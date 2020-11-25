ON THE BOARD: Bundy passes go to feature on Monopoly game

Bundaberg features on a new Monopoly board game which also comes in puzzle form.

IT'S the game that can make or break friendships and now Bundaberg is officially on the Monopoly board.

The Rum City replaces Pall Mall on the new Monopoly Australian Community Relief board game and puzzle which was released today.

$5 per Australian Community Relief Edition Monopoly game and $2 from each Monopoly Puzzle will be donated directly to The Australian Red Cross, to further assist these areas and people in need around Australia.

Bundaberg is one of three areas flying the flag for Queensland alongside Winton and Noosa.

Every year for the last 20 years regional editions of the much loved family game have been created.

A spokeswoman from Winning Moves, the games company which develops, manufactures and distributes licensed, custom and region editions of the game, said they wanted to provide something Australians could be proud of after a tough year.

"We wanted to bring Australian communities together and highlight some of those locations which wouldn't necessarily get recognition with their own board, but are well loved and known by all Australian's," she said.

"So we created the Australian Community Relief Monopoly Edition and a puzzle of this - because puzzles have just gone wild fire while everyone has been at home this year, to celebrate Australia and its communities."

The spokeswoman said it was a tough decision choosing which areas should go on the board.

She said the places chosen were not only impacted by the events of 2020, many of them were recognisable places loved by many around the country.

"So many communities around Australia have had an incredibly difficult year, and deserved to be showcased. Unfortunately Monopoly only has a certain number of squares on the board, so we couldn't choose everyone," she said.

"The communities chosen, including Bundaberg, have all gone through a tough time for one reason or another as everyone has in 2020 and we thought they deserved something special to remind them how incredible they are, and help inject some positive spirit through the Australian Community Relief Monopoly game."

The Australian Community Relief Monopoly game can be found at retailers across the country including Big W, Sanity, QBD and Dymocks.

