Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
MULGILDIE GRASS FIRE: Multiple Queensland Fire and Emergencies services are on scene at a grassfire in Mulgildie. Picture: File
MULGILDIE GRASS FIRE: Multiple Queensland Fire and Emergencies services are on scene at a grassfire in Mulgildie. Picture: File
Breaking

ON SCENE: Crews attending grassfire at Mulgildie

Sam Turner
, sam.turner@cnbtimes.com.au
17th May 2020 2:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MULTIPLE Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) crews and paramedics are on scene at a grass fire burning near the Burnett Highway at Mulgildie.

A QFES spokeswoman said crews have now contained the blaze at the corner of Selene Mine Rd and the Burnett Hwy.

“Crews have used heavy machinery to create a break to stop the fire from spreading,” the spokeswoman said.

“It appears the grassfire began after a truck fire started on the side of the highway.”

Firefighters are working to contain the blaze and have closed the highway due to heavy smoke in the area.

The fire broke out around 12.30pm, and is posing no threat to property at this time.

Paramedics were called to the scene at 2.04pm, assessing a male patient for minor burns according to a Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) spokeswoman.

“They’re currently still on scene,” she said.

Residents are asked to close windows and doors and to keep medications close by if they suffer from a respiratory condition.

Motorists should avoid the area.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat, they are advised to call triple-0 (000) immediately.

fire grass fire mulgildie north burnett qfes

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mayor says thanks to council’s 150 volunteers

        premium_icon Mayor says thanks to council’s 150 volunteers

        News The traditionally held celebrations to say thank you were put on hold this year due to coronavirus.

        BRIGGSY’S BIRDS: Delightful tail fanning winter visitor

        premium_icon BRIGGSY’S BIRDS: Delightful tail fanning winter visitor

        News This fantastic little bird is similar to a Willie Wagtail but is only in the area...

        Salon calls building home for more than a century

        premium_icon Salon calls building home for more than a century

        News ANTIQUES are worth more than something new and for one timeless and precious...

        Punters thirsty for Burnett pubs to open

        premium_icon Punters thirsty for Burnett pubs to open

        Business “They’ll be away from the action”: Pub managers share concerns leading up to...