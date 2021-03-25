ON SHOW: Bundy 4WD club heads to national gathering

Some of the Show 'N' Shine Entrants at the National 4x4 Outdoors Show, Fishing and Boating Expo in Brisbane.

Some of the Show 'N' Shine Entrants at the National 4x4 Outdoors Show, Fishing and Boating Expo in Brisbane.

For nearly three decades, the National 4x4 Outdoors Show, Fishing and Boating Expo has been Brisbane's leading event for the 4WD industry and fans of the great Australian outdoors.

The industry’s biggest outdoor experts such as Jase and Simon (All 4 Adventure), Shaun and Graham (4WD 24-7), Jamie and Jess (The Offroad Adventure Show) and Mr 4x4 himself, Pat Callinan (Pat Callinan’s 4x4 Adventures) attended the three day extravaganza and shared their knowledge of outdoor travel and experiences, gained both on and off road, and also made time to mix with the fans and give autographs.

There were thousands of bargains and brands on sale with industry experts on hand to give the best advice and deals for your 4x4, camping, fishing, boating and outdoor adventures.

Peter Hyland and Rachelle Lydyard doing Promotional duties at the Patriot Campers Stand.

There was free entertainment from the Action Arena with the Hot Wheels racing team doing demonstrations, and The Proving Ground, presented by Motorama 4x4xMORE where the latest 4x4s were put through their paces on the purpose-built track To fishing and 4WD seminars.

Having an array of companies showcasing their products in one location provided the ideal place to compare similar accessories and prices.

Even if you were not in the market to buy anything, it was a great opportunity to see the latest items available to the four-wheel driver and dream up your own extensive wish list.

Barry Shouten spending up at the ARB stand.

Four Wheel Drive Queensland where in attendance to promote responsible 4wding with recovery displays to show how to get out of the most common off-road challenges and promote awareness for the upcoming annual Fraser Island Cleanup.

Various 4WD Clubs had displays set up with members able to answer any questions relating to joining the clubs and what they are about.

New to the event was the Show ‘N’ Shine where people were able to enter their pride and joy in the competition.

One of the impressive Vouge Industries vehicles on display.

Vehicles from the old school to the latest models were on show, with an array of accessories to set them apart.

If you are in the need of the latest camping, four-wheel driving and fishing gear, make an effort to attend this event next year and see what is on offer.

To find out more on the Bundaberg Four Wheel Drive Club and activities we have on, contact us via email, bundy4wd@bigpond.com, on the net at www.bundaberg4wdclub.com or catch us on Facebook or Instagram.