35 points

Chook run draw:

1. Norm Plath 2. Ken Albion

Thursday, July 23rd – Ladies’ competition (washed out)

Saturday, July 25th – Two person ambrose:

Winners – Laszlo/Coralie Volgyesi – 66.5 nett

Runners up: Harry Zawacki/Tony Howarth – 69.75 nett

Third: Coralie Volgyesi/Phil Luckett – 70 nett C/B

Fourth: Gary Gretton/Ray Walker – 70 nett

GIN GIN

Members

Results from two person ambrose on Saturday 25th July, 2020:

Winners – Peter Jenkins and Brian Stevens -70 ¾.

Other Scores – Geoff Brandon and Alan Porter – 73, Paul Shyhun and Joe Gough – 73 ¼, Bob Materna and Wayne Digby – 75 ¼.

Pin shot 7 and 16 – Peter Jenkins 1.3.

Longest Putt – Geoff Brandon.

UP COMING EVENTS:

Saturday 1st August, 2020 – Stableford.

Saturday 8th August, 2020 stroke – Monthly medal

Sunday 9th August, 2020 – Gin Gin junior carnival

Friday 14th August, 2020 – 19th – Hole barbecue night

Saturday 15th August, 2020 – Three person ambrose green keepers revenge day – Wake for Brian Tobin.

CORAL SEA GOLF CLUB

Results for Wednesday 22nd July 2020:

Ten players played an Ambrose event at Innes Park Golf Course.

Winners: Kev Christensen, Lynn Christensen and Chris Gilfoyle – 49 1/2 points.

Runners up: Nev Brauer, Mick Cole and John Steel – 52 1/6 points.

Nearest the pin:

Hole no. 3 – Peter Drinkwater

Hole no. 6 – NA

Hole no. 14 – John Berry

Hole no. 16- Peter Drinkwater.

This week on Wednesday the 29th, the Club will be playing a single stableford at Bargara Golf Club.

Tee off time is 8:00am – please register by 7:30am.

Coral Sea Golf Club is a mixed social group and invites all players whether new, returning, or looking for a less competitive game, to join us – no AGU required.

Visitors are most welcome.

Please contact the club Captain Kevin Christensen on 0402 548 178 for more information.

Bundaberg News Mail

