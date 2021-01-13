ON THE BEAT: Police give community important reminder

Officer in Charge Senior Constable Jamie McCarthy with VIP’s Mavis and Karl.

You may have spotted Bundy police were out and about in the CBD this week and here's why.

Starting the year by conveying an important message to the public, Bundaberg police and Volunteers In Policing (VIPs) stood outside the Police Beat shopfront on Bourbong St on Monday, promoting crime prevention tips.

With many recent incidents of unlawful entry into unlocked motor vehicles, police are encouraging Bundy residents to ensure they take necessary precautions and lock their cars.

Working as officer in charge of the Bundaberg Police Beat since August last year, Senior Constable Jamie McCarthy said he was enjoying meeting members of the community and business owners.

"We have had a busy (Monday) morning speaking with community members about all types of topics including weapons licensing, interstate drivers licenses, traffic infringement notices and the benefits of CCTV footage in your home," Senior Constable McCarthy said.

"Recently the Bundaberg Police Beat team assisted with the New Year's Eve Operation in the Safe Night Precinct which we were happy to see most members of the community behaving."

Pop-up stalls organised by police are an opportunity for residents to meet with their local officers, ask questions and get advice.

Officers at Bundaberg's Police Beat respond to incidents which occur in the CBD area, Safe Night Precinct and local shopping centres.

If you have any information in relation to a crime or witness something suspicious, please phone Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.