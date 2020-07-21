ON THE GREEN: Latest Bundy golf results

Gladstones Helen Reeves on the tenth at the Bundaberg Golf Club. Picture: Mike Knott

CORAL SEA GOLF CLUB

Results: for Wednesday 15th July 2020.

15 players played a Single Stableford event at Gin Gin Golf Course.

Followed by a Club sponsored lunch at the Highway Hotel in Gin Gin.

The Winner was: Lynn Christensen with 40 points.

1st Runner-up : Peter Drinkwater with 39 points.

2nd Runner-up : John Berry with 38 points.

3rd Runner-up : Don Nuzda with 36 points.

4th Runner-up : Lindsay Gray with 35 points.

Nearest the Pin.

Hole No. 7:- Tim Marrinan;

Hole No. 8:- NA

Hole No. 16:- Lynn Christensen (in the hole);

Hole No. 17:- John Berry;

Hole No. 17 Approach:- Valmai Mitchell.

This week, on Wednesday the 22nd, the Club will be playing a Plus and Minus event at Innes Park Golf Club. Tee off time is 8:00am. Please register by 7:30am.

Coral Sea Golf Club is a mixed social group and invites all players whether new, returning, or looking for a less competitive game, to join us. No AGU required. Visitors are most welcome. Please contact the Club Captain: Kevin Christensen on 0402 548 178 for more information.

ISIS GOLF CLUB NOTES

July 19th, 2020

Competitions coming up:

Tuesday, July 21st , Vets' Single Stableford, Hit Off 12:00 noon

Thursday, July 23rd, Ladies' Single Stableford, Hit Off 8:30 a.m.

Saturday, July 25th, Two Person Ambrose, Hit Off 12:30 p.m.

All club championships for 2020 cancelled - resume in 2021.

Weekly competition results

Tuesday, July 14th, Single Stableford

Division 1

Winner John Edwards 38 points

Runner Up Bill Herring 33 points

Third Niel Rieck 30 points C/B

Fourth Kieth Rule 30 points

Division 2

Winner Laszlo Volgyesi 40 points

Runner Up Joan Wright 36 points

Third Ken Albion 34 points

Fourth Bill Doyle 31 points

Thursday, July 16th, Ladies' Single Stableford

Winner Pat Sheppard 34 points C/B

Runner Up Coralie Volgyesi 34 points

Third Kerry Schnack 33 points

Fourth Chris Simpson 30 points

Saturday, July 11th, Single Stableford

Men's Division

Winner Bill Herring 38 points

Runner Up Bill Doyle 34 points C/B

Third Chris Crouch 34 points C/B

Fourth Peter Hrelja 34 points C/B

Fifth Norm Plath 34 points

Sixth Roger Draper 33 points C/B

Seventh Mark Williams 33 points

Ladies' Division

Winner Rae McCliskie 34 points C/B

Runner Up Kerry Schnack 34 points

Third Helen Ricciardi 30 points

GIN GIN GOLF CLUB

Members

Results from 4B Aggregate Green Ball Stableford on Saturday 18th July, 2020

Winners Wayne Digby and Drew Kitt 112

Other Scores Geoff Brandon and Paul Stehbens 104, Scott Warren and Jesse Findlay 102, Paul Shyhun and Peter Jenkins 101, Jason Shield and David Travis, Brian Stevens and Joe Gough 98, Bob Materna and David Doyle 86

Pin Shot 7 and 16: David Travis 5.4

Pin Shot 8 and 17: Peter Jenkins 5.38

Longest Putt: Bob Materna

Eagle: No 14, Scott Warren

Up coming events:

Saturday 25th July, 2020 Ambrose

RAILWAY SOCIAL GOLF CLUB

Results for Sunday July 19

Played at Bundaberg

Event: Stroke Monthly Medal

Winners:

A Grade: W Tapper 67

B Grade: D Thomson 67

C Grade: B Kello 70

Runner-up:

A Grade: S McGoldrick 68

B Grade: T Lee 71

C Grade: P McSween 73

Front 9: D Widdows 31

Back 9: D Hess 35

Putts: D Thomson 26

Pin Shots: 2nd S McGoldrick, 4th G Wilmott, 8th A Quinn, 14th W Tapper, 17th L Bust

Pin Shots O/25: 2nd Bare, 4th Bare, 8th Bare, 14th B Kuskey

Approach Shots: 5th T Lee, 7th A Kirchner, 13th D Thomson

Approach Shots O/25: D Kirchner

Money Hole 8th : A Quinn

Next week: 4 Ball Aggregate stableford