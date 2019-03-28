Menu
Crime

Pair allegedly stole 11 bottles of alcohol from store

by Amanda Robbemond
28th Mar 2019 6:42 AM
POLICE are keen to resolve a number of open cases on the Gold Coast - and you could help.

Do you recognise these people?

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

 

PARKWOOD - STEALING

Do you recognise these people? Reference: QP1900292049

NEARLY $1000 worth of liquor was stolen from a Parkwood store last month in one fell swoop.

A man and a woman are accused of entering a Parkwood liquor store on Wintergreen Drive about 8.10pm on February 9 and putting 11 bottles in their bag, worth $981.89.

The bottles allegedly stolen were: two Bundaberg Rum Overproof 1125mL ($87.99 each), one Bundaberg Rum 700mL ($40.99), four Bundaberg Rum 1125mL ($62.99 each), two

Grey Goose Vodka 1L ($90.99 each), one Johnny Walker Scotch Blue Label 700mL ($204.99) and one Johnny Walker Scotch 18-year-old 700mL ($125.99).

The pair are accused of filling their bags and leaving without trying to pay.

Police would like to speak to the man and woman in the pictures as they may be able to help with their investigations.

The man is described as caucasian, medium-to-heavy build, mid 30s, dark short hair, 179cm tall. He was wearing an Adidas grey, hooded jumper, a black, single-strap bag, black Nike rugby shorts and black-and-white Nike thongs.

The woman is described as caucasian, medium build, late 20s, long blonde and dark hair with some pink, 177cm tall, bright pink fingernails. She was wearing a green dress with a thick black belt, clack headband, black thongs and carrying a handbag.

Reference: QP1900292049

 

LABRADOR - ATTEMPTED THEFT

Do you recognise this man? Reference: QP1900324895

A MAN allegedly filled a shopping trolley with $900 worth of groceries and tried to leave the store.

On February 15 at 12.50pm, a man allegedly entered a supermarket on Brisbane Road, Labrador and filled a trolley with various items.

a staff member accosted him as he allegedly went to leave the store without paying.

The man fled the store.

The man is described as caucasian, 30 years old, 180cm tall, thin-to-average build and having dark hair thinning on the top. He wore a black T-shirt and white camouflage pants.

Reference: QP1900324895

 

SOUTHPORT - STEALING

Police would like to speak to the woman pictured as she may have information relating to the theft of items from a lingerie store at Southport. Reference: QP1900407397

POLICE would like to speak to the woman pictured as she may have information relating to the theft of items from a lingerie store on Marine Parade in Southport.

She is described as caucasian, in her 40s, and of slim build with a blonde bob. She was wearing a maxi-dress.

It is alleged that about 11.10am on February 27 the woman took a number of items and left the store without trying to pay.

Reference: QP1900407397

alcohol crime gold coast police theft

