ON-SITE PHOTOS: RV Lifestyle Village coming to life

RISING UP: Work is progressing at the RV Lifestyle Village Oceanside at Burnett Heads.

Creating a village from the ground up is no easy feat, but the team at RV Lifestyle Village Oceanside are well on their way to achieving just that.

Since the civil works started late last year, spokesperson Amy Boyd said they’ve seen huge progress.

With the display village now open and resort-style recreational precinct nearing completion, she said they were expecting their first residents to move in by the end of the year.

“We made a commitment to engage local suppliers and contractors wherever possible and as a result, we have been able to continue to operate this year with minimal disruption relating to COVID-19,” she said.

“We are currently planning stage two of the village...

“We have had a significant amount of interest in the village, particularly from the southern states, with many people keen to move to Queensland.”

Artist impressions of the RV Lifestyle Village Oceanside community facilities.

She said 50 per cent of their first release of homes were now sold, with construction starting on their second release at the end of October.

“The RV Lifestyle Village Oceanside site has approval for 480 homes, so we expect construction to be completed around 2024,” Ms Boyd said.

“Burnett Heads, with is ideal climate, seaside location and friendly community made it the ideal location for RV Lifestyle Village.

“It’s proximity to Bundaberg means that our residents will have access to transportation hubs, hospitals and retail precincts, but without the hustle and bustle of a larger city.”

