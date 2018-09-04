ON RIGHT TRACK: Gardiner claims races and trainer of year

HORSE POWER: The Darryl Gardiner trained Big Shaka approaches the line for an easy win in the Maiden Plate on Saturday. Inset - Gardiner looking after one of his horses in 2016.

HORSE POWER: The Darryl Gardiner trained Big Shaka approaches the line for an easy win in the Maiden Plate on Saturday. Inset - Gardiner looking after one of his horses in 2016. Brian Cassidy

RACING: If there was any doubt about who the best Bundaberg trainer is, Darryl Gardiner ended the debate on Saturday at Ulton Race Day.

Gardiner won two out of the five races on the day as he also claimed another milestone during the afternoon.

He received the best trainer of the year from the Bundaberg Race Club for his efforts in the previous 12 months - 2017-18.

"It was nice that the club recognised what we do,” Gardiner said after the day.

"There's lots of hard work the trainers do so it was great to win an award.

"I think I've won about five or six in a row now.”

Gardiner's awards cabinet is starting to get full.

He's won a couple of best South East Queensland trainer titles, the Capricornia title and the Gladstone premiership for being the best trainer at that track.

After Saturday, he might have to make more room.

Gardiner won the Ulton Cup Maiden plate (1090m) with Big Shaka, smashing the field by more than 14 lengths over Cimarron Kid and Brillant Mistake.

It was the first win for the gelding under Gardiner's care after struggling for form in Rockhampton in the previous three races.

"We thought we'd try him on sand as he was not performing,” Gardiner said.

"We'll probably find more sand tracks now after that success.”

Gardiner said that was likely to be in Gympie or Gladstone.

The trainer also won race four, the Morgans Benchmark 50 Handicap (1212m) with Lease of Life.

The mare won her first race in Bundaberg as well over Overload, which is also trained by Gardiner.

Gardiner was able to complete the podium with Blooming' Arry finishing third.

"We've had that mare for 12 months so it was very pleasing to see her win.”

Gardiner is now planning on competing at Thangool this weekend before travelling to Gympie in two weeks time.

In other results, the Cherie Vick trained Lil Ruby Rose won the MYOB class B handicap (850m) by one length over Solgaze with the Glenn Richardson trained Canid winning the NAB open handicap (1090m) by two lengths over Craiglea Pistol, which is also under the stable of Gardiner.

Finally, the Damien Rideout trained Shortspresso took out the main race the Ulton Wealth Management Benchmark 55 handicap (1600m) over Jacaranda Prince and This is Livin'.

The next meet is Melbourne Cup day on November 6.