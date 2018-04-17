ON RIGHT TARGET: Saxon club shines at nationals

YOUNGSTERS: Brock Voges, Mitchell King, Hannah Russell, Bella Little and Marnie Little.

YOUNGSTERS: Brock Voges, Mitchell King, Hannah Russell, Bella Little and Marnie Little. TAHLIA STEHBENS

ARCHERY: The Saxon Archery club is in safe hands for years to come with these talented youngsters.

The club punched above its weight at the recent national archery championships, called the national safari, in the Alice Springs.

Competing in three events, national Australian Bowmakers Association, national Australian Bowmakers Association 3D and the International Field Archery Association championships the club dominated with the 12 members that went to the nine-day meet.

The club took home 15 individual gold medals with another 10 coming in silver and bronze in individual and team events.

Finally, all members won a medal with 10 national titles won by the club.

"It's a terrific result for the club,” Saxon Archery president Andrew Little said.

"I think (it is one of the best ever), especially for a national championships, we've really done well.

"Everyone achieved what they wanted to achieve.”

MEDAL WINNERS: Peter Helmrich (back), Pam Helmrich, Annette Christensen, Jum Gilbert, Andrew Little, Percy Gott, Marnie Little (front), Bella Little, Hannah Russell, Mitchell King. (two missing: Mouse Wondrock and Rebecca Darby) TAHLIA STEHBENS

Importantly, some of Saxon Archery's results were achieved by the club's youth.

Hannah Russell, Bella Little and Marnie Little all became Australian champions with all three winning a national ABA title in Junior Girls Bowhunter Unlimited B-grade, Unlimited C-grade and Compound A-grade respectively.

Sisters Marnie and Bella then made it two with success in the IFAA championships as well.

"It was a great competition,” Marnie said.

"I was surprised, I haven't been shooting with my sights for that long,” Bella said.

Russell's performances came after the archer took up the sport less than six months ago.

She said the success was amazing.

"Yeah (it was), it's really the coaches and Mitchell (King) here that has helped me get this far,” she said.

"With a lot of help from some awesome people at Saxon I was able to get a couple of cool medals.

"I'm really thankful.”

King was disappointed not to join them with gold medals but was happy with his 3D performance which helped him to a bronze. Joining Russell and Little as champions was Rebecca Darby (Ladies Freestyle Unlimited A-grade in IFAA and ABA), Jum Gilbert (Veteran Men's Bowhunter in ABA) and Mouse Wondrock (Men's Bowhunter Recurve A-grade in ABA and IFAA).

Other members to win a medal included Percy Gott, Peter Helmrich, Pam Helmrich and Annette Christensen.

Saxon Archery will now prepare to host the IFAA state titles in the first week of May in Bundaberg.