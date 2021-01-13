Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Officer in Charge Senior Constable Jamie McCarthy with VIP’s Mavis and Karl.
Officer in Charge Senior Constable Jamie McCarthy with VIP’s Mavis and Karl.
News

ON THE BEAT: Police give community important reminder

Rhylea Millar
13th Jan 2021 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

You may have spotted Bundy police were out and about in the CBD this week and here's why.

Starting the year by conveying an important message to the public, Bundaberg police and Volunteers In Policing (VIPs) stood outside the Police Beat shopfront on Bourbong St on Monday, promoting crime prevention tips.

With many recent incidents of unlawful entry into unlocked motor vehicles, police are encouraging Bundy residents to ensure they take necessary precautions and lock their cars.

 

Officer in Charge Senior Constable Jamie McCarthy with VIP’s Mavis and Karl.
Officer in Charge Senior Constable Jamie McCarthy with VIP’s Mavis and Karl.

Working as officer in charge of the Bundaberg Police Beat since August last year, Senior Constable Jamie McCarthy said he was enjoying meeting members of the community and business owners.

"We have had a busy (Monday) morning speaking with community members about all types of topics including weapons licensing, interstate drivers licenses, traffic infringement notices and the benefits of CCTV footage in your home," Senior Constable McCarthy said.

"Recently the Bundaberg Police Beat team assisted with the New Year's Eve Operation in the Safe Night Precinct which we were happy to see most members of the community behaving."

Pop-up stalls organised by police are an opportunity for residents to meet with their local officers, ask questions and get advice.

Officers at Bundaberg's Police Beat respond to incidents which occur in the CBD area, Safe Night Precinct and local shopping centres.

If you have any information in relation to a crime or witness something suspicious, please phone Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

More Stories

Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        RUNNING DRY: What low water level means for region

        Premium Content RUNNING DRY: What low water level means for region

        News Stage 1 Critical Supply Arrangements are in place and releases for medium priority allocations have ceased at Boondooma Dam.

        • 13th Jan 2021 5:00 AM
        • 1 UNOBTANIUM
        Bundy’s latest distribution service delivering door to door

        Premium Content Bundy’s latest distribution service delivering door to door

        News A new delivery service has arrived in Bundaberg, connecting locals with businesses...

        • 13th Jan 2021 5:00 AM
        NEW OFFER: $5 a month for all the best stories, rewards

        Premium Content NEW OFFER: $5 a month for all the best stories, rewards

        News Get discount Binge streaming and Kayo live sports access

        Premier’s comments infuriate business owners

        Premium Content Premier’s comments infuriate business owners

        Business Business owners slam Premier’s claim Qld is back to normal

        • 13th Jan 2021 5:06 AM
        • 2 DD_is_the_critic